Auli’i Cravalho To Star In NBC Pilot "Drama High"



  • IRL Disney princess Auli'i Cravalho has been cast in upcoming pilot for "Drama High"

  • "Drama High" described as High School Musical in a working class town

  • Will play a student/part-time waitress with big talent

  • "Drama High" producing team worked on "Parenthood", "Friday Night Lights", and Hamilton

Source
