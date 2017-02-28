dog

camila cabello wants bigger boobs for her birthday

- karla is turning 20 years old and she revealed to her twitter followers a very special birthday wish
- because the hitmaker is already gifted with beauty, talent and success, she tweeted that only thing she wants on her big day is bigger boobs
- karla also shared a video teaser of her collab with pitbull and j balvin "hey ma," to be featured on the new soundtrack for the upcoming film the fate of the furious, which was filmed in cuba

