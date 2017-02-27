Casey Affleck appalled by his production company's Trump donation

Lol what is Viola's face? Reply

The full picture is even better with Emma's frozen "how do I react" face and Mahershala completely ignoring Affleck altogether. Reply

lmao where can i c this pic Reply

Isn't he like a rapist or something?



He would have been better off not commenting lmao. Reply

He was sued by two women for sexual harassment. Reply

I cannot get over how awful he looked last night. My mum would kick my fucking ass if I left the house to go to a ceremony looking like that Reply

im pretty sure he has to style this way for a current movie role Reply

Was he filming the movie during the ceremony? Because that beard and hairstyle can most definitely look like they've been showered without actually changing the hair. Reply

mte Reply

surely if you have a production company you should know what goes on in it?

so either he is a liar or just unprofessional? Reply

I hate that I have to defend him, but 5k isn't that much for a production company and he's an actor on top of being part-owner...he's not going to have the time to comb over every nickle that comes and goes. That's what accountants and bookkeepers are for. The partner donated a small amount and I guess he didn't notice until it was too late. Reply

i definitely get where you're coming from. i understand that there is a lot of money in it, and 5k can go unnoticed

and i also think it's fair if he doesn't overlook all the money that goes into or out of the business - but that should be related to the actual business surely? maybe he doesn't know how much everyone is being paid and whatnot, but a donation to a presidential candidate - it's an unnecessary cost for the business so i don't believe that he was not consulted, it's not like the partner paid the 5k out of his own pocket? i think it's incredibly unprofessional, in a partnership there should definitely be a conversation about it. and if it was an organised, fair business then he would've been aware of it.

edit: awrite i just reread what i wrote and i realise it's pretty much just rambling on but i hope you still understand my point lol



2017-02-27

Right? That's why I brought it up bc who lets this happen?!! Reply

Ugh. Go away you rancid fungusridden ballsack Reply

I need to ad block his face Reply

Someone donating money without your consent is scummy



Fuck his win and fuck most of Hollywood for choosing him and that standing ovation Reply

I need a list of every celeb that stood up. Need to scrap every one of them! Reply

Like I said in the last post, Affleck can save his Trump outrage since they both share the same views on consent. Fuck y'all. Reply

THIS Reply

yup Reply

This right here Reply

mte Reply

Perfect comment Reply

That pic with Viola had me cackling. Also, you know Brie was so pissed she had to give him that statue. And the Academy ain't shit for making her do it. She is very vocal about her support for sexual assault victims.



2017-02-27

I like that she did what she was supposed to but gave him nothing extra. No clapping, no excitement whatsoever. Reply

This was posted but it's still hard to believe Affleck had no prior knowledge of this. Either way, ugh @ him. Reply

Ugh, I hate this mediocre nepotist sexual predator Reply

everything wrt casey affleck is gross, his looks and the company he keeps included. Reply

yup Reply

I'm appalled by his existence and homeless man appearance. Reply

It's fitting for him. Reply

An orange jumpsuit is more fitting for him Reply

Where did the money come from? Is he saying he has no idea how the company money is being spent? if it was personal money why was the donation made in his company name? He knows his collaborator is a trump supporter and Republican and he found nothing wrong with it. He is only trying to cover his arse now that it is public knowledge. Reply

his partner used their joint company funds to donate to Trump.



if the partner takes care of the managerial side of things then its totally believable that Casey has no knowledge of what his partner is up.



the fact that the partner also donated using his own personal money to Trump and Affleck did not does lend some support to Casey's story of events. Reply

but it begs the question of a major trump supporter being your business partner, doesn't it? Reply

