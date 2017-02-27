Auli’i Cravalho To Star In NBC Pilot "Drama High"

Please don't be Glee. Reply

Please be a good Glee. A better Glee. The Glee that we deserve. Reply

A Glee Knight? Reply

Yes to this Reply

I'm getting terrible glee vibes



Edited at 2017-02-28 02:43 am (UTC)

mark my words, she's getting the 2k18 golden globe if this gets picked up



i just hope they dont cast some crusty white to play the lead Reply

Dammit I submitted this a couple minutes ago!



I hope this is a success for her. Reply

I wish ha nothing but luck, but she's not gonna be employed long. Reply

this is gonna get cancelled so fast lol! Reply

she should be on broadway instead Reply

She reminds me of Phillipa Soo, who I saw play Amelie recently and was phenomenal. Reply

I was talking about this with someone earlier and I really could see her as Eliza in like five years. Reply

i could totally see auli'i as eliza in the future Reply

Ooh, how was Amelie? I've listened to a few clips and while the music is good, it doesn't sound like how I imagined it would, if that makes sense? But I want all the success for Philippa. Reply

such a cutie. and such a great voice, hope she gets to explore it. Reply

So proud of her! <3 She's such a ray of sunshine. Reply

I can't see that lasting very long tbh I do hope it lasts long enough for her to find someting better. Reply

they better not cancel it after 2 episodes Reply

Not judging based on an Oscar performance bc she was most likely super nervous but her voice seemed pretty weak to me. She's very gracious and seems sweet though, so good luck on the new role, sis. Reply

tbh i thought i was just being cynical but i didn't find her voice to be mindblowing, either. Reply

She has great control. Reply

Hope it does well for her sake. Reply

get that $$$ and exposure, girl!!! Reply

I read "small town" and my mind totally went to her being a waitress and then I read the next line....and she's a fucking waitress.. Reply

yeah no to this. get to Broadway before you become lea michele!!! Reply

This girl has a star quality, you know? She's charismatic, the camera loves her, and she's talented (as far as voice work/singing). But she's so young as well, I hope she has people that are actually interest in her well being. Reply

The name sounds too Disney-ish tbh. Reply

NBC? This is getting cancelled after the first season. Reply

happy for her but wasn't one glee enough... Reply

i want all the good things in the world for her <3 Reply

I was shocked to find out she's only 16. I thought she was in her early 20s or something.



Get those roles girl. I hope it lasts more than a season. Reply

She's friends with Lin now so I hope he casts her in some future project.



She is so lovely. I just want nice things for her. Reply

i thought this said dream high and that it was going to be a remake of the korean show Reply

Me too Reply

Happy for this IRL Disney princess! Ngl I wasn't crazy about the songs in Moana but when she performed at the Oscars I teared up, lol.



Also... #protectthischild tbh. Reply

i can't believe how gorg she was last night Reply

This will get three episodes and then a cancellation.



Edited at 2017-02-28 03:03 am (UTC)

i want nothing but amazing things for her! her voice isn't the strongest, but there's such a sweetness to it. it just sounds so pretty! Reply

i hope she has a long and successful career tbh Reply

She looked really great at the Oscars but I didn't find anything special about her voice or presence. Hopefully she networked enough during the Moana press circuit to secure some work. Reply

hollywoo needs to leave this good girl from corruption! Reply

