Vera Farmiga joins Godzilla 2!!!
.@VeraFarmiga will star as @milliebbrown's mom in the #Godzilla sequel https://t.co/cq3I8pe0gM pic.twitter.com/FnvAhYxIX4— Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017
She's going to play Milly Bobby Brown's mom and Kyle Chandler's wife. The official title of the movie is Godilla: King of Monsters. Michael Dougherty (Krampus) is directing, and it will be coming out on March 22 of 2019.
Also Ken Watanabe is the most likely member of the cast to return from the 2014 reboot.
Godzilla was one of those 'fantastic trailer gets hopes up and then film crushes them' scenarios.
i hope mothra and king ghidorah look good
First one was to me like who give a shit about this family .
They definitely will make MOTHRA fugly . Why ppl pushing this Millie Girl so much .
Why hollywood hire mediocre director . Hire Anno let him direct Godzilla with hollywood budget .
I hope they don't cast Jing Tian This girl has no charisma .and flop .
And Toei needs to pump out more movies of their own. They never should've stopped with Final Wars.
Edit: Yeah apparently Brie is in KK, Elizabeth Olsen starred in Godzilla woops.
favorite monsters, ONTD?
Followed closely by King Kong but I won't be paying for Skull island or whatever the fuck is called 'cause no way I'm enduring Tom Hiddleston as a lead without Jessica Chastain to balance it out.
