Mahershala Ali (Best Supporting Actor, '17) & the Men of Moonlight (Best Picture, '17) for CK!
Hot off their historic, legendary, showstopping, neverbeen done Oscar win, the men/boys of Moonlight have been unveiled as the new faces of Calvin Klein (and the new background of OPs lockscreen)
Check out some photos below, and the rest at the source!
Trevante Rhodes
Mahershala Ali
Alex Hibbert
Source
Check out some photos below, and the rest at the source!
Trevante Rhodes
Mahershala Ali
Alex Hibbert
Source
Edited at 2017-02-27 05:42 pm (UTC)
Trevante
Edited at 2017-02-27 05:42 pm (UTC)
Re: Trevante
Re: Trevante
Re: Trevante
trevante is so fucking fine i swear
What a beautiful cast.
trevante tho
i'll be in my bunk
Err, and Alex is a little cutie.
I woke up cackling this AM u guys, im still laughing last night was so amazing.