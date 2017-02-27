Scarlett Johansson has texted Joss Whedon about the Black Widow solo movie

the white conservatives will have a meltdown over the asian casting Reply

recast Black Widow with someone less annoying.

lmao YES.

we can only dream

shes such a bad actor, i feel like im taking crazy pills whenever i see her in a movie and ppl are talking about how charismatic and engaging and alluring she is



ARE WE WATCHING THE SAME FILM? she is so dull and monotone in every goddamn thing

Lol she's so wooden but at least she isn't as bad as January Jones.

literally mte. and people are always talking about how hot she is, too, and i'm like, bitch where?? she is the definition of mediocrity in every aspect yet she's one of the most bankable female stars in the business atm. unreal.

her eyes are so dead and vacant all the time

mte, I've always found her soooo lifeless, wooden, and boring

FINALLY SOMEONE SAID IT. Fuck she's awful. The most I ever liked her was in Don John and that's because I felt like she was actually trying for once and came across as natural.

marvel ain't gonna do that shit because they are idiots

scarlett has shown time and time again that her movies make bank

so a solo black widow movie could make a lot of money Reply

no thanks

Fuck her and early 00s lookin ass dress at the Oscars last night

NO YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND



this is an ALAIA!



NO YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND

this is an ALAIA!

Who wants this tho? Are people really clamoring for a Black Widow movie?

I would prefer a Netflix show about Black Widow.

mte

i'm curious as to what it would actually show...like yes @ female superheroes and stuff but she doesn't really have any depth imo?? pick a different one

I really did like 3 years ago and it would fit in well with the Winter Soldier/Civil War arc but it's too late now

she should be more respectful towards the man who invented feminism!

it's been so long with them skipping over her potential solo movie that i'm no longer interested in her story and now i'm just annoyed when people keep griping about it. it's like how people keep saying 'bring back firefly.' it's been more than 10 years (and it got a movie) and i mean i liked firefly when it was new, but... it's time to move on already. bring in some new female characters instead.

please. if she really wanted it, she could have made it happen forever ago.



Edited at 2017-02-28 03:01 am (UTC)

it's too late, let it go. there's plenty other female characters in the marvel roster to choose from.

Joss Whedon should never be allowed anywhere near any of the MCU characters. He did such a shit job when he was directing and writing for Marvel.

I thought the way he wrote Steve in Avengers was bad but he butched Nat in AoU, which that whole movie was .... a mess.

I'm still so mad at how badly he wrote Steve and Natasha. The language line is so bad. AoU and their press tour was a hot mess.

He can't write Steve for shit. He writes Tony okay, but I much prefer him in his solo movies and in Civil War.

MTE. He doesn't know how to write any of them.

He did a fine job in Avengers, what happened with AoU...idk but I am willing to give him a 2nd chance

i want a movie about her, steve and sam being sent on missions and having adventures together and teaching wanda about being an avenger. their team at the beginning of cap3 was fun.

Someone write me a fanfic about this.

I would've died for a Black Widow movie/series along the lines of Name of the Rose but not w/ Joss (AoU was trash) and not w/ Scarlett, she's shown her ass too many times and frankly she's really one note.

