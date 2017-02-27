PP

Vera Farmiga joins Godzilla 2!!!




She's going to play Milly Bobby Brown's mom and Kyle Chandler's wife. The official title of the movie is Godilla: King of Monsters. Michael Dougherty (Krampus) is directing, and it will be coming out on March 22 of 2019.
Also Ken Watanabe is the most likely member of the cast to return from the 2014 reboot.

source
Tagged: ,