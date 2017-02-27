Perrie Edwards Causes Controversy (Again)
Perrie Edwards recently posted an instagram picture of herself cupping the breast of a religious statue.
Fans have complained that their comments to her about it have been deleted.
ONTD, will Perrie ever learn?
SOURCE
I commented this but it dead ass isnt showing up anymore? LMFAO pic.twitter.com/S8hlgwuu20— coles (@rezidenteviI) February 27, 2017
No, lol
Nope
she doesnt fucking care about other cultures or who she disrespects
other artists dont get this much leniency on here but because zayn cheated on her she gets the benefit of the doubt? some of y'all suck ass.
lol...now op, you know the answer to that question. she's deleting ppls comments cuz she doesn't want to learn, so pls don't try to educate her! #shoutouttoherex
lmaaaaaoo. but seriously some stans need to understand that their faves are trash people and just enjoy their music or work or whatever unless the person is beyond trash (a la chris brown, woody allen, sean penn) then there's no excuse for stanning the person or their work at all
like if shes going to the effort of deleting comments why not just delete the post is she rlly that attactched to a pic of her in a war bonnet or groping a staute?
Where the fuck is she and why is that statue there lol