Naya

Water is wet, sky is blue, Star Trek Discovery pushed back yet AGAIN




-Originally set for a January debut, then May, THEN no schedule was set, NOW set to premiere in late Summer, early fall
-CBS is now saying that they want to get the show right as it is the family jewel and that there is a lot of post-production that needs to get done.
-CBS is blaming Star Trek doing so well on Netflix as a reason why they decided to make people pay for it on their own "streaming" service. (if they did so well, give us those upgraded masters of DS9 and Voyager)

Ony S2 of Voyager of my first time rerun watch
