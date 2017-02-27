Teen Vogue talks to Lena and Grace Dunham
Earlier this month, Lena Dunham and her sister Grace sat down with each other to talk about shit. As Teen Vogue puts it: The children of New York artists Laurie Simmons and Carroll Dunham are cut from the same fearless cloth, tending not only to their careers and the state of America but their tenacious, glorious bond, which is as worthy an endeavor as any.
Excerpts:
On childhood
Lena: "I remember very clearly being an only child and the rage that came with having my only childhood taken away from me. I also know that if you hadn’t been born, I would be minus many qualities, like empathy (lol) and the capacity to properly socialize and to share things."
---
On sisterhood
Lena: "You always call me “sissy” and are very focused on the fact that we are sisters—you still feel like you’re sisters with someone, right?"
Grace: "Yeah! I don’t even see sisterhood as something that’s gendered."
---
On Grace being an extension of Lena
Lena: "It makes me stressed for you that people make assumptions about you based on your connection to me. I always wish that I could erase that for you."
Grace: "It’s sweet when you’re protective of me. But I get the assumptions people make! I understand. There are lots of people who grew up the way we did, Lena, who aren’t critical of the structure of society and aren’t necessarily thinking about other ways things could be."
