Mahershala Ali (Best Supporting Actor, '17) & the Men of Moonlight (Best Picture, '17) for CK!

Excellent choice by CK. They all look great.



Mte I wasn't ready Reply

lmaoo, same tbh Reply

I gasped hard enough to have it turn into a cough. Reply

they all look so good! alex <333



trevante is so fucking fine i swear Reply

I wish the movie was longer just to give him a sex scene haha when they were embracing and then it ended I was like "way to leave me with a stiffy" haha

the worst part is they filmed a sex scene so the footage is out there somewhere... Reply

Trevante looked so good last night. I almost slid out my seat. Reply

what I wanted to say in my OP note: OMG LOOK AT THE CUM GUTTER ON TREVANTE!! Reply

lol, you learn something new everyday Reply

I'm glad they haven't just dropped off the face of the planet after Moonlight. I know it's still super early but I think every single one of them have projects lined up (Alita, Predator, something on HBO.....) Reply

Suddenly, I'm very, v e r y thirsty!! Reply

Didn't expect the photos of the grown up cast being so soft-core erotica. But this is so sexy. I'd take a DP from them. Reply

lmao same Reply

What a beautiful cast. Reply

I still cannot get over this. I'm so excited. Also I sort of want to begin a kickstarter for Alex's aspirations in medicine. Reply

ANDRE HOLLAND SNUBBED AGAIN



trevante tho



i'll be in my bunk Reply

Andre is so pretty, damn, where are his pics??? Reply

also I am a little pressed they didn't push middle Chiron for acting awards, but I guess it made more sense for Mahershala Reply

absolutely, he was beyond phenomenal Reply

ashton sanders? IA, he was absolutely amazing. Reply

Yeah! Man, now I wanna watch Moonlight again. I just watched it last week haha Reply

ia! Tbh all eras of Chiron were superb acting Reply

I wasn't ready. I think I've got the vapors, goddamn.









Err, and Alex is a little cutie. Reply

OMFG they all look so good



I woke up cackling this AM u guys, im still laughing last night was so amazing. Reply

A lot of think people on FB are posting that think piece about how the filmmakers ~lost their moment~ last night, but this film is so much bigger than that small group of people and their moment. I honestly feel worse for the La La Land people than the Moonlight people haha because at the end of the day, Moonlight won and has more attention than it ever would have gotten. Reply

