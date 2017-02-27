Civil War

Scarlett Johansson has texted Joss Whedon about the Black Widow solo movie


  • From this year's Academy Awards nominees, she would like to work with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

  • She joked that she and Joss Whedon talk all the time about the Black Widow solo movie and that they send each other spider emojis.

  • She really doesn't know if a Black Widow solo movie will ever happen, but right now she's trying to wrap her head around Infinity War because the production looks infinite.

  • She's seeing Ghost in the Shell for the first time next week.

If this movie ever happens, Joss Whedon and his flop writing of Natasha better stay away from its production.
