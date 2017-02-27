#shEther update: Safaree activity, E-Bro vs. Papoose, Hot 97 & Breakfast Club weigh in
While Nicki seems to be taking her sweet time in posting a response and instead hoping it blows over by posting pics from her latest video shoot others involved in the #shEther aftermath have not been so
afraid tight lipped:
Been flying all day but Be fly all days...**sidenote** im turning my phone off allllll day today 😩😩😩😩 #stuntgang 📸 @prvncek
initially playing the radio on this moment with just an instagram post and (mostly) maintaining his composure in a barber shop:
Safaree finally broke when the song was blasted in a club and cracked a smile -
I guess there's no hope for Nicki reuniting with her (allegedly) former ghost writer :(
Meanwhile, E-Bro had his own words for the feud after which Papoose put him in check and he backtracked -
Lastly, both Hot 97 and The Breakfast club chime in:
* E-Bro Denies having sex with Nicki via the Bill Clinton Line
* Has spent time with Nicki and her crew, done some minor sexting
* Thinks Papoose might have fed the line to Remi
* Loves the attention
* Deep analysis of where the feud started.
* Mentions the game coming for Meek liking shady pics on the feud
* Charlamagne reminds Nicki that her diss track cannot be about money, sales or Beyoncé
Sources:
Safaree - 1 , 2 , 3
E-bro vs. Papoose - 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5
Hot97 , The Breakfast Club
Who else do you think will respond before Nicki does ONTD?
Remy knows she's lying... matter of fact the dude that told her that bullshit, she knows is a nerd!— OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) February 26, 2017
These nerd as dudes always worried 🤣
No one in my family is mad ...— OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) February 26, 2017
We laughing which is why this will be concluded Monday at 8A on @HOT97
Now this Remy record is fucking flames tho... ya'll wanted beef, so here we go!— OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) February 26, 2017
@oldmanebro You just texted me happy as hell that Remy said it ...now she lying? 😕 Sit down bruh— Papoose (@Papooseonline) February 26, 2017
Of course. U would be too!!— OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) February 26, 2017
So you gone book ya wife for the show or nah... https://t.co/Y58rDhATyR
Lastly, both Hot 97 and The Breakfast club chime in:
Who else do you think will respond before Nicki does ONTD?
...and Nicki is like...
this legendary nose contour
lol ebro knows he's a goddamn lie. i always wondered why nicki seemed to have such personal beef with him and hot97; she boycotted the station and summer jam a few years ago just cuz they criticized a song. that's what these djs do tho, and the fact that she took so personally is all the proof i need tbh.
also saw some pics of them booed up from back in the day, plus him claiming that the dude who told papoose was a ~nerd...if it's not true, how do you know exactly who told, ebro? lmao
The Game also said something and Nicki liked it
let's hold it tho and see if there's enough news to to make another shEther round-up post ;3
anyways did you see funkmaster flex's reaction? lol, i can't stand him but that shit was hilarious...he dropped a bomb after every sentence and called out drake and ebro, lmao.
Let me get my Gucci on, bitches wanna test me
I'd spit bars but these bitches ain't ready
Back behind bars if you ever try to test me'
Then 3 minutes of EDM by David Guetta.
And it should be a pop song too, so she could say "you're getting killed by a pop bitch".