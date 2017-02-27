The Bachelor: Forever Alone Nick?



Nicholas is in angst yet again? Will this boy really find love on his journey?

Bachelor Fantasy League Standings

1) Katibutlerr740
2) itstenni 710
2) Perdley 710
2) InevitableBreakup 710
2) Amanda 710

ONTD Group pw: ontd

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

source
  • Current Mood: Rum & diet
  • Current Music: Céline Dion - It's All Coming Back To Me Now
Tagged: , , ,