The #Oscars hit a nine-year ratings low last night

That's not surprising given how fucking long it was and the fact that there were shoe in winners for most of the categories. I wish there was more suspense and more of a race to make me give a shit.



Although the end of the night was amazing to watch live. Maybe people will watch next year in hopes of something similar happening. Reply

i felt like there were a fair few surprises last night including the biggest surprise of maybe all time so... Reply

Not really. None of the acting categories were upsets other than maybe Casey winning over Denzel, although Casey was always a frontrunner. Even though Barry Jenkins and the Moonlight cinematographer SHOULD have won, there was no doubt those awards would go to La La Land's crew. The music was a shoe in. The writing was a shoe in. The Best Picture award was a right race between La La Land and Moonlight and obviously the presentation of it was surprising, but I don't think anyone would say it was surprising if either of those films won. Reply

That's disappointing. Aside from it running on forever and Jimmys annoying jokes about POC names, it was the most enjoyable Oscars since Hugh Jackman imo



And by enjoyable I mean I didn't want to cringe and die through the whole thing.



Edited at 2017-02-27 11:38 pm (UTC)

Hugh's opening is my favorite Oscar opening always. He was so great. Reply

+1 Hugh Jackman's oscar opening was amazing Reply

same! i remember my fave line of his by heart, it was hilarious to me, it starts like "robert downey jr is here. an american who played an australian who played an africanamerican.... nominated. and then i, an australian who played an australian in a movie called australia..... hosting." Reply

The "I didn't see The Reader" bit of his opening was amazing. Reply

no oscars will compare in my mind, tbh Reply

Ben Schwartz was on the writing team for Hugh's Oscars and won an Emmy for it, so it will always be my favorite. Hugh is so endearing. Reply

omg his name jokes were so fucking disgusting, i liked kimmel but he can fuck right off with that shit. what a slap in the face to mahershala who already shortened his stage name to avoid nonsense like that Reply

IA. The name "jokes" were not cute, but I didn't hate the whole ceremony as a whole. Reply

He was pushing it with the name jokes. Reply

yea i can't wait until hollywood decides it cares about xenophobia enough to cut that shit out Reply

Even the commercials were political.



The show is too long and I almost stopped watching halfway but I'm sure glad I didn't. Reply

it was the longest ceremony in 10 years lmao



they really need to stop with this 8:30 shit. i dont care what abc's excuse is.



every category should be preferential next year like bp is. Reply

the shows length? was it longer than usual? it felt normal to me Reply

It was almost 4 hours Reply

i know that but i didnt realize every other year wasnt 4 hours Reply

that's only because of the fucking mess at the end. had they properly called best picture, it should've ended around midnight Reply

I literally just got into an argument with my mom about this. She thought it was karma they messed up the award for all the awful political things they said throughout the show 🙄 God I literally cannot with her bullshit I had to hang up on her. Reply

there was barely any focus on politics tho.



honestly aside from stopping certain categories from being televised, such as the shorts, which i'm not sure they should do, there's nothing they can do to make it more entertaining. last night was perfectly entertaining throughout.



and over 30 million viewers is still a ton of people.



so who cares, the world is changing, people nowadays just check the big clips on youtube the next day. Reply

they can get rid of stupid pointless additions like 10 minutes watching "tourists" staring and posing with celebs Reply

eh i honestly liked that bit. Reply

yeah I agree, it did drag and honestly it was not as fun to watch. They need to do better skits in general. Reply

lol I started watching late so I could fast forward through most of the show and even fast forwarding through that bit I could tell it went on for too long Reply

i didnt bother watching it. i did watch the red carpet coverage just to look at the outfits. Reply

Yea same here. I enjoyed seeing the dresses but I didn't bother watching the actual awards since I don't really want to support them (a lot of things about Hollywod/film industry bothers me) and tbh I rarely watch Oscar nominated movies. Or award shows in general now that I think about it lol Reply

Exactly! The industry itself seems so corrupt and perverse, so I try not to contribute although it's hard if you're a cinephile.



I also stopped watching the grammys. It was my first time skipping out on it this year, and idk why I feel mentally better not watching award shows now. Reply

I watch the red carpet for all the award shows. I care more about the women are wearing more than the actual winners of the night. Reply

they need to cut the short film categories cause noone cares and offer an online live stream Reply

It was a long ass ceremony. They need to move it back to 5/8pm. Reply

I didn't watch. I just came here after it ended to see if anything interesting occurred.



Edited at 2017-02-27 11:46 pm (UTC)

It's weird they keep going lower, because we've had upsets/unpredictable wins every year since 2013. Then again, we've also had some mediocre hosts, so that does make a difference. Reply

ia completely about the hosts. I hate all the Jimmys. Fallon, Kimmel, idgaf. They're both insufferable in different ways Reply

I definitely think they need to go with hosts that doesn't host as their day job. Hugh Jackman was a delight. Anne Hathaway/James Franco were a MESS but it was at least entertaining. Tina and Amy are always great cause they are just comedians, not hosts. Reply

The Anne Hathaway/James Franco promos were soooo good. I was so excited for that. Don't smoke that much pot, before you are supposed to host something. Reply

I'm still disappointed I never saw the year that Anne Hathaway and James Franco hosted. Reply

I think it might also be partly because of the lack of movie stars nowadays and what movies get nominated. A lot of people haven't seen most of the movies and probably don't even know who half of the actors are so I can see more and more people not having interest in watching an overlong ceremony about something they're not invested in. Reply

TBH I'm surprised more people didn't watch because I believe this was the highest grossing BP lineup in years. I thought people would watch because Hidden Figures and La La Land were nominated.



I wonder if there will be a bounce next year with everyone hoping for another BP fiasco again. Reply

From what I've read, most people didn't watch because they thought it was going to be way too political. People are sick of hearing about politics (even if they agree with the actor/actress)



And from what I've heard, it wasn't all that political though. I think the huge mistake at the end may help with next year's ratings though.



Edited at 2017-02-27 11:47 pm (UTC)

