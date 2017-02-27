is Rihanna dead? Reply

No Carmen

go away carmen

Those last couple of minutes 😱

I was screaming!!! Omg I am so excited for next week!

David Davidson is such a douche! So he was totally there with Rihanna at the hotel right?



Is Romero gonna get out early n finally seek his revenge on Norman?



This show is so great why aren't more people watching?! OMFG at tonight last 10 minutes!!! Caleb is sooooo ded but probably not before he phones Dylan n drags him into this mess...

How was Rihanna?

She wasn't in this episode :(

still got scars on my back from your knife- marion

lmao that still

~same



~same Reply

