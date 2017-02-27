Asghar Farhadi's Oscar win has white conservatives mad



I hate her so much. From what she says to how she says it. Reply

ugh they would



i was expecting a standing ovation for him and the white helmets but i guess they were saving that up for emma stone Reply

All these pressed ass white people complaining about a film making lecturing America at an awards show when America is constantly going around the world and lecturing countries on how they should run themselves. Reply

MTE.



Plus, bitch, if someone who has lived through those hard times (lack of democracy, messedup country) is telling you shit isn't right, it's because it isn't right!



But what can we really expect? There are people cheering for the Republicans as they take away more and more rights from them (with Affordable care act to be the next one). Reply

they're too self centered, oblivious and ignorant to recognize that though. Reply

The nerve of US-ians complaining about being lectured by other countries when they implemented and supported a literal military dictatorship in my country... Reply

Mte Reply

Mte. Not only lecturing but meddling in other countries business. Like, fuck off. Reply

ugh i'm currently in a Facebook fight (futile I know) with a random old white man over 45's silence over the many attacks against minorities, his argument is that "Well obama hasn't made any speeches about it either!!" Reply

Lmao I've been doing this too. I had to remind myself not to get triggered by dumb senile fucks and log off before all my friends saw me getting into Facebook fights lmao Reply

That's why I have a private FB. Reply

Sis, you could make the most compelling argument ever, deliver the receipts for days and offer to cut these fools a check for $1 million and they would still argue with you. They are beyond help. Reply

I wonder who are they going to blame once Republicans repeal Obamacare.



Edited at 2017-02-28 02:33 am (UTC) Reply

Always stay out of the comments on Facebook. There is literally no point. Reply

Tammy Laurita tries too hard. Reply

fucking tomi makes my blood boil Reply

Yet these are the people who call liberals "easily triggered"... Reply

yes, tell us about the importance of truth - actors with more plastic on your face than a lego factory. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) February 27, 2017

Who Reply

Like Hollywood ppl aren't known for PS ever



I don't even know who the fuck this guy is or why he's relevant enough for a twitter official logo Reply

Then why are you watching, Gregory???? Reply

actors with more plastic on YOUR face? Reply

sick burn dude Reply

"stupid Iranian movies, they suck."



... Yes, clearly intelligence and eloquence are key points in your life strategy, please continue. Reply

when will toni lawrence go away though Reply

She's Ann Coulter's horcrux Reply

You guys. I have loud downstairs neighbors and they invited people over to pre-game b/c they are trash. They were out on their deck and I could hear their conversation. One of them was defending Tomi and I do not know if was a guest or my shithead neighbors who repeatedly scream like Ric Flair while watching sporting events.



Should I take a shit on their doormat? Reply

Yes, but first eat some Mexican food and then take a laxative, so it's all watery and extra smelly. Reply

nah, you don't want your dna on the crime scene Reply

call the cops on them Reply

I'll report them to the leasing manager b/c it violates the lease to be "loud and obnoxious" and I think getting drunk and repeatedly shouting at the top of your lungs qualifies as such.



Bitch, I'll drink a bottle of wine and watch the bachelor but I can do so quietly. I watched the Oscars, and I didn't even shout when La La Land supposedly won. I just turned off the TV (regrettably)



Sports are dumb. Go inside. I dont want to hear about your brackets.



Edited at 2017-02-28 02:54 am (UTC) Reply

Leave a bloody tampon on his door step but make sure you wipe the blood all over the door first



;) Reply

pee. it won't leave DNA like poo or period. Reply

you can stay in your country, no one is interested I your movies, we're not -eyes emoji- stupid iranian movies, they suck



omg is this real or from the parody show... Reply

its real lmao Reply

this is 100% real, gurl also referred to her husband dying as her having "a beautiful story" Reply

Lol she would be from Austin Reply

Oh shut up, Tomi.



So much white nonsense



