Debbie Harry says her "bisexual days" are gone and that her sexual experimention was due to hormones




Blondie singer Debbie Harry says that her "bisexual days" are gone and that she's no longer bisexual.

Reflecting on her "bisexual days," Debbie believes that her sexual experimentation was due to hormones.

She says that although she has great affection for some of her female friends, she thinks that in her case, it was due to her being younger, since her hormones were changing.

Debbie also added that she is very happy that today's society can deal with sexual identity better than in the past.

Source: Twitter
