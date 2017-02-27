February 27th, 2017, 10:53 pm helyanwe89 Supergirl 2x15 Promo Source Tagged: supergirl (cw), television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1818 comments Add comment
i actually think chris and melissa have good chemistry (yeah unpopular opinion) but they can't write mon el for shit
all the writing is shit, this season is just so bad.
/end rant
Edited at 2017-02-28 04:42 am (UTC)
http://karadabvers.tumblr.com/post/1577
Edited at 2017-02-28 04:44 am (UTC)
so over them pushing this mon-el bullshit too. kara has become a background character in a show she's meant to be a lead in.
i'll keep watching but tbh i'll probs forget about it once it goes on hiatus and i probs won't pick it up again.
It was so mediocre and predictable that by the end I was like physically angry.