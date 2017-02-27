Biggest Loser's Bob Harper suffers a heart attack
- Was working out at a NYC gym when he collapsed
- There was a doctor at the gym who performed CPR before they went to the hospital
- Bob was released from the hospital 8 days after being admitted
This is why I don't work out.
Do you work out, ONTD?
i keep adding 5 after one week
i wish i wasn't so challenged when it comes to doing push-ups.. i like lifting (not too heavy though) and my arms are quite strong but i've never managed to do a push-up. i don't get how they work lol. :(
Genetics
Even if you're healthy you're not safe.
btw i like your icon ;)
If this dude has a heart attack, what hope do any of us have?
Or smoking. Smoking raises your risk for heart attack a LOT.
I'm basically fucked lol.
Tara should've won season 7. /stillbitter
Unless you're doing heavy lifting/strength training, that's no excuse. Get your ass to the gym!
That's scary. One of my exes witnessed someone having a heart attack at the gym.
but the biggest loser is a really unhealthy show
EDIT: apparently I am remembering wrong, she was accused of being anorexic because she ended up underweight. I just googled and she apparently gained some weight back with the help of a Doctor.
When I used to work at a gym Jillian came and put on a workout while she was on tour. It was intense lol. One woman puked.
Anyway, Baskin Robin's has my favorite ice cream rn (icing on the cake)
and I also got a pack of Thin Mins and the new S'mores from the girl scouts and I just want to eat and nap
Hopefully you hear good news soon <3
I'm almost done with Blogilates' PIIT 3.0 and then I'll combine all three until 4.0 comes out.
My dad had a severe heart attack almost 3 years ago and the dr said if he didn't have such high pain tolerance he wouldn't have survived. The dr also said it was stress related cause my father never really had weight problems. It was scary as fuck. He still isn't 100%, but still improving. It is disheartening watching him get so tired after an hour of working in the yard when he used to be able to go all day. It is very frustrating for him :(
And the candle in this instagram is $75, JFC!
I LOAAATHE going to the gym, but I have a nutrition degree so my mind/my student loans tell me I should logically feel otherwise. I prefer more "natural" forms of exercise. walking and jogging are enjoyable to me but sometimes I like to play frisbee or just dance it out. working out on machines feels so unnatural to me. I hate it so much.