Harry - glance

PwC awards handler caught tweeting & not paying attending during Oscars Best Picture mess




Short summary:

PwC handler Brian Cullinan was caught tweeting pics while backstage during the Oscars last night (he's deleted the tweets since of course), and one of the tweets in question (of Emma Stone backstage after she won) took place a couple of minutes before Best Picture was announced.

So he wasn't paying attention to the envelope he gave to Warren Beatty, according to insiders.

Another PwC guy who's probably Brian's boss said Brian “feels very, very terrible and horrible. He is very upset about this mistake. And it is also my mistake, our mistake, and we all feel very bad.”

Source: https://twitter.com/Variety/status/836363592077291520 (the pic he took of Emma's at the source too)

There you go: PwC was unprofessional as fuck and didn't do their job.
Tagged: ,