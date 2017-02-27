deadpool

Emma Stone Oscars Speech for Best Actress Win + Backstage Interview



-She thanks everyone ever and she says that the greatest honor of all is to even be nominated in a category filled with such amazing women




-They ask her about Emma Watson
-She loves Moonlight very much and is really happy that it won Best Picture, and she says that she was holding the Best Leading Actress card the entire time so she doesn't know where the story about the card came from
-She's very confused about the whole mishap



