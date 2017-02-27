Black Sails: 405 clip + 403 featurette + Tom about Silver's bearded ginger habit
Silver marvels at the unsinkability of certain ships that just refuse to die. HINT HINT. Jokes aside, here's a clip of Billy once again trying to get Silver to join the Anti-Flint-Club.
Plus some choice tweets from the cast:
@LongLukeArnold should have gone with carrots...clearly you're a fan of their colouring— Tom Hopper (@Tomhopperhops) 27. Februar 2017
Jack Rackham & The Four Baymen.(They mostly do Charles Vane covers.) #BlackSails tonight. @Zach_McGowan pic.twitter.com/NIPbpjIMw2— Toby Schmitz (@fallofasparrow) 26. Februar 2017
@fallofasparrow setlist: Get Lowe, Your so Vane, Gimee the cache, Down by the Bayman, and Fuck You Jack... encore: Lady Honeypot... 🔪💀❤— Zach McGowan (@Zach_McGowan) 26. Februar 2017
Starz has also uploaded a short featurette on how the keelhauling of Blackbeard was done, showing us the make-up/prosthetics process and some of the stuntwork.
Sorry I'm not live tweeting tonight. Drinking rum with the captain #BlackSails pic.twitter.com/pehyh920j5— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 27. Februar 2017
Crew, have you ever fired a canon at your husband?
I just want to know everyone's ending more than I want to know how they got there.
well i said this on ontd_blacksails but i LOVED this episode. i saw some people calling it boring and filler and i couldn't disagree more. there may not have been any show-stopping moments but so much HAPPENED! i was getting my life over and over and over. i was screaming when i realized silver orchestrated a double-cross, fuck you billy! and all the flint/madi moments, ugh. it's so good. i just want to live in 4x05 forever where the ot3 is real and nothing hurts.
now i just need a scene with flint, silver, madi, jack, max, anne and eleanor all in the same room
(and the goat is fine. I'm sure it's holed up somewhere inside the wreck. it's unsinkable!)
and i want to click play on that keelhauling video but also not. i love watching prosthetics getting applied idek
For once I sort of liked Eleanor. Not enough to want she and Rogers to stick around, though. I wish they'd just sail away. Go to America. Plenty of debtors there, Rogers, you utter psychopath. Last episode convinced me that guy has something very seriously wrong with him. Keelhauling Teach over and over demonstrated a lack of conscience and compassion that is frightening.
Which leads to my favorite part-JACK!!! He's in a three-way tie (not like that! Although...) with Flint and Silver for my favorite character. I love his snark, even if he can be a dreadful coward sometimes.
