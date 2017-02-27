ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, February 26, 2017:
- Kylie is here with Kylighters
- Bill Paxton Dead at 61
- Weekend Box Office: Get Out is a smash hit!
- 89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Post
- 89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Post Part 2
- 89th Academy Awards Viewing Post
- 89th Academy Awards Viewing Post - Part 2!
- Moonlight Wins Best Picture @ Oscars After Warren is Given Wrong Card
- The Walking Dead 7x10 Sneak Peek
- Lily Allen mocked for her baby's stillbirth by Twitter trolls
Week E
Re: Week E
Re: Week E
Re: Week E
Re: Week E
Re: Week E
Re: Week E
Re: Week E
Re: Week E
Re: Week E
Re: Week E
Your Makeup Choices Will Reveal What Era You Actually Belong In
You’re into the androgynous look and minimalism. You’re a “less is more” kinda person.
Re: Your Makeup Choices Will Reveal What Era You Actually Belong In
Just like the Y2K bug, you always have people on their toes because they never know what to expect from you. You’re always into trying new trends and love to evolve constantly. Anything for more IG likes, amirite?
Re: Your Makeup Choices Will Reveal What Era You Actually Belong In
You’re all about class and perfection. Bold eyebrows, a great red lip, and sure, the occasional fake beauty mark.
Re: Your Makeup Choices Will Reveal What Era You Actually Belong In
You belong in one of Gatsby’s parties sipping champagne that just happens to match your fab headpiece. Sure, it wasn’t the best decade for eyebrows, but you’re more about a bold lip anyway.
Re: Your Makeup Choices Will Reveal What Era You Actually Belong In
Re: Your Makeup Choices Will Reveal What Era You Actually Belong In
You love bold and provocative trends. Hair teasing? The bigger the better. Blue eyeshadow? Absolutely!
LMAO
But I'm like the most basic ever with my makeup
Re: Your Makeup Choices Will Reveal What Era You Actually Belong In
You belong in one of Gatsby’s parties sipping champagne that just happens to match your fab headpiece. Sure, it wasn’t the best decade for eyebrows, but you’re more about a bold lip anyway.
Not sure I agree... but it's right about my brows.
Re: Your Makeup Choices Will Reveal What Era You Actually Belong In
Re: Your Makeup Choices Will Reveal What Era You Actually Belong In
You’re into groovy, fun things. You don’t take yourself or your makeup too seriously.
Re: Your Makeup Choices Will Reveal What Era You Actually Belong In
You belong in one of Gatsby’s parties sipping champagne that just happens to match your fab headpiece. Sure, it wasn’t the best decade for eyebrows, but you’re more about a bold lip anyway.
not what i expected tbh
Re: Your Makeup Choices Will Reveal What Era You Actually Belong In
this giraffe still hasn't given birth!
It looked like she was pushing a little bit ago because her tail was up for a bit and she wasn't going to the bathroom so maybe today will be the day!
😭
I almost adopted a kitty this weekend but backed out. It was tough but didn't feel right.
Although lol there are apparently people now who genuinely think I don't know the difference between Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee and Jet Li...
