Water is wet, sky is blue, Star Trek Discovery pushed back yet AGAIN

Are there any numbers about The Good Fight on this dumbass streaming thing? I know a couple people who wanted to watch it but sure as fuck aren't going to pay to stream from a NETWORK. Reply

I've really enjoyed The Good Fight, but I don't get why a) CBS decided to launch original programming on All Access with just ONE show; this would be something you would jump in with 3-5 shows at once, hook the subscriber that way and b) Why CBS didn't just put this (and Star Trek) on Showtime. I mean, they own it for heaven's sake. Reply

I'm holding you to this 'wanna make sure we make it good' bullshit, CBS! Reply

lmao, after the flop that is The Good Fight on netflix/hulu wannabe CBS All Access, they should just put it on the tv. Reply

I've never seen anything Star Trek except for the three last movies but I want to try. Where should I start first, are there stuff I can ignore? Reply

Start with Star Trek: The Next Generation.



You can skip all the movies as some are good but don't really do THAT much for the characters. Reply

Thanks, hopefully it's on Netflix here! Reply

Star Trek: First Contact is probably the only Star Trek movie (of any decade or reboot) you should watch.



Good to know, thank you! Reply

You can start by any series you want tbh. I really love The Original Series, but it might be too cheesy and dated for some people (that's part of its charm for me.) If not the original, then I'd recommend starting with Next Generation, and then going to Deep Space Nine. I haven't watched Voyager or Enterprise.



For the movies you can skip the first one (most people find it boring) and head to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. It's an amazing standalone movie, but if you want some additional context before viewing it watch the original series episode "Space Seed." Then you can watch Star Trek III: The Search For Spock (which isn't that great so you don't HAVE to watch it) and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (which is considered one of the best & funniest movies.) Those movies (II, III & IV) are kind of a trilogy.



If you don't feel like watching all of the original series but you're still interested in getting a taste of it, some of the more iconic episodes I'd rec are "The Trouble With Tribbles," "Journey To Babel," "Mirror Mirror," "Space Seed," "The City On The Edge of Tomorrow," "Amok Time," "The Naked Time" and "Balance of Terror." Reply

ST:D is going to take place after ST: Enterprise but before ST: TOS.



will they acknowledge the Xindi repeatedly trying to blow up Earth, then never being heard from again in TNG, DS9, VOY?











i'm immature but lol Reply

I just finished Voyager for the first time and the ending... iono. Should have been a multi episode arc.



I've started my first watch of DS9 and I'm very much enjoying it. It's a lot less hammy than Voyager but I really prefer Janeway over Sisko. Reply

Only the multiple Janeways makes Endgame worthwhile. Reply

Because of Netflix I watched all of the Star Trek I hadn't yet and I fell in love with Voyager something fierce, I wish Captain Janeway was my mom. Reply

JANEWAY IS QUEEN Reply

YES. Someone was really mad at me that I said I wished TNG made me feel like Voyager does and I was like "Look, I love Picard as much as anyone but Janeway bar none sorry" Reply

omg does that person even realise how important Janeway is??????? like Picard is lovely and everything but he's not exactly someone my 10-year-old ass could connect with and look up to and think 'I wanna be like her someday'



Men get a whole range of characters to choose from, LET US HAVE THIS ONE THING GOSH Reply

I'm just going to forget about it until it actually premieres.



My friend was thinking about taking a job on set but thought about 14 hour days and passed. And because she's a huge Next Gen and Picard stan and really didn't want to be a witness to a mess lol Reply

