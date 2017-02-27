#shEther update: Safaree activity, E-Bro vs. Papoose, Hot 97 & Breakfast Club weigh in

While Nicki seems to be taking her sweet time in posting a response and instead hoping it blows over by posting pics from her latest video shoot others involved in the #shEther aftermath have not been so afraid tight lipped:




Been flying all day but Be fly all days...**sidenote** im turning my phone off allllll day today 😩😩😩😩 #stuntgang 📸 @prvncek

initially playing the radio on this moment with just an instagram post and (mostly) maintaining his composure in a barber shop:




Safaree finally broke when the song was blasted in a club and cracked a smile -




I guess there's no hope for Nicki reuniting with her (allegedly) former ghost writer :(



Meanwhile, E-Bro had his own words for the feud after which Papoose put him in check and he backtracked -




















Lastly, both Hot 97 and The Breakfast club chime in:



* E-Bro Denies having sex with Nicki via the Bill Clinton Line
* Has spent time with Nicki and her crew, done some minor sexting
* Thinks Papoose might have fed the line to Remi
* Loves the attention



* Deep analysis of where the feud started.
* Mentions the game coming for Meek liking shady pics on the feud
* Charlamagne reminds Nicki that her diss track cannot be about money, sales or Beyoncé

