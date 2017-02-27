Bioware: Mass Effect: Andromeda will be "Sofcore Space Porn"
Although Mass Effect: Andromeda has yet to be publicly rated by the ESRB, according to Bioware’s General Manager Aaryn Flynn, Mass Effect: Andromeda will contain ✨ “full nudity” ✨ instead of the ESRB’s earlier verdict of “partial nudity”. 👀👀
Some fans think that he's just kidding, but he has insisted that he is not:
Mass Effect: Andromeda was previously announced to have gone gold, all set for released on March 21, 2017 in North America and March 23, 2017 in Europe
right in the middle of my exams :'(.
Hew are y'all going to bang first, ONTD? I'm banging Jaal and then Liam 👀👀👀👀
sources: 1 2 3 4
@Lady_Alenko @N7Follower Yes it's totally softcore space porn— Aaryn Flynn (@AarynFlynn) February 26, 2017
Remember. We lost the "partial nudity" rating and got full "nudity". https://t.co/yauGf9Cnol— Aaryn Flynn (@AarynFlynn) February 26, 2017
@tyler_norstrom @Lady_Alenko @N7Follower Oh I'm not— Aaryn Flynn (@AarynFlynn) February 26, 2017
in mass effect 3 i romanced garrus and started not liking that so
my ryder shall be a virgin
they're being too secretive, i can't deal.
do we REALLY
Yeah, we'll only get a full female naked body.
I'm trying to play though them before the new one! Do you have a favorite Mass Effect ONTD? Favorite characters? Any tips/tricks, etc?
I hate driving the Mako 👀👀👀👀 they're bringing it back and I'm awaiting death
in ME2 just make sure you've gotten all the ship upgrades and in ME3 make sure you get your side missions done accordingly, trust me~~~~