The #Oscars hit a nine-year ratings low last night

The Oscars hit a nine-year ratings low, with viewership falling for a third year in a row.

Last night's broadcast averaged 32.9 million viewers.

The show drew a 22.4 rating, which is down 4 percent from last year.

This year's telecast is the lowest-rated telecast since Jon Stewart hosted in 2008.

Some speculate that the show's length and focus on politics turned off potential viewers.

