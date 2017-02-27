Rumor: Kid Ink to feature on a remix version of Little Mix's "Touch"
Remix of @littlemix's Touch premiering at US radio this week | Rap artist featured. #Touch https://t.co/6fXHZeMEJT— HeadlinePlanet.com (@headlineplanet) February 26, 2017
It's @kid_ink on the remix of @littlemix's Touch. #Touch #TouchRemix https://t.co/6fXHZeMEJT— HeadlinePlanet.com (@headlineplanet) February 27, 2017
source / source
Touch has the potential to be their us breakout hit. I hear it all the time in bars in NYC. That video tho...Issa no for me dawg
I remember when I was at the Belasco Theater in downtown LA and "Black Magic" came on and it went from a packed dance floor to everyone clearing for a bathroom break and to hit up the bar. I kid you not, i lost my shit. lmaooo.
Then JoJo came out shortly after that and surprised performed her tringle and saved us all, bless.
But I don't like fighting on Twitter so I won't.
On a sidenote I just rewatched the video and Jesy's foundation is so distracting, why is it so light compared to her body.
Edited at 2017-02-27 04:23 pm (UTC)
....they couldn't have gotten mac miller or black
not mad that it's kid ink tho, he's way better than whatever MGK is gonna do on NMSS or power.