Latest WWE HOF Inductee

I'm so pressed at myself. I wanted to make a post when Naomi won her title but never got on a computer.But Beth was ruined by creative. Beth had SOOOOO MUCH more potential in her character. We never got the Nattie vs. Beth feud that the crowd was ACTUALLY behind for smh. She was rolled up by Kelly Kelly way too many times. She was around the time the women were given barely any ring time smh. I did enjoy her feud with LayCool tho! Beth was definitely popular with fans during the time when fans did not give a fuck about the women lol.But ok lemme not rant bc she's retired and there's nothing we can do about it lol. I am still very happy even tho this induction could have waited a few years!!!! I love Beth.I wonder if this has anything to do with the rumors of WWE contacting previous divas? I know Kelly is signed again from what I read + Mickie is back. Praying for Victoria!!!