February 27th, 2017, 03:41 pm theqinra Trailer for Shimizu Takashi's 'Little Nightmares' The film is about a small town where children have been vanishing with the adults around the missing children dying suspiciously three days after the disappearance.
In 2010 there was a really good film called 'Confessions', IDK if I'd call it horror but it's pretty twisted.