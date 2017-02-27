Big Little Lies: Episode 3 Preview (HBO)



Who else is watching? I read the book after watching the premiere episode, but please use spoiler tags if you are discussing anything only book readers would know at this point in the series. Thoughts on the closet scene between Celeste & Perry? Theories on who the victim and/or murderer is? Girl in the blue dress on the beach? Did Ziggy choke Amabella? (Fun Fact: Pauly D from Jersey Shore's daughter's name is also Amabella. TheMoreYouKnow.gif). I cannot wait for the next episode. New favorite show.

