shEther update: Safaree activity, E-Bro vs. Papoose, Hot 97 & Breakfast Club weigh in

afraid

Been flying all day but Be fly all days...**sidenote** im turning my phone off allllll day today 😩😩😩😩 #stuntgang 📸 @prvncek

Safaree is P E to the T T Y pic.twitter.com/yeC47jsNl3 — j money ✨ (@JasmineeeSayss) February 26, 2017

Remy knows she's lying... matter of fact the dude that told her that bullshit, she knows is a nerd!



These nerd as dudes always worried 🤣 — OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) February 26, 2017

No one in my family is mad ...

We laughing which is why this will be concluded Monday at 8A on @HOT97 — OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) February 26, 2017

Now this Remy record is fucking flames tho... ya'll wanted beef, so here we go! — OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) February 26, 2017

@oldmanebro You just texted me happy as hell that Remy said it ...now she lying? 😕 Sit down bruh — Papoose (@Papooseonline) February 26, 2017

Of course. U would be too!!



So you gone book ya wife for the show or nah... https://t.co/Y58rDhATyR — OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) February 26, 2017

While Nicki seems to be taking her sweet time in posting a response and instead hoping it blows over by posting pics from her latest video shoot others involved in the #shEther aftermath have not been sotight lipped:initially playing the radio on this moment with just an instagram post and (mostly) maintaining his composure in a barber shop:Safaree finally broke when the song was blasted in a club and cracked a smile -I guess there's no hope for Nicki reuniting with her (allegedly) former ghost writer :(Meanwhile, E-Bro had his own words for the feud after which Papoose put him in check and he backtracked -Lastly, both Hot 97 and The Breakfast club chime in:* E-Bro Denies having sex with Nicki via the Bill Clinton Line* Has spent time with Nicki and her crew, done some minor sexting* Thinks Papoose might have fed the line to Remi* Loves the attention* Deep analysis of where the feud started.* Mentions the game coming for Meek liking shady pics on the feud* Charlamagne reminds Nicki that her diss track cannot be about money, sales or BeyoncéSources:Safaree - 1 E-bro vs. Papoose - 1 Whodo you think will respond before Nicki does ONTD?