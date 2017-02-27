The Bachelor: Forever Alone Nick?
Nicholas is in angst yet again? Will this boy really find love on his journey?
Bachelor Fantasy League Standings
1) Katibutlerr740
2) itstenni 710
2) Perdley 710
2) InevitableBreakup 710
2) Amanda 710
ONTD Group pw: ontd
source
Tonight ep is only an hour long 😯 the only good side to that us that the Voice is on too so I can focus fully on that once this ep ends lol
of course
i lowkey hope rachel gets kicked off soon because we know it's coming and i just want them to let her go. i also am mad that they completely axed the whole rachel/vanessa thing. i understand why, since they want you to be rooting for the both of them.
but because he's going to be on DWTS, I think there is no one for him in the end.
Edited at 2017-02-28 12:31 am (UTC)