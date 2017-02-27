PwC awards handler caught tweeting & not paying attending during Oscars Best Picture mess
PWC Envelope Handler Was Tweeting Backstage Minutes Before Oscar Gaffe https://t.co/WLdYJy4vhR— Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017
Short summary:
PwC handler Brian Cullinan was caught tweeting pics while backstage during the Oscars last night (he's deleted the tweets since of course), and one of the tweets in question (of Emma Stone backstage after she won) took place a couple of minutes before Best Picture was announced.
So he wasn't paying attention to the envelope he gave to Warren Beatty, according to insiders.
Another PwC guy who's probably Brian's boss said Brian “feels very, very terrible and horrible. He is very upset about this mistake. And it is also my mistake, our mistake, and we all feel very bad.”
There you go: PwC was unprofessional as fuck and didn't do their job.
they're just movies lol god
And if that involves laughing at LLL between our cheers for Moonlight, so be it!
Seriously. It was a major fuck up but they're talking like he's responsible for someone's death. The millionaires who made La La Land will all survive.
Also:
My favorite part about Oscars was the next day talking with my parents on the phone.
Dad: Warren Beatty used to be the president of SAG...
Me: Right, but SAG and the Academy are two different things.
Dad: I know that. But you have a man who's a leader and has to be in charge of things and he can't effectively lead and only makes things worse, plus he couldn't read the card...
Me: Dad, are you talking about Warren Beatty or our current president?
It should be noted that my dad voted for Pontificating Hellbeast and thinks he should be respected as president. He hs also asked me to not discuss politics with him anymore.
It had to be the fucking white dude, ugh.
Bleugh.
I wonder how movies are going to be now, cause we all now see through the propaganda bullshit. Everyday, a new mess up thing comes up.
it will go on for awhile tbh
