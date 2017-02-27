The Bachelor: Forever Alone Nick?

I saw the pic of Corinne with Chad... NO CORINNE, NO!! 😦



Tonight ep is only an hour long 😯 the only good side to that us that the Voice is on too so I can focus fully on that once this ep ends lol Reply

Smh it was bound to happen. Better Corinne than Kristina tho. Reply

thank GOD omg 2 hour episodes of boring Nick have backfired majorly. He cannot carry an episode at all. Reply

i want corinne to win Reply

omg link? Reply

of course she would hang out with chad



of course Reply

I say this in every post, but I'll say it again: NICK SEEMS VERY GAY Reply

I think so too Reply

it really would explain his pathetic lack of honest connection with anyone Reply

Hi lovelies!! I won't be watching tonight, I'm at Little Mix/Ariana. I won't be home until tomorrow night, so y'all will probably get comments a day late from me as I watch the ep because I have no life 😂 Reply

OMG ENJOY!!! So jealous!! Reply

omg have fun! Reply

I really wanted him to pick Danielle M or Rachel and have them turn him down, but I guess that's not going to happen :( The only good ending is if he ends up alone and we never have to watch him on TV again Reply

If he ends up alone, you KNOW he'll be back in paradise. I hope he picks someone and they break up after paradise so they can't cast him again lol Reply

What did you all say for the answer of what Andi was drinking? I studied the promo but I could not make it out. It's not wine or water. I think I guessed tequila. Reply

I thought it was wine because of the glasses they were drinking out of. Could have been a moscato from the color Reply

i thought so too, at first. damn. whatisthetruth.gif Reply

i answered whiskey. Reply

I guessed wine because I suffered through a few chapters of Andi's book and she drinks wine like a fish. Reply

This show is dragging its ass - its only an hour tonight, so you know all they're going to get through is the long talk with Andi and a single rose ceremony. Reply

all i really care about at this point is if my fantasy league answers are right. Reply

i care that i even remember to put in answers. Reply

i'm pissed that this episode is an hour long because the next two weeks are going to be THREE FUCKING HOURS. i sat through the entire academy awards, so i am assuming i'll be able to sit through three hours of bachelor trash.



i lowkey hope rachel gets kicked off soon because we know it's coming and i just want them to let her go. i also am mad that they completely axed the whole rachel/vanessa thing. i understand why, since they want you to be rooting for the both of them. Reply

Wait are you sure it's going to be three hours? This is my first time watching the bachelor. Reply

If it is three hours I will not be able to watch live. That's insane. Reply

YASSSS tied for 2nd! If only I had been around for the first week of the fantasy league I could've been on top. Le sigh lol Reply

The only way I see Nick ending up alone in the finale is if he picks Vanessa, cause her family is clearly never letting her move to the US. Reply

the news of him joining dancing with the stars makes me think he doesnt pick vanessa Reply

I really am starting to think he picks no one or is alone again - he said yes to DWTS and you would think someone who just got off tv and found the ~love of his life~ would want to get to know them, spend time figuring out a place to live between here and there, build a foundation together, etc



but because he's going to be on DWTS, I think there is no one for him in the end.



Edited at 2017-02-28 12:31 am (UTC) Reply

The bachelor/ette used to almost always do DWTS after their season for a few years! I was sad they stopped Reply

DWTS gives such big money that I can't really imagine someone from this franchise willingly turning it down. Juan Pablo flipped when he found out they didn't want him Reply

(can we have a wheel of fortune thread? these kids are adorable!) Reply

I definitely think he picks Vanessa and that she dumped him before they even make it to the 'After the Final Rose' special and that she's already upgraded. Reply

What is wrong w him Reply

