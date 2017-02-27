Underground Season 2 Promo Features New Song 'In America' by John Legend & More

Ahh I still need to finish the first season. Aldis Hodge and Jurnee Smollett-Bell are so beautiful *__* Reply

FINISH IT OMG. I started it last night... and finished it this afternoon lmao. I only had to stop temporarily as I needed to go to sleep and also to class all morning. Otherwise it would have been a 10 hour non-stop binge.



It was honestly the best show i've seen for so so long? And I watch a lotttttt of shows. But this was next level through and through and has had me furiously texting a bunch of my friends white and poc alike with "KILLL HAAAA!!!" and "RUNNNNN!!!!" and "WHITENESS IS A PLAGUE!!!!" Been so up in my feels and hyped and furious and everything in between! Reply

Have you gotten enough sleep girl??? Lol.



Crap, I don't remember where I left off... Oh well, I'll just start over again. Reply

YES START OVER. Next time my mum is over to visit me i'm going to start over and force her to watch it.



I really didn't get enough sleep lmao, I had to stop at 4am to sleep as I was up at 8am for class, but then had that problem where your mind is going a mile a minute and you just can not get any shut eye at all.



But now it's finished and I have to be up at 5am for a hospital placement i'll at least crash a bit tonight. Reply

Great show can't wait for it to return. Christopher Meloni's character needs to die a slow death.



Has Marc Blucas' character been

written out? I don't see him in any of the trailers. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] When Rosalee didn't kill him in the woods I was scrreeaamminnggg at her. DON'T LEAVE HIM TO DIE 'LIKE AN ANIMAL'. PUT HIM THE FUCK DOWN LIKE ONE.



I wondered the same about Marc Blucas. I've tried finding out but everywhere just says he continues to guest star, and I did spot him in the trailers briefly, like blink and you'd miss it, but I think his role is maybe reduced? He's not in the character posters or the promo images, whereas Jessica de Gouw is. This character has ruined Chris Meloni in anything for me now!I wondered the same about Marc Blucas. I've tried finding out but everywhere just says he continues to guest star, and I did spot him in the trailers briefly, like blink and you'd miss it, but I think his role is maybe reduced? He's not in the character posters or the promo images, whereas Jessica de Gouw is. Reply

I'm just excited for all the rappers rapping about "throwing Tubs in the club" Reply

Your taste in TV shows is eclectic, op. Reply

lmao this is true... I watch everything from Shadowhunters to Underground to The Expanse to Top Chef!



If there's something that draws me in and hooks me, I stan. Reply

I don't think I have to much to say on this subject, except that mine shows less because I stan with less volume. Reply

