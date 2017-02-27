shEther update: Safaree activity, E-Bro vs. Papoose, Hot 97 & Breakfast Club weigh in

thiz is the celebrity feud we deserv in the time of trump Reply

What does Ja think though? Reply

Remy Ma is like...

...and Nicki is like...

That first gif is nightmare-inducing... Reply

Beez in the Trap (where the GIF is from) is my favorite Nicki track, though I know that really has nothing to do with how creepy the GIF is LoL It's actually one of her better videos as well.

I bet Mariah is living.

I pray E! is there to shoot every second of it

i'm still just so glad someone put nicki in ha place

lmao same

Having someone call you a ho and discussing your income when said disser went to jail over monopoly pennies and could only get bottom bunk pooch for a decade, is somehow putting them in their place? lol ooooookkkkaaaaaayyyy

what are your thoughts on the Jehlani lines then?

Yeees, great post

like, where is the response. nicki is shook.

I was dying listening about this on the breakfast club. They right when they say there's nothing Nicki can do to win this.

I also love Ebro pretty much telling on himself. His wife probably pissed.

It was obvious to me they did it before he got with his wife. No one believed him and honestly, he barely even tried

Someone needs to tell her about divorce settlement rights. Its not like it would be hard to collect proof. Also 'nerd'? Shut up.

Nicki a whole ass ho for ghostin

i'm more shocked that so many ppl genuinely thought she was gonna clap back...how sway?! nicki can't rap like that and she knows it would just be another L, lol.

Don't throw subs at someone who's about that life. She couldn't have thought remy would have remained quiet. Sis shot her friend.

mte weak ass social media bitch showin her true colors lmao. how you gonna go after everybody but the person throwin shots? its a good thing that she got all those wigs cause bitch stays gettin snatched bald

Edited at 2017-02-28 01:32 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-28 01:32 am (UTC) Reply

Its really so fucking embarrassing. Like I get why because she knows responding will only bring more hype towards Remy and she doesn't wanna do that but in a world where someone as big yet soft as Drake will come for Kermit Mill, its so disappointing that Nicki is not gonna respond.

When ur searching the net to find a pink chicken wing & leapord beehive. Ooh that's what u were talkin bout #remmyma #ShEther pic.twitter.com/zVEJJcp0Gt — Charles Gregory (@charlesgregory) February 26, 2017

wow I forgot about the days nicki used to dress like a complete clown

The make up on the second photo is so fucking baaaaad

this legendary nose contour this legendary nose contour

lmao at safaree...he just couldn't hold it in anymore.



lol ebro knows he's a goddamn lie. i always wondered why nicki seemed to have such personal beef with him and hot97; she boycotted the station and summer jam a few years ago just cuz they criticized a song. that's what these djs do tho, and the fact that she took so personally is all the proof i need tbh.



also saw some pics of them booed up from back in the day, plus him claiming that the dude who told papoose was a ~nerd...if it's not true, how do you know exactly who told, ebro? lmao



Edited at 2017-02-28 01:21 am (UTC) Reply

The Game also said something and Nicki liked it



The Game took to Instagram to drag Nicki Minaj's ex, Meek Mill; Nicki Minaj liked the post. pic.twitter.com/FcSQdTRldM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 27, 2017

Nicki is embarrassing for texting Charlemagne and saying that he's fake or phony for saying Remy's diss track was disrespectful. Nicki is coming at everyone but Remy.The Game also said something and Nicki liked it Reply

I would've included it but got lazy LMAO



let's hold it tho and see if there's enough news to to make another shEther round-up post ;3 Reply

nicki is beyond embarrassing, my gawd. lol did she think that charlamagne the fraud would keep something like that to himself? also totally forgot that she and the game worked together.



anyways did you see funkmaster flex's reaction? lol, i can't stand him but that shit was hilarious...he dropped a bomb after every sentence and called out drake and ebro, lmao. Reply

I just saw it. The "below the belts" and bomb sounds lmaaaaaao

games so corny

This is quite the feminist manifesto from the game.

'Ugly hoes wanna play with Barbie

Let me get my Gucci on, bitches wanna test me

I'd spit bars but these bitches ain't ready

Back behind bars if you ever try to test me'



Then 3 minutes of EDM by David Guetta. Reply

I've read it in her voice in my head lol

