Underground Season 2 Promo Features New Song 'In America' by John Legend & More
She ran for her freedom, they put a bounty on her head/then put her head up on the twenty after she was dead #TubLife #FromSoldToWalletFolds pic.twitter.com/PnD5NKdxd5— Aisha Hinds (@AishaHinds) 26 February 2017
Sources: Aisha Hinds Twitter, Underground WGN Insta
I just marathoned Season 1 in the last day and it's the best show i've seen in YEARS.
Season 2 begins March 8th, so now is the time to catch up and tune in!
It was honestly the best show i've seen for so so long? And I watch a lotttttt of shows. But this was next level through and through and has had me furiously texting a bunch of my friends white and poc alike with "KILLL HAAAA!!!" and "RUNNNNN!!!!" and "WHITENESS IS A PLAGUE!!!!" Been so up in my feels and hyped and furious and everything in between!
Crap, I don't remember where I left off... Oh well, I'll just start over again.
I really didn't get enough sleep lmao, I had to stop at 4am to sleep as I was up at 8am for class, but then had that problem where your mind is going a mile a minute and you just can not get any shut eye at all.
But now it's finished and I have to be up at 5am for a hospital placement i'll at least crash a bit tonight.
Has Marc Blucas' character been
written out? I don't see him in any of the trailers.
I wondered the same about Marc Blucas. I've tried finding out but everywhere just says he continues to guest star, and I did spot him in the trailers briefly, like blink and you'd miss it, but I think his role is maybe reduced? He's not in the character posters or the promo images, whereas Jessica de Gouw is.
If there's something that draws me in and hooks me, I stan.