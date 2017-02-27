MJ

Rumor: Kid Ink to feature on a remix version of Little Mix's "Touch"



  • Atlanta's Power 96.1 tweeted yesterday that a remix of Little Mix's Touch would be released today, and that it features a rapper.

  • Headline Planet said that they can confirm that Kid Ink is featured on the song.

  • Neither Little Mix or their team have tweeted about it, so for now it's just a rumor.


    • source / source
