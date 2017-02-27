Big Little Lies: Episode 3 Preview (HBO)

i never red this book from watching the show so far are they hinting that either nicole or shaline character dies? or is that how they want you to think? Reply

I am so addicted to this show!



What's going on between Madeline's daughter and her 2nd husband? They keep shooting them in a shady way kind of implying they're having an affair which is super, super gross.



Anyone who read the book want to spoil me? Reply

MTE! There is so much shit I want answers to! I can't decide if I should wait it out or spoil it for myself. Reply

:(



That was mean! Reply

Crap sorry was editing it! I was scared the cut wouldn't work so I was trying to do it that way Reply

lol okay I thought you were just teasing me. Awaiting your answer patiently! Reply

Just posted sorry! Was burning something on the stove & thought I could edit fast enough before you clicked. I was worried I'd break my spoiler tag & fuck up my own post! Reply

Hold tight! Reply

[ Full book spoilers. Beware ] Perry, Celeste's husband had raped Jane when she was younger & he was on a business trip at a hotel. Celeste was trying to conceive the twins at the time. He gave a fake name, his cousin's name Saxon Banks. At Trivia Night, Jane finally meets Perry & realizes it's him & then also realizes in that moment that she's purposely moved to Monterey because she'd seen a real estate brochure about that house Perry & Celeste bought so subconsciously she was hoping to run into him? Perry hits Celeste in front of everyone on a balcony after he basically is like "Yeah whatever I cheated I don't even remember her" & then Bonnie pushes him & he accidentally falls over the railing to his death. Turns out she had an abusive father. Also one of Celeste's twins choked Amabella, not Ziggy. He was copying what he'd seen at home. Reply

I'm honestly really loving this show. It makes me wanna move to Monterey and be a househusband haha. As someone who's really familiar with the area (Monterey is a hella popular day trip for people from The Bay), it's hella funny to see the discrepancies with the location.



I'm so glad there wasn't a lot of Shailene in this episode. It's embarrassing that all her scenes are with Reese and Nicole because it becomes very apparently she's not that great of an actress compared to them. Reply

tbh they should have just set it in Carmel instead of Monterey. Reply

LOL I legit always think that as I watch. Those seaside mansions they're living in are probably there anyways. Reply

this is so boring



can we stop making shows bout rich white people and their problems



Edited at 2017-02-27 11:24 pm (UTC)

TBH I am a sucker for rich white people problem shows. Reply

same. and books. i used to love books about white girls in boarding schools. lmao. there's this YA series called "private" that i was so obsessed with. Reply

it's so good though - as is the book - but to each their own. Reply

Sorry the show is too Caucasian for you! Reply

Reese Witherspoon is a queen in this.

perfect casting Reply

She's the best character in this entire show. I just live for her scenes. Truly an inspiration. Reply

i thought it was obvious the girl on the beach is Shailene's character



also, the closet scene as well as the last scene were both just awkward but i guess because i read the book and the story with celeste and perry is just ... not good. weirdly they had my favorite storyline in the book though. i wish there was more focus on them.



Edited at 2017-02-27 11:27 pm (UTC)

I get what they're going for with the Celeste/Perry relationship and I think they're missing the mark. I am also getting so annoyed with all the reviews going "Oh they're showing such a complicated side of abuse! She's just as much the aggressor". People do not understand abuse AT ALL. Reply

the attempts by those reviews/articles to "equalize" the abuse somehow is so nasty. Reply

I agree, I cringed the whole way through it. And I was planning to watch this show with my mom (which is dumb, I've read the book so I knew there'd be sex) but NOPE. Reply

my super religious co-worker is also watching and i was thinking of her during the closet scene ...my face was on fire. so much second-hand embarrassment. Reply

damn. my ass went and wiki'd the whole thing earlier bc i can't take the suspense. i must say, i would've never guessed who the killer is and who dies! but it satisfies me now that I know :D



the show is well done and i'm hooked. now I can't wait for The Leftovers to come back!! Reply

i'm so happy the leftovers is coming back in like a month, queen nora's return is long overdue TBH. Reply

it was a good second episode. haven't read the book so here are my uneducated predictions:



1) murder victim: reese witherspoon's oldest daughter or little ziggy.



2) culprit: nicole kidman and/or skarsgaard.



3) did ziggy choke amabella? no. i think it was one of nicole's twins. Reply

I hadn't been planning on watching this, but ended up watching both episodes back to back and now I can't wait for the next one. I did spoil myself tho, oops, but I still am excited to see it play out. Reply

Damn, I need to watch the 2nd episode asap. Reply

I read the book last month and was totally sucked into it all. I just feel like I can't watch the show cause I know what happens? Unless they're changing some things around? Reply

I read the book + I'm honestly enjoying watching the show even though I know what happens. Reply

Ok, that makes me feel better. I think I'm gonna wait and binge watch this series. I remember reading the last chapter on a packed train and literally gasping because I did not see that ending coming! Reply

I'm with commenter above. I watched the first ep. Spoiled myself on the twists & the sped read the book the very next day & couldn't wait for the next ep. So glad it came early on Friday this week Reply

Love this.



Reese's character reminds me so much of my mom in episode 2, and my mom even texted me, "I feel like you know someone like Maddie....." Reply

also, they're doing a good job of building up to who choked amabella. little clues are being left here and there.



i wonder if reese would produce a tv version of "truly madly guilty". it was pretty good.



Edited at 2017-02-27 11:35 pm (UTC)

just wanna say this series is incredible and i love it



i wasn't expecting to love madeline as much as i do Reply

as someone who's read the book, it really fascinates me to see people's predictions of what happens



i totally didn't expect that ending while reading it either Reply

I need the soundtrack for this show ASAP.



I watched the first episode of Crashing right after and laughed because both that show and this episode used Leon Bridges EXTENSIVELY, which was perfectly OK by me! Reply

So glad this show introduced me to Leon Bridges! Watched this ep on Friday & my coworker just so happened to be playing his stuff at work on Sunday & I was like "Ahhh!! Big Little Lies!". She had no idea what I was talking about. Reply

You can totally see the camera filming Nicole in the skype scene. I found that amusing. Reply

Saw the first episode and liked it so much that I picked up the book and finished it in a day. Really looking forward to seeing the rest of the episodes! Reply

