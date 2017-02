not as iconic as teyeon tbh



that .gif!! one of my fav asc eps, and contrary to popular belief, was jimin's best era.



Reply

Thread

Link

the fact that teyeon backed out of their performance caught me off guard too but never accept rejection as failure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's a cupcake. I hate that he stans Chris brown. Hopefully Chris dies so that Jungkook can live. Reply

Thread

Link

Or he'll come for Ariana's whisper queen crown. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jimin is so beautiful Reply

Thread

Link

my perfect mouth breathing son and his beautiful covers. Reply

Thread

Link

Not gonna lie, I was laughing at that tweet from a Charlie Puth stan, commenting about Jungkook using him for fame.



As for the song, I love it! But my favorite Jungkook cover is Tori Kelly's Paper Hearts. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL let me not be mean about this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Generous king. Always gifting us with his vocals. When is BigHit gonna get him some collabs or even solos? Reply

Thread

Link