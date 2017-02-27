Asghar Farhadi's Oscar win has white conservatives mad

-Iranian director Asghar Farhadi won for Best Foreign film at the Academy's, due to the Muslim ban boycotted and sent astronaut Anousheh Ansari to give his speech in his place

-His speech delivered an anti-Trump and anti-Muslim ban message, saying "Dividing the world into the 'us' and 'our enemies' categories creates fear, a deceitful justification for aggression and war. These wars prevent democracy and human rights in countries which have themselves been victims of aggression".

-Got many conservatives shook and attacking him with racist/xenophobic comments, many saying he's not entitled to saying anything because he is from Iran and that he should speak out about Iran's injustices first (which he has in the past...its not his fault hes subjected to living in an Islamic theocracy??)

-One of those people is Tammy Lauren




















-Meanwhile Farhadi remains unbothered with now his second Foreign film Oscar win

Source

Lol poor dat
