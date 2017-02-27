illyria

Heather Morris is joining Dancing with the Stars

Heather Morris, who played Brittany S Pierce on Glee, was a backup dancer for Beyonce, and was on season 2 of "So You Think You Can Dance," is joining Dancing with the Stars. Other confirmed contestants are Normani Kordei of Fifth Harmony, Nick Viall from the Bachelor, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, SNL's Chris Kattan, Mr. T, and retired Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

Source: Twitter

Nnnnn Heather is probably the most trained/experienced dancer since Mya
Tagged: , ,