The movie is an adaptation of the novel 'Extraordinary Journey Of A Fakir Who Got Trapped In An Ikea Cupboard' and also stars(The Artist) and(Captain Phillips).(True detective) also has a role. It will be directed by Marjane Satrapi the acclaimed French-Irani director and graphic novelist behind 'Persopolis'.This makes thestar the first (male) Indian actor this generation to cross over to Hollywood.The novel is about a fakir(like a hermit monk) in Rajasthan who tricks his village into sending him to Paris, where he meets a beautiful woman, falls in love with her and has an outlandish globe-trotting adventure.They start filming in May.