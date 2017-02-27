Little Mix ft. Kid Ink - Touch (Remix)
"Touch" is impacting Rhythm 3/13 (via @ColumbiaRecords newsletter) #KCAFavGlobalMusicStar #LittleMix pic.twitter.com/13FDD5a2WC— Little Mix Promo (@BrasilLM) February 27, 2017
source / source
"Touch" is impacting Rhythm 3/13 (via @ColumbiaRecords newsletter) #KCAFavGlobalMusicStar #LittleMix pic.twitter.com/13FDD5a2WC— Little Mix Promo (@BrasilLM) February 27, 2017
I like the original version, he didn't add anything and I like Jesy's verse better
"Power" might be my jam except sometimes I don't like it ?? idk
power and no more sad songs are my faves from the album, i used to hate the motorbike part but i'm trash and i even love it now lmao
the 5h connection makes me cringe i wish they had got some other indie rapper idk whats KR doing