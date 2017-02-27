Heather Morris is joining Dancing with the Stars

the non-trained stars thing went out the window after mario lopez probably Reply

The first one I remember people being like "um that's unfair" was Nicole from the PussycatDolls, but there deff could have been earlier ones I don't remember Reply

i feel like some of these people who can go on this show are better then the dancing with the stars? Reply

Erika Jayne is all that matters.



mte



I've never watched this show but I will for her. Reply

Gossip Girl castmember had a post, now a Glee castmember. I'm loving this back to 2010 ONTD trend Reply

Nick Viall would go on this show. Reply

He's been campaigning for it allegedly. Reply

What an interesting concept Reply

According to Reality Steve, this was the goal the whole time. Reply

Oooh, I might actually watch this season now since Heather is such a good dancer 💃🏽 Reply

but... she's more of a dancer than a star though right? Like wasn't she originally hired on Glee to help with the choreography of a scene and they liked her so they kept her around? Reply

i'm not sure about the Glee part, but she is DEFINITELY more of a dancer than a star/actor.



and she was also a backup dancer for Beyonce and auditioned/almost made it to Top 20 on So You Think You Can Dance.



Edited at 2017-02-27 11:30 pm (UTC) Reply

I just looked it up and she was hired to teach the cast Beyonce choreography. I thought it was bad when they had people on who had some training like Mario Lopez, but this is on a whole other level. Reply

yeah, wasn't she a beyoncé dancer at some point? Reply

She was hired to teach the Glee cast the Single Ladies choreo apparently Reply

Also, the Britney/Brittany episode was so overrated. Reply

She was a cute white girl with a killer body and a snake aka Britney in her prime so of course ppl lost their minds Reply

People lost their minds over the Britney cameo mostly. It was just written in a very sloppy way.

Her charactes was another exmaple of a funny silly character that got progressively dumber with every season. Reply

Ready for a dance off between Brittany S. Pierce and Simone Biles. Reply

and normani Reply

So many professional dancers and athletes this season. Should be fun. Reply

she or normani will probably get paired up with fucking derek, knowing my luck Reply

Nah Simone Biles will get paired with Derek Reply

Simone is sooo short though. Give her to Sasha! Reply

ia. Sasha needs a ringer so he can win at least one mirrorball. Reply

She's got a banging body but that's it. Reply

lol she's literally a trained dancer, how do they get away with that?? I guess it doesn't matter, people are dying Kim Reply

It seems unfair to have celebs that already know how to dance Reply

Who are the most successful people from Glee? It seems like only Lea is doing well, although I wouldn't write home about that career. Reply

Amber is doing really well in the UK right now. Reply

I know she wasn't an original cast member, so I don't know if it counts, but the girl from Supergirl probably has the best career. Though not MUCH better than Lea. Reply

Jane Lynch, lol. Lea was irrelevant up until Ryan gave her another role. Also the superhero kids are kinda big at the moment Reply

Link





Also, Naya should do this show as well. Reply

AND me against the music and the Adele mashup. When Glee was good, it was GOOD. Reply

Holy shit that is complex choreo. She should be a pro lol Reply

She's a professional dancer...doesn't really seem fair. Reply

omg @ Chris Kattan lol Reply

