Black Sails: 405 clip + 403 featurette + Tom about Silver's bearded ginger habit

Silver marvels at the unsinkability of certain ships that just refuse to die. HINT HINT. Jokes aside, here's a clip of Billy once again trying to get Silver to join the Anti-Flint-Club.

Plus some choice tweets from the cast:
Starz has also uploaded a short featurette on how the keelhauling of Blackbeard was done, showing us the make-up/prosthetics process and some of the stuntwork.



Crew, have you ever fired a canon at your husband?


