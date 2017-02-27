Scarlett Johansson has texted Joss Whedon about the Black Widow solo movie
- From this year's Academy Awards nominees, she would like to work with Lin-Manuel Miranda.
- She joked that she and Joss Whedon talk all the time about the Black Widow solo movie and that they send each other spider emojis.
- She really doesn't know if a Black Widow solo movie will ever happen, but right now she's trying to wrap her head around Infinity War because the production looks infinite.
- She's seeing Ghost in the Shell for the first time next week.
If this movie ever happens, Joss Whedon and his flop writing of Natasha better stay away from its production.
ARE WE WATCHING THE SAME FILM? she is so dull and monotone in every goddamn thing
scarlett has shown time and time again that her movies make bank
so a solo black widow movie could make a lot of money
NO YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND
this is an ALAIA!
Edited at 2017-02-28 03:01 am (UTC)
I don't care how long it's been, I still want one.