I hope you enjoy it!!!! Reply

I feel bad for all these big budget movies because BATB is going to BANK. Reply

Wonder how it's going to in between Logan, Belle and that car movie. Reply

I feel for all these movies. BATB is going to shatter records. Reply

it took me way to long to figure out what the fuck batb was lol Reply

lmao I'm lazy as fuck Reply

lol I do that all the time as well, my brain just went to like, one of the comic movies and I'm sitting here like, hmm is that the batman movie? Reply

I saw the trailer before Moonlight and it was giving me colonialism realness....white people never leave well thought alone. You go to a land that's not yours and start fighting with the local residents. I hope they all die with their stupid music with the literal lyrics telling you everything. I bet you the black due will die first. Reply

i would gladly go see this is they actually did all get destroyed on that island Reply

MTE, if that movie doesn't end with Kong eating everybody, don't care tbh. Reply

You betta include Brie Larson's tag! She actually has more than one line Reply

Oh totally! I just didn't want to be spoiled so admittedly I didn't watch it :x Reply

okay_awesome About damn time they put this trailer out. This was attached to my showing of The Great Wall two weekends ago! I was freaking out toon WhatsApp because Brie had far more lines in it! Reply

I'm looking forward to this. Reply

i've never watched a king kong movie, but i have seen mighty joe young a dozen times Reply

It looks awesome! I can't wait Reply

I was more interested in this before I saw trailers, tbh. :/ Reply

it is a resounding and profound nah from me dog Reply

I'll see it, but probably not in theaters. Reply

i wonder what the reviews for this are gonna be like. Reply

I mean, if the movie doesn't end with Kong eating every human that went to the island,specially Tom HiddleSudan, then don't care.



I'm staning for the superior movie with apes " War for the planet of the apes " that is going to slay us in july !! Reply

HiddleSudan LMFAO Reply

I'm here for War as well tbh I didn't see the first two in theaters but they fucked me up Reply

i'm still amused at hiddleston going all method for this fucking movie Reply

... Wait, what? What did he do? Reply

In Skull Island, the Kong reboot, he plays a former British SAS soldier who is a renowned tracker, hired to help find whatever it is they’re looking for (which turns out to be monsters). For that performance, he: read The Tracker, the seminal memoir by ur-tracker hero Tom Brown Jr.; trained with a former Navy SEAL, even though this is like the 70th time he’s played a soldier; and researched a jungle-warfare school in Malaya where actual British SAS soldiers are believed to have trained in the 1960s. Reply

He's so annoying Reply

I'm surprisingly excited about this! It looks like it'll have some fun that Godzilla was missing. Reply

sorry but who, in the year of our lord 2017, is still interested in king kong?? hope this flops Reply

OMG why did I watch this?! I was already going to see it anyway and it spoiled a couple of awesome moments, damn it! Reply

Thank goodness I saw this comment I considered watching it but NO WAY not now. Reply

I'm stupidly excited for this film. Reply

i'll watch it for the VFX but not in theaters Reply

