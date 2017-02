Congrats to them! Though his face is in that awkward stage in-between stubble and beard, which looks kind of grotty for wedding day pics. Reply

That's random. Congrats to him. Reply

i hope p. funk played incubus at the wedding reception Reply

i hope his vows were excerpts from his forum posts Reply

LOL I didn't even check to see who he married, I just came in here to check and make sure this was here. Hahah! Reply

One of my fave gifs forever and ever Reply

I enter every single one of his posts just to see this gif Reply

I want this moment in like Christmas ornament form to put on my tree every year Reply

iconic Reply

I'm disappointed now that I've learned this scene wasn't the GG reveal! Reply

P.Funk is all grown up Reply

I didn't know there was another Kirke sis, with a crappier name than the others to boot Reply

A match made in hipster heaven. Reply

um LONELY BOY MARRIED DOMINO KIRKE AT A BROOKLYN COURTHOUSE because of course he did pic.twitter.com/UzKC078QlW — Hannah Orenstein (@hannahorens) 27. Februar 2017





Edited at 2017-02-27 08:56 pm (UTC) Reply

he cut his hair! thank g Reply

They could be siblings, sorry gossip girl Reply

lol how? she has such distinctive features, his face is generic af Reply

gawd, he is ugly. Reply

Have his teeth always been that much of a disaster? Reply

I'm glad he trimmed off the pink hair for the wedding photos. Reply

i still would Reply

the cleanest both of them ever looked lol Reply

i feel like the kirke girls are under the radar and yet everywhere at the same time Reply

i hope he got a straight razor shave for his wedding. Reply

ugh he didn't smh Reply

Wot Reply

Wasn't he seeing Zoe Kravitz or was that some other white dude?



They both look very extra. Reply

yeah he went out with Zoe, I want to say like five years ago but I could be way off Reply

A long long time ago, I think. Reply

that was him but she's dated other white dudes too lol Reply

yes they dated from 2011 to 2013 Reply

Still bitter about Dair.

Also the Kirke sisters are really pretty



Edited at 2017-02-27 08:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Same. Rip Dair </3 Reply

