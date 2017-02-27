Overwatch Post: Competitive S4, Meet Efi Oladele, Rumors/Theories for Doomfist, 24th Hero, and more!

I have this game for just 2 weeks and I'm obsessed. I am so sad that I missed Halloween and Winter events, but at least I get to witness this.



Edit: Oh, and I got D.va's, Winston's and Symmetra's Lunar Year skins even though I joined in the last two days of the event.



I'm excited for this! I literally just started playing (I'm trying to get back into gaming), and I like it so far. I've managed to get Play of the Game in Quick Play a few times, so I'm proud of myself, lol.



Faves so far are Pharah, Hanzo, and Symmetra.



Im a mercy main, and I'm aiming to hit plat this season. Im currently mid gold so Im hoping its possible! Also did anyone else notice Efi took the picture for the Numbani destruction picture? Her credit is in the lower right! Reply

Mercy is so team dependent, good luck unless you're playing with a friend or two. Reply

Thankfully i have a group I play with haha, I think I'd rather eat boiled liver before playing queueing up solo as Mercy lol Reply

Solo queue as Mercy is the worst. lol Reply

i'm so tired of solo queue, no one ever wants to be a healer Reply

Can this just be a video games post, because I'm excited for mass effect 3 and I only recently am about to finish the first one.



Gotta speed rush the second one! Reply

me2 is an amazing story experience and still one of my all-time favorite video games. have fun!! i just finished a replay of it a few days ago.



i want to replay me3 was well before andromeda comes out, but my horizon zero dawn preorder unlocks in a few hours and i'm sure that'll keep me busy for a couple weeks. Reply

I love the lore of this game. Also, Ana problems for real in that last image. -___- Reply

I hate when you're aiming for someone and then Lucio's bouncy ass hops in front of the nano boost dart like he's the bodyguard or something. It's almost always by accident but still. Reply

Here for op!



I'm really hoping that the new hero is announced tomorrow, c'mon blizzard 🙏 Reply

I got this when they had it for $20 and dang, wish I had joined earlier. I'm shit at it most of the time but I love the background and stories of the people and places. It's just well done. I wish I hadn't wasted all the time I did waste on Paladins. Reply

Who did you play on Paladins? Reply

i got tracer's rose skin, zenyatta's sanzang skin, and mei's luna skin. i'm a symm main so i really wanted her qipao skin, but my loot boxes were not feeling kind and i forgot to log on the last day of the event and just buy it with gold :( Reply

I never got Mei's skins for Lunar New Year which made me sad, but I got Reinhardt's, Zenyatta's, and Roadhog's legendaries so that makes up for it. I didn't realize how much I would love Handsome-Zenyatta though hahaha. Reply

It's crazy how short Overwatch has been out for and how big of an influence it's had on my life, not just in terms of gameplay, but character-building and confidence-boosting. It's just the best.



D.Va is also an inspiration to many women out there, the icon of a feminist movement. Fuck yeah!



