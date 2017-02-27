Big Little Lies: Episode 3 Preview (HBO)
Who else is watching? I read the book after watching the premiere episode, but please use spoiler tags if you are discussing anything only book readers would know at this point in the series. Thoughts on the closet scene between Celeste & Perry? Theories on who the victim and/or murderer is? Girl in the blue dress on the beach? Did Ziggy choke Amabella? (Fun Fact: Pauly D from Jersey Shore's daughter's name is also Amabella. TheMoreYouKnow.gif). I cannot wait for the next episode. New favorite show.
What's going on between Madeline's daughter and her 2nd husband? They keep shooting them in a shady way kind of implying they're having an affair which is super, super gross.
Anyone who read the book want to spoil me?
That was mean!
I'm so glad there wasn't a lot of Shailene in this episode. It's embarrassing that all her scenes are with Reese and Nicole because it becomes very apparently she's not that great of an actress compared to them.
can we stop making shows bout rich white people and their problems
also, the closet scene as well as the last scene were both just awkward but i guess because i read the book and the story with celeste and perry is just ... not good. weirdly they had my favorite storyline in the book though. i wish there was more focus on them.
the show is well done and i'm hooked. now I can't wait for The Leftovers to come back!!
1) murder victim: reese witherspoon's oldest daughter or little ziggy.
2) culprit: nicole kidman and/or skarsgaard.
3) did ziggy choke amabella? no. i think it was one of nicole's twins.
Reese's character reminds me so much of my mom in episode 2, and my mom even texted me, "I feel like you know someone like Maddie....."
i wonder if reese would produce a tv version of "truly madly guilty". it was pretty good.
i wasn't expecting to love madeline as much as i do
i totally didn't expect that ending while reading it either
I watched the first episode of Crashing right after and laughed because both that show and this episode used Leon Bridges EXTENSIVELY, which was perfectly OK by me!