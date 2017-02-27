Auli’i Cravalho To Star In NBC Pilot "Drama High"
Auli’i Cravalho has been cast in a new role! https://t.co/8EHRfSp4ep— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 28, 2017
- IRL Disney princess Auli'i Cravalho has been cast in upcoming pilot for "Drama High"
- "Drama High" described as High School Musical in a working class town
- Will play a student/part-time waitress with big talent
- "Drama High" producing team worked on "Parenthood", "Friday Night Lights", and Hamilton
Edited at 2017-02-28 02:43 am (UTC)
i just hope they dont cast some crusty white to play the lead
I hope this is a success for her.
Get those roles girl. I hope it lasts more than a season.
She is so lovely. I just want nice things for her.
Also... #protectthischild tbh.
Edited at 2017-02-28 03:03 am (UTC)
Whoops it's drama high
Edited at 2017-02-28 03:38 am (UTC)