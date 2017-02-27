Black Sails: 405 clip + 403 featurette + Tom about Silver's bearded ginger habit

I know everyone else is loving this season but I'm getting bored with it. There have been some amazing bits but at this point I'm ready for the end.



I just want to know everyone's ending more than I want to know how they got there.



damn this downer comment as the first comment is such a shame lol but i guess that's ontd for ya Reply

lmao I'm sorry ❤ Reply

I wouldn't say I'm bored but I really just want it to be over already as well and to know everyone's ending. Reply

well i said this on ontd_blacksails



now i just need a scene with flint, silver, madi, jack, max, anne and eleanor all in the same room well i said this onbut i LOVED this episode. i saw some people calling it boring and filler and i couldn't disagree more. there may not have been any show-stopping moments but so much HAPPENED! i was getting my life over and over and over. i was screaming when i realized silver orchestrated a double-cross, fuck you billy! and all the flint/madi moments, ugh. it's so good. i just want to live in 4x05 forever where the ot3 is real and nothing hurts.now i just need a scene with flint, silver, madi, jack, max, anne and eleanor all in the same room Reply

The Walrus is the real star of this show. (I'm sorry for the goat. RIP.) Reply

(and the goat is fine. I'm sure it's holed up somewhere inside the wreck. it's unsinkable!) yes she is!(and the goat is fine. I'm sure it's holed up somewhere inside the wreck. it's unsinkable!) Reply

i think i was disappointed by the lack of many things i love most (flint, max, anne) and that i got a lot of screentime for stuff i wasn't into (handmaiden of deceit, rogers) but at the same time, it was still a solid episode, and i'm good. 402 made me afraid for the rest of the show, 405 was simply a bit of a lull in certain aspects, but it was still well-done and only makes me more excited for what's to come. it's not like nothing happened. Reply

nooooo @ toby's new twitter icon, let me off the hook dammit

and i want to click play on that keelhauling video but also not. i love watching prosthetics getting applied idek Reply

I LOVED this episode! Day-um! That double-cross, Silver. Billy deserved it, though. He caused a colossal mess because he's still got his panties in a twist over Flint. Grow up. I will admit, though, he did have some good points about the deal with Eleanor.



For once I sort of liked Eleanor. Not enough to want she and Rogers to stick around, though. I wish they'd just sail away. Go to America. Plenty of debtors there, Rogers, you utter psychopath. Last episode convinced me that guy has something very seriously wrong with him. Keelhauling Teach over and over demonstrated a lack of conscience and compassion that is frightening.



Which leads to my favorite part-JACK!!! He's in a three-way tie (not like that! Although...) with Flint and Silver for my favorite character. I love his snark, even if he can be a dreadful coward sometimes.



Chaaaaaaarles Reply

Zach seems to be close with a lot of his cast mates.

