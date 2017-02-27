The #Oscars hit a nine-year ratings low last night
The most exciting #Oscars in ages hit a nine-year ratings low https://t.co/KUdd8FCE7I pic.twitter.com/PyhfI3Krjb— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 27, 2017
The Oscars hit a nine-year ratings low, with viewership falling for a third year in a row.
Last night's broadcast averaged 32.9 million viewers.
The show drew a 22.4 rating, which is down 4 percent from last year.
This year's telecast is the lowest-rated telecast since Jon Stewart hosted in 2008.
Some speculate that the show's length and focus on politics turned off potential viewers.
Source: Twitter
Although the end of the night was amazing to watch live. Maybe people will watch next year in hopes of something similar happening.
And by enjoyable I mean I didn't want to cringe and die through the whole thing.
Edited at 2017-02-27 11:38 pm (UTC)
He was pushing it with the name jokes.
The show is too long and I almost stopped watching halfway but I'm sure glad I didn't.
they really need to stop with this 8:30 shit. i dont care what abc's excuse is.
every category should be preferential next year like bp is.
honestly aside from stopping certain categories from being televised, such as the shorts, which i'm not sure they should do, there's nothing they can do to make it more entertaining. last night was perfectly entertaining throughout.
and over 30 million viewers is still a ton of people.
so who cares, the world is changing, people nowadays just check the big clips on youtube the next day.
I also stopped watching the grammys. It was my first time skipping out on it this year, and idk why I feel mentally better not watching award shows now.
Edited at 2017-02-27 11:46 pm (UTC)
I wonder if there will be a bounce next year with everyone hoping for another BP fiasco again.
And from what I've heard, it wasn't all that political though. I think the huge mistake at the end may help with next year's ratings though.
Edited at 2017-02-27 11:47 pm (UTC)