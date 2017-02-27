Emma Stone Oscars Speech for Best Actress Win + Backstage Interview
-She thanks everyone ever and she says that the greatest honor of all is to even be nominated in a category filled with such amazing women
-They ask her about Emma Watson
-She loves Moonlight very much and is really happy that it won Best Picture, and she says that she was holding the Best Leading Actress card the entire time so she doesn't know where the story about the card came from
-She's very confused about the whole mishap
the whole disney princess thing is someone so many girls and women want to be, so i'm not surprised she said that
so he was offered 6 mil right? and wanted what? 9mil?
Emma's role definitely could have been played by either actress but the "chemistry" with Gosling might not have worked out.
Jennifer could definitely have played Brie's role in Room. Her work in Winter's Bone is proof enough imo. However, Brie worked perfectly with Jacob Tremblay and who knows if that relationship would have been as strong.
I don't know if I am making any sense. I really like all 3 and think they were good in their respective roles.
I mean, look at how Gosling was snickering on stage over La La Land losing/Moonlight winning. They knew it was bullshit.
Her shape looks soooo riiiiight.
It's weird seeing her on Superbad and now she's an Oscar winner 10 years later <3
oh its because emma watson was up for her role in la la land
