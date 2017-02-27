Emma Stone Oscars Speech for Best Actress Win + Backstage Interview

Not nearly as bad as her SAG and BAFTA speeches, but not as good as her GG speech. Funny she saved the best for first, lol Reply

Thread

Link

finally watching la la land and i'm an hour in and thank god it didn't win for best picture and it shouldn't have won for best director. i'm assuming the second half gets better because the first half is crap. Reply

Thread

Link

You should probably just stop watching, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm continuing so i have reason to hate on it properly. my grandparents tried to convince me to see it with them and i passed. they told me i made the smart choice.... they were so right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

really? the direction is masterful Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The ending is the best part. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The end sequence is the best of the movie so try to stick it out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the final third makes the entire movie, so i say keep watching Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's the same thing but even more like a disney channel original movie than the beginning Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Emma Watson question was strange. How could it not be a jab with Stone winning an Oscar while Watson is basically a blank canvas playing a Disney princess where she is bringing nothing to the role? Reply

Thread

Link

yeah idgi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Girlfriend MIGHT get a Golden Globe nom. But that's all I'm willing to give her. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i mean what else could she say? 'SUCK IT WATSON, I GOT THE OSCAR!'



the whole disney princess thing is someone so many girls and women want to be, so i'm not surprised she said that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean most girls would rather play a Disney Princess in a beloved classic than win an Oscar if given the chance tbh lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Congrats to Moonlight!! — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) February 27, 2017

crying at the potato shade Reply

Thread

Link

He should stop asking for more than he is worth and maybe then he wouldn't be dropped from films Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its funny because he's talked about being really underpaid for like the majority of his career



so he was offered 6 mil right? and wanted what? 9mil? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if he's throwing shade yikes @ him shitting on the director that gave him everything



Edited at 2017-02-28 01:03 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this professional seat filler.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Congrats on not being nominated for anything and having shit films on deck, Miles.



Edited at 2017-02-28 01:04 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Go jump in a fryer! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Says the man whose best work was with the La La Land director so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the kind of pettiness I live for! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I mean...maybe I'm being naive here, but is it not possible that he just really liked Moonlight - in spite of being dropped from LLL? Are he and Damien not still on good terms or is this just based on the fact that Gosling replaced him? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like Emma but Natalie made the right call not showing up. I mean, losing to literally everyone else up against her would've been one thing (especially to Isabelle) but losing to Emma fucking Stone to that dull ass performance? Nope, peace. Reply

Thread

Link

She was so good in Jackie even though I don't really think she looked exactly like her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Natalie's performance in Jackie was amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Congrats to her for being the first Asian actress to win for Best Picture. Reply

Thread

Link

the progress we've been asking for. diversity wins. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she isn't asian? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're making fun of her for playing a half Asian character in some movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bb if you don't get the joke just scroll past Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's an aloha joke



*this is why I should refresh :x



Edited at 2017-02-28 01:47 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know it doesn't make sense but I feel like her, Brie Larson, and Jennifer Lawrence are all interchangeable like they could've all played each other's roles that won them all an oscar Reply

Thread

Link

Emma and Jennifer were both considered for Brie's role in 21 Jump St. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like at that point both Emma and Jennifer were way too big for that small role, maybe they were "considered" in the way that their names were mentioned but I doubt Brie "beat" them for that role lol



but what do I know lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i agree re: jennifer and emma bc anyone could've played their roles but brie larson in room is way out of their range



Edited at 2017-02-28 12:56 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Pretty much. Hollywood sure loves awarding young white women over older women who actually gave much better performances. It's like they're pretty much celebrating the fact that hey, look how young they are and they're already doing good enough! JUST IMAGINE THE POTENTIAL~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think so. Jennifer's role in SLP walked a tricky line. It was too moody, mysterious, and chaotic for Emma Stone, who charms her way through stuff. Tiffany (Jlaw's character) is the complete opposite of Emma Stone. Brie...meh, I don't know about her comedic chops, but she's a good actress so it's possible.



Emma's role definitely could have been played by either actress but the "chemistry" with Gosling might not have worked out.



Jennifer could definitely have played Brie's role in Room. Her work in Winter's Bone is proof enough imo. However, Brie worked perfectly with Jacob Tremblay and who knows if that relationship would have been as strong. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I get where you're coming from but Brie's far more low-key of an actress in style and fame than JLaw or Emma (and probably could've played some of JLaw's roles better IMHO). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brie is the superior actress of the 3. I'm more than sick of Hollywood awarding these young, mediocre (not Brie or Alicia Vakander because I really like both of them) actresses because they want to push some ingenue to the front of the pack. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I actually think each actress was perfect for the role they won for. Brie, in particular, was perfect in Room. And I don't think Brie could have played Emma role in La La Land so effortlessly -- I think Emma was perfect for that role. And Jennifer maybe could have played all 3 roles, but she would have been too intense for La La Land I think. Emma had more of a sweetness that the character needed.



I don't know if I am making any sense. I really like all 3 and think they were good in their respective roles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is a historic moment. Not since Halle Berry has a womyn of color won in the Best Actress category! This is such a win for the Asian community! Who cares if she's not that great of an actress? Mediocre white actresses win all the time, but how many times do mediocre Asian actresses win?



Reply

Thread

Link

this is one of the most bullshit acting wins in recent history Reply

Thread

Link

I agree but it's the oscars... white mediocrity always wins at least one category Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

besides 2011 and 2012 yep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who won those years? idr Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it seems like she's aware that neither she, nor la la land, deserve the accolades.



Edited at 2017-02-28 12:56 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yuuuup, Lainey had an article on that too.



I mean, look at how Gosling was snickering on stage over La La Land losing/Moonlight winning. They knew it was bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Her shape looks soooo riiiiight. Also, I don't usually find Emma pretty (although I like seeing her on screen, she's got an interesting face) this picture is fucking STUNNINGHer shape looks soooo riiiiight. Reply

Thread

Link

Gorgeous, absolutely gorgeous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a fabulous photo. She looked really nice last night. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Perfect gown to wear in that background. She looks like she's glowing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she knew she was winning and came dressed for the occasion Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol pretty much. the minute I saw her I was like daaamn, homegirl is not playing games Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks really great there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looked amazing last night and idt she is very attractive, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's very Golden Age of Hollywood. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always love her hair and makeup -- she wouldn't be where she is without that red hair. As a blond, she's totally forgettable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looks like it would be an ad for something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would pull a paris and have this framed in my house if i was here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Best photo of her I've ever seen! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She really has an interesting face. There were some scenes in LLL where I thought she looked downright... odd. Even my cousins whom I watched the movie thought so but then there were also some times when she looks really good. It's confusing. Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looked gorgeous<3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good for her.



It's weird seeing her on Superbad and now she's an Oscar winner 10 years later <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is a stunning picture. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looked stunning last night and this photo is goddamn gorgeous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow. i would get that framed if i were her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amazing. My favorite look of the night. So gorgeous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The dress looks good in this photo. But other than that, it looked washed out on her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The injustice of it all. Isabelle breathing is better than Emma at her best Reply

Thread

Link

is she friends good friends with watson? wtf i don't get it



oh its because emma watson was up for her role in la la land



Edited at 2017-02-28 12:59 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah Emma gave it up for Beauty and the Beast and Ryan gave up Beauty and the Beast for LLL. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ryan Gosling was gonna be The Beast? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah, her speech wasn't that great, but it was still better than Casey's. Reply

Thread

Link

viola should have been nommed for lead and she should have won Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sad that Viola's win was blatant category fraud but at least she finally has an Oscar so...? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

true. and i doubt she would have won against emma which is a shame because she deserves it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link