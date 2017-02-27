Rumor: Kid Ink to feature on a remix version of Little Mix's "Touch"

Touch has the potential to be their us breakout hit. I hear it all the time in bars in NYC. That video tho...Issa no for me dawg Reply

Truly awful

LMFAO

"Touch" is cute and all but nah. These girls just don't have "it" to break out here in the US and I don't even dislike them or anything.



I remember when I was at the Belasco Theater in downtown LA and "Black Magic" came on and it went from a packed dance floor to everyone clearing for a bathroom break and to hit up the bar. I kid you not, i lost my shit. lmaooo.



Then JoJo came out shortly after that and surprised performed her tringle and saved us all, bless.

no. leave it be dammit.

they're never going to happen in the us. girls i'm sure youre lovely but just concentrate on keeping it local. wtf is this:

A choreo by some choreographer that everyone keeps hyping up when it's obvious that she's not that good.

without having seen the video or knowing where the gif was from I instantly knew who you meant

There's a guy on Twitter who keeps saying that she should have directed the video by herself instead of being a co-director and I just want to yell at him and tell him that she's not good at all and to stop being delusional because her work sucks.



But I don't like fighting on Twitter so I won't.

Hm kind of a lateral move from Deruuuuuulo but if they play it right they could go somewhere with this. Which means they won't because they don't love themselves.



On a sidenote I just rewatched the video and Jesy's foundation is so distracting, why is it so light compared to her body.



Edited at 2017-02-27 04:23 pm (UTC)

I have erased that video from my brain. That bad it is.

Kid ink ....



....they couldn't have gotten mac miller or black

they've been chasing trends and getting these features to make it in the us, maybe this time it will happen.

This would be the first time that they release a feature in the US, though. They usually just send their first single to the US and that's it. Their features have only been released in the UK and other European countries, plus Australia and some Asian and Latin American countries.

yet Kid Ink hasn't been a trend since 2013... his stuff is so basic now.

They literally gave up on SOTME so quickly over here lol Kid Ink isn't what made Worth It succeed either but good luck to them

ik this is foremost an attempt to get more US radioplay but it's more than a little late for this? they should've made him a feature before the album or at least touch MV was released. idg what's the point of this a month later, esp since all they did for touch promo-wise so far was announce it as a single in december, leave for a 2 week vacation then for absolutely no reason at all wait some more to release that trash video with zero promo before or afterwards. they'd achieve more with the song if they just had some better sense of timing



not mad that it's kid ink tho, he's way better than whatever MGK is gonna do on NMSS or power.





