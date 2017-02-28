Dhanush, Berenice Bejo + Barkhad Abdi star in Hollywood film by Persopolis director Marjane Satrapi
The movie is an adaptation of the novel 'Extraordinary Journey Of A Fakir Who Got Trapped In An Ikea Cupboard' and also stars Berenice Bejo (The Artist) and Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips). Erin Moriarty (True detective) also has a role. It will be directed by Marjane Satrapi the acclaimed French-Irani director and graphic novelist behind 'Persopolis'.
This makes the Aadukalam star the first (male) Indian actor this generation to cross over to Hollywood.
The novel is about a fakir(like a hermit monk) in Rajasthan who tricks his village into sending him to Paris, where he meets a beautiful woman, falls in love with her and has an outlandish globe-trotting adventure.
They start filming in May.
Source 1 2 3
2. Always here for Abdi getting more work.
3. I thought she was doing a Marie Curie movie next?
so happy for abdi