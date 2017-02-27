ONTD Roundup

I got a pet sitting job for later this week! It's a good job but it means leaving my cat with my Dad again for 4 days.



Edited at 2017-02-27 05:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

HOW DID YOU KNOW 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

are they snaking a cupcake??? 🍰🐍 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I AM STILL SHOOK ABOUT THE OSCARS LAST NIGHT ONTD Reply

Thread

Link

also everyone at my oscar party booed when c*sey won and that was the one highlight of that moment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. so iconic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anyone else not like Moonlight? Reply

Thread

Link

It's definitely a movie you have to be in the mood for. I thought it was a good movie but I didn't love it like everyone else has. I can see WHY people would love it though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a very good movie and definitely an important one regarding its' topic. But it's still a standard character study, at least to me. Nevertheless, it definitely deserved all the attention and awards. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i felt the same about it as i did about boyhood, which is to say, meh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, it was definitely better than Boyhood. Boyhood was a fucking BORE from start to finish. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love bats so much. This is so great! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watching that video of a bat eating watermelon is so soothing. They are way less scary in the light. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww what cuties! I do hate the crawl-walk they (and all bats) do when not in flight, though. It's a bit freaky. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love their little faces. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these precious Bruce Waynes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awww i love bats Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My fave animals! Slayer of mosquitos! Bats will be the savior of the human race. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're so cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAATS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i think somebody needs to help Allison Williams. Girl does not look well :( Reply

Thread

Link

Who is next to her? She makes her look giant! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was Katy Perry.... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How so? She doesn't look that different to me but I am often oblivious. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

meh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

katy looks amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh my god her knees could cut glass. Girl, eat a burger. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jeez, her knee looks like a weapon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks like Bella Thorn here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Allison is super skinny, but I think this picture looks even more exaggerated because of the weird angle. Allison looks a full foot shorter than Katy, which she isn't. So yes, she is tiny but not as tiny as this pic makes it seem! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yup, she keeps getting thinner and thinner :\ maybe she has a health issue or something? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In finally here on time!! I miss you guys! My new job sucks the life out of me. 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

I got: 1990s!



You’re into the androgynous look and minimalism. You’re a “less is more” kinda person.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/danielacad ena/your-makeup-choices-will-reveal-what-e ra-you-actually-belong?utm_term=.fxBq7MN ER7#.yaRQRadX3R You’re into the androgynous look and minimalism. You’re a “less is more” kinda person. Reply

Thread

Link

I got: 2000s!



Just like the Y2K bug, you always have people on their toes because they never know what to expect from you. You’re always into trying new trends and love to evolve constantly. Anything for more IG likes, amirite? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got: 1950s!

You’re all about class and perfection. Bold eyebrows, a great red lip, and sure, the occasional fake beauty mark.



Edited at 2017-02-27 05:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: 1920s!

You belong in one of Gatsby’s parties sipping champagne that just happens to match your fab headpiece. Sure, it wasn’t the best decade for eyebrows, but you’re more about a bold lip anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1980s!

You love bold and provocative trends. Hair teasing? The bigger the better. Blue eyeshadow? Absolutely!



LMAO



But I'm like the most basic ever with my makeup Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

1920s!

You belong in one of Gatsby’s parties sipping champagne that just happens to match your fab headpiece. Sure, it wasn’t the best decade for eyebrows, but you’re more about a bold lip anyway.





Not sure I agree... but it's right about my brows. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1920s for me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: 1970s!

You’re into groovy, fun things. You don’t take yourself or your makeup too seriously. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: 1920s!



You belong in one of Gatsby’s parties sipping champagne that just happens to match your fab headpiece. Sure, it wasn’t the best decade for eyebrows, but you’re more about a bold lip anyway.



not what i expected tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got 2000s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

On Wednesday is my first day at a new job and I'm a bit scared. I'll be a secretary at a lawyer's office and I'm really happy about it since I study law but I'll have a lot on my hands. So, guys, wish me luck!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Good luck! I can't really imagine working and being in law school, I would die Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually took a year off from my studies to work on my mental health. Now that I feel much better I'm ready for work! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Good luck!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good luck!! :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good luck!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those were some good-ass Oscars, aside from the Casey shit. Reply

Thread

Link

mte i think they were the best at least in the last several years Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? I am not gonna forget that iconic shit for the rest of my life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel so bad for Brie but respect the fact that she kept her composure. Not sure I could have in that situation. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

actually had a brie gif for you but i posted it instead of replied! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Gibson shit too. He should never have been allowed back in Hollywood's good graces. He got to sit there yucking it up in the front row after he slandered Jews, African-Americans, and his gf, AND domestically abused her. Fuck him and fuck the Oscars for giving him that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





this giraffe still hasn't given birth! Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't had a life for the past 6 days because I'm afraid I'm going to miss her giving birth.



It looked like she was pushing a little bit ago because her tail was up for a bit and she wasn't going to the bathroom so maybe today will be the day!



Edited at 2017-02-27 05:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mom has started asking about the giraffe now! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg that was going on Saturday and it still hasn't given birth? My friend messaged me asking if I was watching and we realized quickly we both have no lives. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My boyfriend invited his sister and her fiance to spend next weekend in my house and I'm horrified. My house is an absolute dumpster fire. MUST CLEAN, GLUED TO THE COUCH IN TERROR Reply

Thread

Link

My bf and I are hosting our very first party this weekend (omg) and my apartment is sooo dirty. It's gonna be tragic trying to clean it all in time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh good luck to you too, I've been putting post it notes everywhere I need to clean something I might not typically clean. Dust the china cabinet etc



😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just found out about Bill this morning. So sad. He was in so many good films.



I almost adopted a kitty this weekend but backed out. It was tough but didn't feel right. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm operating on about three hours of sleep right now and I'm somehow fine. I think it's mostly because I'm still not over last night at all oh my God. It was my worst year ever for predictions (although a lot of the things I wanted to win did!) but I will never be over that Best Picture win. Amazing!



Although lol there are apparently people now who genuinely think I don't know the difference between Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee and Jet Li...



Edited at 2017-02-27 05:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

It's weird but sometimes when I get the least amount of sleep, I function pretty well until I get to that 6/7 pm point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going to crash later but right now I feel great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link