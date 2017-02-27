sailor moon

Bioware: Mass Effect: Andromeda will be "Sofcore Space Porn"

Although Mass Effect: Andromeda has yet to be publicly rated by the ESRB, according to Bioware’s General Manager Aaryn Flynn, Mass Effect: Andromeda will contain ✨ “full nudity” ✨ instead of the ESRB’s earlier verdict of “partial nudity”. 👀👀




Some fans think that he's just kidding, but he has insisted that he is not:



Mass Effect: Andromeda was previously announced to have gone gold, all set for released on March 21, 2017 in North America and March 23, 2017 in Europe right in the middle of my exams :'(.

Hew are y'all going to bang first, ONTD? I'm banging Jaal and then Liam 👀👀👀👀

