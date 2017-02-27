Little Mix ft. Kid Ink - Touch (Remix)

The song is a bop, but they need to stop trying to make it big in America. It ain't gonna happen. It's almost pathetic at this point. Reply

It's doable, it's just that their team doesn't give any effort, and the girls themselves are down to stay complacent. If they wanna make it in the US, they need to move to LA, they need to get themselves out there more and get people to recognize who they are, they need to get some payola to help boost their bop singles on the radio like Karla did. They actually were starting to do a great run of press ahead of Get Weird in the US, and then they just went back to the UK and it all fell back to shit. Reply

IA they need to move here and if they want to make it in the US they need better songs because a lot of their music I can't even imagine on radio over here stateside. I know 5h's is generic but it's pretty on trend with what radio plays and so were both Camila's solo songs with Shawn and MGK Reply

lol no. They legit tried it and failed. Black Magic was tried and it flopped. They're not gonna make it. Reply

I mean I'm not saying they accomplished it, I'm saying that they were on the right track by taking time to hunker down and do press in the US leading up to Get Weird. The difference is I think they need to move here permanently and do it more often (with more compelling singles, Touch is way better than SOTME), and let the American market familiarize themselves with them more. I'm not saying they've made it yet, just that there is a strategy for them to get there and they just ignore it. Reply

BM flopped because they dipped right as the song was rising on the radio and they failed to do any additional stateside promo. it was a weak song from a weak, forgettable album, but it we making radio gains when they were over here promoting it. Reply

even cheryl couldnt make it in america and she had far more star image and bops Reply

It's not happening because their team is cheap as fuck and won't spend money on them and buy them radio deals like other artists or get them spots on late night shows. Reply

Exactly, their team has let them down since day one. Reply

yep. they need to try for interviews in addition to just performing Reply

Do their fans not bother to request on radio? Reply

They do, but some radio stations also ignore them when they "spam" them with requests. I don't live in the US, so I don't really know how all that works besides radio deals. Reply

Yeah radio plays whatever they're getting paid to play over here unfortunately I think requesting could help a little bit I mean I see Harmonizers/Ztans/Louies (is that his fanbase? lol) requesting all the time for their songs and it does get play sometimes. Reply

the difference is that epic was willing to invest in 5h and both zayn and louis already had an existing base thanks to being in 1D. columbia has artists with higher priority and they aren't going to invest in them if they don't bother to commit to promoting anyway. Reply

It doesn't seem like they are trying to me? They're sticking with the kidz bop sound that's selling in the UK Reply

XCUSE U Reply

mte and lol @ people thinking otherwise. 4 albums in and nothing. Reply

i was looking for this thanks op! Reply

I hate that they replay the bit that's normally at the end where Perrie is doing the "Oh-oh-oh-oh"s. Idk, this sounds weird and I don't think it adds anything. The original sounded better. Reply

I agree and I personally don't like Touch (except the acoustic). Lol! Reply

The acoustic version is a masterpiece. The normal and remix versions can't relate. Reply

I may still be expecting an Ariana remix but I want to thank not only God but also Jesus for whatever Touch promo happening. Reply

I don't really think this adds anything to make the song any better personally. Reply

i happen to like 'down & dirty" better. Reply

I love Touch lmao I'm obsessed!!!



I like the original version, he didn't add anything and I like Jesy's verse better Reply

I finally listened to "Glory Days" and I thought is wasn't terrible but "Salute" is still my fave album of theirs by a huuuge margin



"Power" might be my jam except sometimes I don't like it ?? idk Reply

for me, it's salute > glory days > dna >>>>>>>>>>>> get weird.



power and no more sad songs are my faves from the album, i used to hate the motorbike part but i'm trash and i even love it now lmao Reply

That's my album order too. Though oddly enough Lightning and SLS part 2 are two of my favorite songs of theirs. Reply

IA on the album order. The songs I like from "Get Weird" (namely SLSP2, "Love Me Like You" & "Lightning,") I really like, but.. overall, it's their weakest album. Reply

To me, No More Sad Songs is the best song they have ever recorded. I'm just obsessed with it. Reply

Lol that's kind of how I feel about Power too. Sometimes the verses get on my nerves. Reply

same i hated it at first now i mostly like it. but when i pay too much attention to the lyrics it puts me off. Reply

Mad I can't listen to this rn bc IM CURRENTLY WAITING FOR THEM TO PERFORM Reply

lol have fun, sis!! Reply

idk like others have said, it doesn't really add anything to the song. 'touch' is still one of my fave songs on glory days tho. Reply

