16 year old real life Disney Princess and actual ray of sunshine, Auli'i Cravalho at the Oscars
This 16-year-old just made her biggest red carpet debut yet—and she's already a pro. #simplymoreinteresting pic.twitter.com/54FtHIg3oR— E! News (@enews) February 27, 2017
Source: 1 2
She's just too adorable. I'm gonna need her to have all the success in the world.
I'm sad Moana didn't get he same push Frozen did which I still see absolutely everywhere
Edited at 2017-02-27 05:18 pm (UTC)
and omg they used the olympic cauldron from rio 2016! hahahaha
Easily one of the best dressed of the night as well.
I also liked her Vanity Fair Party look even though she needed slightly taller shoes
She wins for the night with THREE beautiful dresses.
I just saw the video of her saying she booked a pilot and she was so excited and happy (like she always is). I hope it's good.
Hopefully she has offers coming her way. She's way too talented to just be a blip on the radar
She did better performing than Mandy did though when she was there for Tangled. You couldn't even see nervousness.
Professional, through and through