Casey Affleck appalled by his production company's Trump donation
Casey apparently had no idea that his production company - The Affleck/Middleton Project - donated $5,000 to the Trump campaign. In a statement to BuzzFeed stating as such, Affleck added that he was never asked about it beforehand and would have never authorized it. Affleck has been very vocal against Trump, calling his policies un-American as recently as Saturday's Indie Spirit Awards.
Casey Affleck "appalled" after discovering his production company donated $5,000 to Trump https://t.co/4rdIYWsRfq pic.twitter.com/Zg7e5IwIU5— IndieWire (@IndieWire) February 27, 2017
Affleck's partner in the company, John Powers Middleton, is a known Republican and personally donated $220,000 to a pro-Trump pac.
Source
Lol what is Viola's face?
He would have been better off not commenting lmao.
so either he is a liar or just unprofessional?
and i also think it's fair if he doesn't overlook all the money that goes into or out of the business - but that should be related to the actual business surely? maybe he doesn't know how much everyone is being paid and whatnot, but a donation to a presidential candidate - it's an unnecessary cost for the business so i don't believe that he was not consulted, it's not like the partner paid the 5k out of his own pocket? i think it's incredibly unprofessional, in a partnership there should definitely be a conversation about it. and if it was an organised, fair business then he would've been aware of it.
edit: awrite i just reread what i wrote and i realise it's pretty much just rambling on but i hope you still understand my point lol
Edited at 2017-02-27 08:12 pm (UTC)
Fuck his win and fuck most of Hollywood for choosing him and that standing ovation
Edited at 2017-02-27 06:55 pm (UTC)
if the partner takes care of the managerial side of things then its totally believable that Casey has no knowledge of what his partner is up.
the fact that the partner also donated using his own personal money to Trump and Affleck did not does lend some support to Casey's story of events.