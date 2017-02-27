Perrie Edwards Causes Controversy (Again)

ONTD, will Perrie ever learn?



No, lol Reply

Thread

Link

I'm genuinely surprised she hasn't gotten a nose job yet. Reply

Thread

Link

Bc it's not pretty. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yikes. These girls literally never learn. Reply

Thread

Link

She never will. Just like she'll never learn that looking like a bag of Cheeto puffs ain't cute. Reply

Thread

Link

I literally can't @ this yt woman. I feel like her doing something not racist/culturally insensitive at this point is more news worthy. Reply

Thread

Link

she doesn't care or seem to try soo never. Reply

Thread

Link

ONTD, will Perrie ever learn?



Nope

Reply

Thread

Link

She's not going to apologize celebs don't apologize unless it gets actual attention from the media Reply

Thread

Link



she doesnt fucking care about other cultures or who she disrespects

other artists dont get this much leniency on here but because zayn cheated on her she gets the benefit of the doubt? some of y'all suck ass.





Edited at 2017-02-28 12:24 am (UTC) idk why some of y'all are making excuses for her in other posts and teling her to educate herselfshe doesnt fucking care about other cultures or who she disrespectsother artists dont get this much leniency on here but because zayn cheated on her she gets the benefit of the doubt? some of y'all suck ass. Reply

Thread

Link

Everyone stays beggin their faves to get educated and making excuses. Look at any fandom when their fave fucks up and suddenly "Its not their fault!!!!" That shit is par for the course. I say drag them all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow this personal attack smh!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

but she gets dragged and mocked all the time lmao? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao idgy her stans act like she'll ever learn from this considering she fucks up all the time & act like it won't happen again but then go after other celebs for doing the same shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tell ha, Carey! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

carey is someone i can tell is like Objectively Goodlooking but hes not hot 2 me like idk if its bc i hate the h*bs or what Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO! Klassy af!

Reply

Thread

Link

"will Perrie ever learn?"



lol...now op, you know the answer to that question. she's deleting ppls comments cuz she doesn't want to learn, so pls don't try to educate her! #shoutouttoherex Reply

Thread

Link

so pls don't try to educate her! #shoutouttoherex



lmaaaaaoo. but seriously some stans need to understand that their faves are trash people and just enjoy their music or work or whatever unless the person is beyond trash (a la chris brown, woody allen, sean penn) then there's no excuse for stanning the person or their work at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i always find it werid how people need to call others out on social media, maybe it's just me or it's just the new age of social media Reply

Thread

Link

Why do you find it weird?

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idg why she never deletes any of her racist shit, like that i decided to be native tweet is still up n that blew up. most celebs delete shit after they get dragged even dumb af racist ones like zayn n selena who never apologise. like doesnt at least her pr team tell her to do that?



like if shes going to the effort of deleting comments why not just delete the post is she rlly that attactched to a pic of her in a war bonnet or groping a staute? Reply

Thread

Link

because she's never gonna accept she's wrong and people are just being ~haters or ~silly, it's the same thought that yts everywhere employ when they double down on their ignorance because they A) don't care about the ramifications of their racism, B) don't care to understand or learn and C) if you surround yourself with an echo chamber then shit like this gets validated all the time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lbr if their regular team can't even figure out how to properly promote them, we can't expect their PR team to actually do their job correctly either



Edited at 2017-02-28 12:37 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aren't zayn's dumb tweets still up? selena did delete her dumb black lives matter tweet, but i think all her unapologetic "sari, not sari" cultural appropriation stuff is still up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because it'll bring more attention to it if she deletes it and if she apologizes rather than just stay a topic within their fandom Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I sometimes think its their way of sayin everyone is overreacting without really sayin it. They keep it up shows they don't agree. If they take it down it shows they realized they're wrong. They don't wanna be wrong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She likes the (negative) attention apparently. It explains a lot about her if you think about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a good point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This accurate read. LM needs all the promo they can get.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still trying to figure out where the fuck they were that could have a religious statue like that. A restaurant? And her stupid ass probably thought that it was a mermaid because it looks a lot like the mermaid costume that she wore last year on Halloween and now she won't accept that she fucked up because she never does. Reply

Thread

Link

It's like, next to a couch and a gas tank.



Where the fuck is she and why is that statue there lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so confusing because it's a random as fuck place to have the statue there. Is that their hotel? Backstage at whatever place they were earlier with a radio station? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link