Vera Farmiga joins Godzilla 2!!!

i thought it said Milly Bobby Brown was playing Kyle Chandler's wife!

Does anyone even remember what happened in the first one?

Godzilla was one of those 'fantastic trailer gets hopes up and then film crushes them' scenarios.

i remember godzilla ripping that one muto's mouth open and unleashing his atomic breath down its throat

I only remember the last 15 minutes of it because they were so much fun. Can't remember the rest.

tbh i'm just here for the monsters in these movies

i hope mothra and king ghidorah look good Reply

She deserves better!!!

I'm going to have to watch this shit now.

I hope this doesn't end up like some family spirit shit .



First one was to me like who give a shit about this family .



They definitely will make MOTHRA fugly . Why ppl pushing this Millie Girl so much .



Why hollywood hire mediocre director . Hire Anno let him direct Godzilla with hollywood budget .



I hope they don't cast Jing Tian This girl has no charisma .and flop .



Edited at 2017-02-28 03:26 am (UTC)

They can't find a woman t direct but sure, get the guy from fucking krampus.

Not really excited for the movie but I do enjoy her as an actress so I might have to watch this :/

queen of constantly getting snubbed by the television academy!!! i love her and godzilla lol no shame. love ken watanabe too. hope he is better health-wise?

but when will we get concept art for mothra and/or king ghidorah tho

I need to watch Shin Gojira.



And Toei needs to pump out more movies of their own. They never should've stopped with Final Wars. Reply

Kyle Chandler??

I feel like they need to stop trying with this franchise. The originals were great because they were different9for the time) and ridiculous. You just can't succeed in making Godzilla scary or dramatic imo. He's a giant fucking lizard.

Kyle Chandler and Vera Farming playing husband and wife? What an attractive pair.

hot couple alert!!!

Millie kind of looks like Nat Portman in that pic

I feel like the first one didn't come out yet?! (Even though it did, like 3 years ago apparently?) Maybe I'm mixing it up with King Kong (whichever one has Brie Larson).

Edit: Yeah apparently Brie is in KK, Elizabeth Olsen starred in Godzilla woops.



Edit: Yeah apparently Brie is in KK, Elizabeth Olsen starred in Godzilla woops.



Edited at 2017-02-28 03:19 am (UTC)

I fucking love Godzilla, I think he's my fave <3



Followed closely by King Kong but I won't be paying for Skull island or whatever the fuck is called 'cause no way I'm enduring Tom Hiddleston as a lead without Jessica Chastain to balance it out. Reply

Definitely Godzilla with Dracula (are we only talking about big monsters or ??) and the dinosaurs from King Kong

I...don't know that I agree that anything to do with this movie deserves three exclamation points, but I do like her. And the first one def looked gorgeous; I hope they get McGarvey for this one too. ♥

I'm so tired I read Farmiga first and thought it was Taissa and was wildly confused for a second. Please don't pull a Juliette Binoche.

Edited at 2017-02-28 03:29 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-28 03:29 am (UTC) Reply

