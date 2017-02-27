everyone was so dumb this ep it was astounding. and where is james?! mess.

i actually think chris and melissa have good chemistry (yeah unpopular opinion) but they can't write mon el for shit

all the writing is shit, this season is just so bad.

/end rant Reply

Thread

Link

I think Mon El could have been a good character, but they keep having him do things that get on my nerves. Kara asks him not to tell everyone they slept together or anything and 10 seconds later he announces in front of everyone they are now dating - that's just not acceptable behavior IMO. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I get they wanted to do jerk with the heart of gold type thing but they made him a douche who keeps apologizing and messing up again anyway. it's frustrating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





obligatory where is Maxwell Lord *and everyone else from season 1* comment. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I forgot all about his character they should bring him back Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was odd that the moral of the episode for Mon-El was to be a better BF by just being there for Kara and listening to her yet that's the opposite of what Kara did as GF. She was so dismissive about his suspicions then never apologized for shutting him down. Same with Alex turning on Kara when she finally suspected their dad. Both Kara and Alex can be really stubborn when faced with opinions that aren't theirs. Reply

Thread

Link

this season sucks. i blame everything entirely on it being cw-fied. i hate mon el more with every episode. i speed through any scene floriana lima is in now.



Edited at 2017-02-28 04:42 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





http://karadabvers.tumblr.com/post/1577 99124820/we-were-rooting-for-you-we-were-a ll-rooting-for



Edited at 2017-02-28 04:44 am (UTC) so i wonder if people are going to care about james/jimmy being pushed to the side now after mehcad was sloppy af. Reply

Thread

Link

is this referring to casey affleck? Vomit. He's cancelled. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg. fuck him. why do men never fucking get it. #cancelled Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cancel him ! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so disappointed about that, especially because people are gonna use it as an excuse to be even more racist about james. mehcad is cancelled to me now, but i've already seen a couple people saying they're fine with no james screentime or asking to recast him and jeremiah (dean cain is a trump supporter), yet didn't mention floriana/maggie who is dating him herself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can acknowledge that the actor ain't shit answer still be salty that they sidelined a black male character for Wonderbread. Nuance and all that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This episode was.....not that much of a good one. 99% of it was so cliche it was embarrassing. Reply

Thread

Link

When will they let Wondergirl show up and become Karas bestie? Reply

Thread

Link

this show has really lost the heart of what made it great.



so over them pushing this mon-el bullshit too. kara has become a background character in a show she's meant to be a lead in.



i'll keep watching but tbh i'll probs forget about it once it goes on hiatus and i probs won't pick it up again.

Reply

Thread

Link