Bright | Teaser [HD] | Netflix

Sounds kind of like Grimm.

I wish I could like Grimm better. I've tried about 5 different times to get into it but it hasn't grabbed me yet

I gave up after two or three tries, but like you I wanted to enjoy it. It didn't help that I found the love interest so annoying I wanted her to die. lol

i (unironically) love this concept. the elder scrolls: los angeles 🙏

Yaaaaaaaaas

I am intrigued

This could either be good or RIPD taken seriously.

RIPD 😢😆😣

This could be cool. It's reminds me a little bit of A Wolf Among Us. I need the follow up Tell Tale!

yessss, me too! still my favorite telltale game!



(i think some of the writers who worked on it were just hired by ubisoft 😮) Reply

You tactfully left it out of the post, OP, but...directed by David Ayer and written by Max Landis. DDDDDDDDD: WHY IS MY BB EDGAR RAMIREZ IN THIS

WHY DOES HE HURT ME



WHY DOES HE HURT ME Reply

WAIT MAX LANDIS WROTE THIS?



Nevermind, not watching. Reply

Mte

shit....



im still watching though lmao Reply

lmao let me know how it is so I can watch it while at the same time not mention that I'm watching it at all on ONTD.

lmaooooo i got u

wait who is this guy? i just googled and he's some director. why don't ppl like him??

look him up on here some things come up

uuuuugh why does he get so much jobs? (i know why)



im trying to watch dirk gently for the cast but it's not grabbing me so im probably not a fan of his writing. Reply

So THAT is why this looked exactly like Suicide Squad to me!

This popped out of nowhere. I didn't know if this was a sequel to After Earth or what.

I'm here for that plot summary, less excited about the actors mentioned.

Ooooo Will Smith!

Son of a director has only written one thing that I enjoyed.

Yep

Samesies. (I didn't hate American Ultra, but I ain't gonna actually defend it.)

same. though I think Dane Dehaan is the reason why it worked as well as it did.

Dane really was great in that.

lol I was just about to comment that I heard the script wasn't that good

dropbox link for the script if anyone wants to read it.

ty!



For JRR Tolkien and David Ayer, who bring worlds to life.



hahaha Reply

Last night I literally thought this was a preview for the next Suicide Squad and it was like some big reveal because no one knew it had even filmed, LoL And then the titled popped up at the end and I was like, "huh?!" It was a long ass night.

ME TOO! I was getting ready for bed when I saw this, so not totally paying attention.

Yep. I'm here for this.

Will Smith would know all about living with fairies.

Naughty girl.

lmao ok I'm interested

I'm here for this.

Looks mental. I'm in!

omg why did they make it look so similar to suicide squad

