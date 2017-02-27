16 year old real life Disney Princess and actual ray of sunshine, Auli'i Cravalho at the Oscars

she's gorgeous! I need to see Moana. Reply

Thread

Link

saw it last week and had a good cry lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's great! We play the soundtrack on repeat for our 1 year old all the time. It's so good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do it! I'd say it's better than Frozen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is SO beautiful 😍



I'm sad Moana didn't get he same push Frozen did which I still see absolutely everywhere



Edited at 2017-02-27 05:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

favorite performance of the night! her dress was STUNNING and you could tell she was so excited to be there. Reply

Thread

Link

She is too fucking beautiful and talented. May she have an amazing career! Reply

Thread

Link

she was great. and she is only 16! she has a lovely voice.



and omg they used the olympic cauldron from rio 2016! hahahaha Reply

Thread

Link





Easily one of the best dressed of the night as well.

Embed from Getty Images



I also liked her Vanity Fair Party look even though she needed slightly taller shoes

Embed from Getty Images I seriously love this girl she is like an actual ray of sunshine. She is so charming and is so composed for how young she is and she's so incredibly talented. I hope whatever pilot she booked is good and it gets picked up.Easily one of the best dressed of the night as well.I also liked her Vanity Fair Party look even though she needed slightly taller shoes Reply

Thread

Link

Wow! That dress is gorgeous!



She wins for the night with THREE beautiful dresses. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She really does. Every look she had was gorgeous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literal Disney princess in flawless dresses. that first one is amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah she's one of my best-dressed of the night. And she booked a pilot!? She really needs to be on Broadway singing for HA LIFE. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg I love that blue dress. But her white one was hands down my favorite of the night.



I just saw the video of her saying she booked a pilot and she was so excited and happy (like she always is). I hope it's good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG she is radiant!!!!! she is working that first dress!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is extra cute omg Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't realize how similar she looked to Vanessa hudgens until tonight. I really felt like I was watching HSM: live in concert when she was up there



Hopefully she has offers coming her way. She's way too talented to just be a blip on the radar Reply

Thread

Link

When she was performing her song my uncle referred to her as Hawaiian Mandy Moore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I can see it.



She did better performing than Mandy did though when she was there for Tangled. You couldn't even see nervousness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well Auli'i is half Portuguese(assuming) half native Hawaiian and vanessa is half white and Filipino so they have sorta similar looks Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte about her looking like vanessa, glad i'm not the only one who thought so! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think shes like a prettier v.hudgs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







Professional, through and through Professional, through and through Reply

Thread

Link

yessss! glad someone posted this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did you see the video clip where The Rock realized he had been saying her name wrong and she corrected him as well? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is amazing. Do you have the Tumblr link? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is there vid of this?! She's flawless. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

queen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

clock them! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yess!! proud of her for this <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her red carpet dress was stunning, lbr everything she wore was perfect Reply

Thread

Link

She's so adorable and her dresses were amazing Reply

Thread

Link

here's to hoping she has a good support that will protect her from hollywood predators. She is so talented and seems so sweet. I hope her fam is looking out for her and not naive about how men w/ power in the industry work Reply

Thread

Link

I have high hopes for her. She seems to be able to hold her own and not take shit too while also being incredibly polite and charming at the same time. I kind of love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. Every time I see her I'm just like "protect this baby!!!". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's beautiful and cute. cast her in so many more things! she's so wonderful. Reply

Thread

Link

She was so great! Reply

Thread

Link