Biggest Loser's Bob Harper suffers a heart attack

i am right now every day doing 20 situps and 20 pushups

i keep adding 5 after one week

nice!



i wish i wasn't so challenged when it comes to doing push-ups.. i like lifting (not too heavy though) and my arms are quite strong but i've never managed to do a push-up. i don't get how they work lol. :( Reply

Start on your knees, also with push ups the more you do/attempt to do them the easier it gets. Reply

How do you not know how a push up is performed... Reply

i need to work on my push ups...i have very little upper body strength Reply

I lift and finally have arm muscles, but I still struggle with push ups. I try to make myself to some everyday to try and build up my strength. They will not defeat me! Reply

Was this a doctor who works for/at the gym or one who happened to be there? Because if it's the latter then wow lucky. Reply

In the article I read, it said it was just a doctor who happened to be working out at the same time. So yeah, incredibly lucky. Reply

Yeah, it was a doctor who was exercising at the gym. Reply

I do work out for health reasons (heart disease runs in the family) and to keep off/maintain weight but i really fucking hate it. It's just so damn boring to me Reply

Stress? Steroids? Horrible genetics? Reply

His mom apparently died of a heart attack, so I'm guessing it's some bad genetic luck. Reply

He said heart disease runs in his family.



Even if you're healthy you're not safe. Reply

Genetics probably + he is 51 Reply

I wish I look that hot at 51. Reply

jfc 51?



btw i like your icon ;) Reply

Jesus! I hope he recovers quickly.



If this dude has a heart attack, what hope do any of us have? Reply

Heart attacks can happen to people who are fat or in shape! Reply

Heart health has a huge genetic component tbh. High cholesterol and high blood pressure in people under 55 is nearly always unlucky genetics.



Or smoking. Smoking raises your risk for heart attack a LOT. Reply

Very glad I quit years ago, I am already fat and out of shape. Don't need to add yet another chip on the heart attack bingo card. Reply

That doesn't seem accurate to me about it mostly being genetic in people under 55, what are the statistics on that? Reply

I've had high blood pressure since my mid-20s. It's not at the point I need medication yet but my doctor said I'll most likely need it before I'm 40. Both my parents were on blood pressure meds before 50, and my grandpa, who was a long-distance bike rider, had it in his 40s.



I'm basically fucked lol. Reply

I'm glad he's okay. I had no idea he's 51. He probably survived because of the great shape he's in.

Tara should've won season 7. /stillbitter



This is why I don't work out.



Unless you're doing heavy lifting/strength training, that's no excuse. Get your ass to the gym! Reply

No even if youre doing weight lifting that's no excuse, lol Reply

Yeah, I'm js you don't have to be doing hardcore workouts. Reply

lmao I only do Pilates and zumba but I don't count as a workout bc they're actually fun. Weight lifting and all that gym crap is my NIGHTMARE Reply

I have been working out. I'm about to go work out in about an hour or so.



That's scary. One of my exes witnessed someone having a heart attack at the gym. Reply

i love working out



but the biggest loser is a really unhealthy show Reply

I still remember that girl who developed anorexia as a result of the shit they pulled. She was overweight, then after the show ended up severely underweight.



EDIT: apparently I am remembering wrong, she was accused of being anorexic because she ended up underweight. I just googled and she apparently gained some weight back with the help of a Doctor.



Edited at 2017-02-27 10:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Imagine being told you are abnormal for your weight and then going on a diet where you completely modify your diet/body and still being told you're doing it wrong. Poor woman. Reply

Yeah, she didn't become anorexic, I'm pretty sure she just did what most of us would, all crazy shit it took to lose the weight she needed to get ahead/win, and once she had the money, she gained some pounds back. Reply

literally I've seen almost every season of BL and I don't know who you're talking about..... b/c I feel like this could actually apply to several women who have been on the show lol Reply

I like working out but mainly long-distance running. It does wonders for my mental state.



When I used to work at a gym Jillian came and put on a workout while she was on tour. It was intense lol. One woman puked.



Edited at 2017-02-27 10:49 pm (UTC)

Anyway, Baskin Robin's has my favorite ice cream rn (icing on the cake)

and I also got a pack of Thin Mins and the new S'mores from the girl scouts and I just want to eat and nap



I've been awful lately, but I've also basically been constantly on my period since late last August because my obgyn can't seem to figure out what's going on so I feel justified in eating whatever I want. I just finished a caramel milkshake and I've got a cake in the oven and also a quiche for dinner. And I can't play like I didn't just receive 6 bottles of sea salt caramel syrup in the mail. Oop. Eat it all! Reply

Gorl! Prepare me a seat at the dinner table and I'll bring some cookies and ice cream!



Hopefully you hear good news soon <3 Reply

Heart attacks can happen to anyone but not exercising will really not do any preventive measures so get up and exercise!



I'm almost done with Blogilates' PIIT 3.0 and then I'll combine all three until 4.0 comes out. Reply

Fuck his show and fuck him. I remember when a contestant collapsed after being on a treadmill and this asshole comes over and fucking STANDS ON THE GUY'S STOMACH! Fuck Jillian too, she's annoying.



My dad had a severe heart attack almost 3 years ago and the dr said if he didn't have such high pain tolerance he wouldn't have survived. The dr also said it was stress related cause my father never really had weight problems. It was scary as fuck. He still isn't 100%, but still improving. It is disheartening watching him get so tired after an hour of working in the yard when he used to be able to go all day. It is very frustrating for him :( Reply

Ahhh, the post says it runs in the family and that his mom died of a heart attack. So you're dealt a shit genetic hand, work out and stay fit, and still have a heart attack at 51. :/ Reply

basically. modern medicine can and does often work wonders but at the end of the day humans die. n for all we seem to be on a society-wide quest to live for as long as possible it's not possible at present to overcome everything. Reply

And the candle in this instagram is $75, JFC! Reply

lol I love le labo bc a lot of their perfumes are vegan but the pricing is ridic. Reply

fyi for those really expensive candles check out ebay. I've seen almost new diptyque candles on there for half price, either from people who had buyer's remorse or people who got them as gifts and said, "fuck it, I'm getting cash for this" lol. Reply

well, he had a heart attack and 51 and lived. My grandfather had one at 60 and died. My dad had one at 62 and survived. Reply

