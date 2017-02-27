Water is wet, sky is blue, Star Trek Discovery pushed back yet AGAIN
#StarTrekDiscovery to Debut in 'Late Summer, Early Fall,' Per CBS Boss https://t.co/uSMb0eJOxU pic.twitter.com/AlesAB1IoL— TVLine.com (@TVLine) February 27, 2017
-Originally set for a January debut, then May, THEN no schedule was set, NOW set to premiere in late Summer, early fall
-CBS is now saying that they want to get the show right as it is the family jewel and that there is a lot of post-production that needs to get done.
-CBS is blaming Star Trek doing so well on Netflix as a reason why they decided to make people pay for it on their own "streaming" service. (if they did so well, give us those upgraded masters of DS9 and Voyager)
Source
Ony S2 of Voyager of my first time rerun watch
I'm holding you to this 'wanna make sure we make it good' bullshit, CBS!
You can skip all the movies as some are good but don't really do THAT much for the characters.
For the movies you can skip the first one (most people find it boring) and head to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. It's an amazing standalone movie, but if you want some additional context before viewing it watch the original series episode "Space Seed." Then you can watch Star Trek III: The Search For Spock (which isn't that great so you don't HAVE to watch it) and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (which is considered one of the best & funniest movies.) Those movies (II, III & IV) are kind of a trilogy.
If you don't feel like watching all of the original series but you're still interested in getting a taste of it, some of the more iconic episodes I'd rec are "The Trouble With Tribbles," "Journey To Babel," "Mirror Mirror," "Space Seed," "The City On The Edge of Tomorrow," "Amok Time," "The Naked Time" and "Balance of Terror."
will they acknowledge the Xindi repeatedly trying to blow up Earth, then never being heard from again in TNG, DS9, VOY?
Edited at 2017-02-28 01:47 am (UTC)
i'm immature but lol
I've started my first watch of DS9 and I'm very much enjoying it. It's a lot less hammy than Voyager but I really prefer Janeway over Sisko.
Men get a whole range of characters to choose from, LET US HAVE THIS ONE THING GOSH
My friend was thinking about taking a job on set but thought about 14 hour days and passed. And because she's a huge Next Gen and Picard stan and really didn't want to be a witness to a mess lol
What kind of logic...