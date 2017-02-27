Casey Affleck appalled by his production company's Trump donation

Casey apparently had no idea that his production company - The Affleck/Middleton Project - donated $5,000 to the Trump campaign. In a statement to BuzzFeed stating as such, Affleck added that he was never asked about it beforehand and would have never authorized it. Affleck has been very vocal against Trump, calling his policies un-American as recently as Saturday's Indie Spirit Awards.

Affleck's partner in the company, John Powers Middleton, is a known Republican and personally donated $220,000 to a pro-Trump pac.

Source

