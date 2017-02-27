Remy Ma on Wendy!

How many hours left until full 48 hours will be passed? Reply

i think it already passed. someone said it's been 51 hours



Edited at 2017-02-28 12:23 am (UTC) Reply

Loooool, and Remy is recording another one if the rumours are true Reply

now sis, you know nicki ain't gonna drop shit...she's taking her L, just like meek taught ha. Reply

can we all agree that the wendell thing is lame as fuck and shouldn't be allowed here. Reply

the OP is misgendering Wendy Reply

the OP calls Wendy by a man's name and thinks it's funny... Reply

LoL LBR, Taylor "not so swift" Swift is in that casket right next to Nicki. (I mean, not really, I just feel like being sassy!) Reply

why wud u post this when u could've posted a giroud gif tho Reply

People always forget their tragic ass make up performance lmao Reply

I'm surprised no one has really called out Fat Joe. The entire chorus of Lean Back his him saying "N****s don't dance" and he even made an entire rap song about him being able to use the word. Reply

I was JUST saying this yesterday when Lean Back (remix) came on my Spotify.



Him and J Lo are the whitest PR; does he still say that on songs? Reply

Fat joe and Jlo white?



Lmfaoooooooooooooooo Reply

he does still say it.



In what world are JLo and Fat Joe white? Reply

lmaooo ontd thinks every light skin latino is white lmaoo Reply

I don't think that is ever going to happen tbh. Reply

lmao at Nicki tweeting stuff about being #9 on the rap chart yesterday and liking stuff about Remy not being in the top 1500. but now shether is #9 on the rap charts and ahead of make love and swalla Reply

im too white for this, can someone explain this to me, reme is mad at nicki and called her out and nicki has to respond back? Reply

lmao Reply

Link

i know that sounded lame of me Reply

Yes. But since Meek Mill changed the game, everything is possible!



Edited at 2017-02-28 12:31 am (UTC) Reply

LOL that was cute Reply

You're kind of my favorite commenter tbh. Reply

you got the beef right in your question



right now nicki hasn't responded and therefore looks weak af Reply

i didn't even recognize lil kim in that pic at first, smdh. remy should also be one of the pallbearers in the front, js. Reply

I thought that was Xtina for a second :/ Reply

Link

OMG that's not Xtina?? Oop at me Reply

Link

Kim's surgeries and new look are so sad to me. I'm not morally opposed to plastic surgery but her addiction to it nearly destroyed everything she worked for. Reply

MET. I was like why they use Taylor's fucking head twice. Oop.



The elusive many faced chanteuse of PayPal cosplaying as Taylor, Mariah, Kim Jong-un, XXLTuna, Brooke Hogan, etc. Reply

This girl is about to go all back-to-back on Nicki's fake ass, and the only responses she gets are retweets and charts posts from Nicki.



Edited at 2017-02-28 12:48 am (UTC) Reply

The photos of her wearing a chicken wing necklace laid me out. 😂 Reply

i've been enjoying this so much i hope there's more to come Reply

put together a post about the activity over the 48 hours RE: shEther, fingers crossed it's accepted! Reply

Doing God's work Reply

Link

yess let me get my popcorn ready for this Reply

Link

Link

Thread



Then he texted Remy happy for the mention. LOL.. blew right up. Reply

Screaming at that graphic. Reply

