Debbie Harry says her "bisexual days" are gone and that her sexual experimention was due to hormones
Blondie singer Debbie Harry says that her "bisexual days" are gone and that she's no longer bisexual.
Reflecting on her "bisexual days," Debbie believes that her sexual experimentation was due to hormones.
She says that although she has great affection for some of her female friends, she thinks that in her case, it was due to her being younger, since her hormones were changing.
Debbie also added that she is very happy that today's society can deal with sexual identity better than in the past.
FKA rn:
You know, all ya bisexuals always complain about how no one takes your sexuality serious but you guys always cop for every Tom, Dick, and Jane that goes around saying they're bisexual.
so majestic
edit: and on a diff note i'm glad to finally find out that blondie is a group of people and not 1 person
I mean, if that's her personal journey then God bless or whatever, but I cringe so hard when famous people say stuff like this; bisexuality is already so stigmatized and trivialized a lot of the time. I really wish she'd at least added "that's just me, it's still a valid thing for many people, etc."
Oh, wow.
I will admit that i've gotten hornier when i have my period. Every now and then i also find myself attracted to a guy too. It's so weird cuz, i'm a lesbian, but also cuz i had boy crushes when i was growing up. Idgi sonetimes tbh. All of sudden at like 19, i realized i liked women, and now a girl is who i wanna be with instead of men. 😕