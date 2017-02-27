Heather Morris is joining Dancing with the Stars
Heather Morris, who played Brittany S Pierce on Glee, was a backup dancer for Beyonce, and was on season 2 of "So You Think You Can Dance," is joining Dancing with the Stars. Other confirmed contestants are Normani Kordei of Fifth Harmony, Nick Viall from the Bachelor, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, SNL's Chris Kattan, Mr. T, and retired Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.
Glee's Heather Morris and The Bachelor's Nick Viall are joining Dancing With the Stars: https://t.co/kOeVpQMLCT pic.twitter.com/Ewsqe9Lt0y— E! News (@enews) February 27, 2017
Source: Twitter
Nnnnn Heather is probably the most trained/experienced dancer since Mya
I've never watched this show but I will for her.
and she was also a backup dancer for Beyonce and auditioned/almost made it to Top 20 on So You Think You Can Dance.
Edited at 2017-02-27 11:30 pm (UTC)
Her charactes was another exmaple of a funny silly character that got progressively dumber with every season.
I'm gonna post this here because I can:
Also, Naya should do this show as well.
Re: I'm gonna post this here because I can:
Re: I'm gonna post this here because I can: