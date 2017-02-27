Bioware: Mass Effect: Andromeda will be "Sofcore Space Porn"

I know absolutely zero about this game or anything about video games in general but I'm guessing this will be only female and with giant boobs and 13 inch waists? Reply

Thread

Link

assumingly so... and probably other female bodied characters for there to be potential sexual interactions or throughout the background. sigh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

have you ever played mass effect? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bioware is imperfect but actually p good (or better than almost all other big video game companies) in terms of gender representation tbh. like their other big series dragon age has some especially great LGBT characters. tho mass effect started off...iffy and got better as the series went along



Edited at 2017-02-28 02:35 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

recent bioware titles have actually been quite even in their female/male gaze representation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let's hope not!!!! I really only play Bioware games for queer romancable characters so they betta deliver .-. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

but we couldn't get shep/alanko full frontals? Reply

Thread

Link

i think i'm just gonna be an asexual

in mass effect 3 i romanced garrus and started not liking that so

my ryder shall be a virgin Reply

Thread

Link

Bioware needs more ace characters!!!! I've always headcanond Cole in DA:I as ace Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if im not mistaken, there will be some romances in this game with no sex Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Give me space orgy or give me death! My Ryder is a ravenous whore the likes of which the universe has yet to see, all the crew members ain't safe! Reply

Thread

Link

ok captain kirk... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I better get male shep model dick and he better be bushed out and hung like a horse. Can't wait to send the homophobic model a bunch of dicking down vids of his likeness. Reply

Thread

Link

He's homophobic? Did he expose himself on twitter or something? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao what is this about what model Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is this from dragon age inquisition? i bought it on sale the other day but haven't started it yet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaaaaaa it is! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is! idk if you've played any of the other titles, but that's Cullen Rutherford's fine assets.



Edited at 2017-02-28 02:46 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

are we going to ignore that he runs through the chair Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Check out my husband's ass! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i need more romance info. one gay love interest won't do. Reply

Thread

Link

Have they announced which characters are same-gender romancable yet?? I'm just hoping Jaal and Liam r gay or bi tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've read articles saying romancing is more fluid and not "they only be romanced by ___". not much else.



they're being too secretive, i can't deal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but do we really need more bioware sex scenes



do we REALLY Reply

Thread

Link

if it doesn't turn into uncanny valley Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it will. never doubt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh bulls sex scene lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes imo! all i've ever wanted is for my space gf to fist me ✊ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait, there will be peen? Erect peen? Or just boobs. Reply

Thread

Link

if they wanna outdo the witcher sex scenes, they're gonna have to show some dick imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bioware can't even get their hair game on the witcher's level, there's no hope for the peen Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i bought the first three over the summer and still havent played them yet smh Reply

Thread

Link

I don't really care about sex scenes, just give me super intense and/or super cheesy romance and I'm good. Reply

Thread

Link

I like anything intensely cheesy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Remember when they gave the iron bull a painted veiny dick but then had to hide it in a box, out of cam?



Yeah, we'll only get a full female naked body. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm playing Mass Effect for the first time and enjoying it so far! It's a pretty big game. At least it seems that way. And the graphics aren't bad for a ten year old game.



I'm trying to play though them before the new one! Do you have a favorite Mass Effect ONTD? Favorite characters? Any tips/tricks, etc?



Edited at 2017-02-28 03:01 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

ME3 is my favorite, but they're all amazing!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ME3 is the best. Mordin (who is introduced in ME2) is my absolute fav, followed by Grunt and Liara. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Kaidan.... But I love Ashley..... I feel like ME3 was the best gameplay-wise but that ending......

I hate driving the Mako 👀👀👀👀 they're bringing it back and I'm awaiting death Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ME2's overall story/structure is amazing, but ME3 has the most emotional pull for me. i love all my squad equally, they are my children but if i had to get beer with one or two of them i'd go with samara or mordin.



in ME2 just make sure you've gotten all the ship upgrades and in ME3 make sure you get your side missions done accordingly, trust me~~~~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tali and garrus are my favs but i have a huge soft spot for all the ME1 companions tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but can i romance kallo jath Reply

Thread

Link

who dat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the salarian pilot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link