Steve Harvey tweets about Best Picture fiasco

I was screaming and then got lost in all the memes and tweets after and then it was like nearly 2am lmao. I had to be at work by 6. That mess gave me an adrenaline rush and then I could not fall asleep lol. I'm dead tired today but it was worth it to witness it live. Reply

it was so wild to watch live, the slow realization seeing all the people walking around with headsets... i saw emma stone's face fall and was like oh shiiiiit and then it happened. Reply

Same, it was like 7am here when it happened and I had planned sleeping for a few hours but I just couldn't, lol. Reply

literally me. i am dying at work right now. Reply

I also had to be up early today and had trouble sleeping LOL Reply

i'm so sleepy right now lmao, i feel you Reply

i honestly feel so much worse for moonlight. la la land didn't win the damn award but they still got those 2 minutes of glory and thanking people and holding the statues lol. moonlight got their moment stomped all over and made into chaos, who has ever had to win *best picture* that way? Reply

it sucks but moonlight will never be forgotten now



it had the most iconic win of all time Reply

Yes! I understand why some people would be disappointed but the reactions to the mix-up is just a momentary thing, at the end of the day this gave Moonlight the most publicity any Best Pic win has ever had and probably brought it into the forefront into people's attention that usually don't pay attention to this stuff and they might be willing to check it out now. The movie is amazing enough to stand on its own merits so the way it went down may be fun for memes/jokes now but when it's all said and done, it'll be iconic for all the right reasons IMO. Reply

Yeah, it sucks that they had to share their moment with la la land and the moment is gonna get talked more about than the actual film. Hopefully all the press encourages people to check the film out though. Reply

I do feel really bad for them, but at the same time 50 years from now I think Moonlight will just be remembered as a best picture winner. La La Land I think will be more closely associated with this. "What was the name of that movie? The one that was involved in the Oscar screw up?" Reply

I feel bad too but their win was historic and now nobody will ever, ever forget it. Reply

I really hope what happened in miss universe doesn't happen here,everybody felt bad for miss colombia and forgot about miss filipinas and started to be gross to her, considering the theme of moonlight I already can see the racist/homophobes being gross and being shitty.



Edited at 2017-02-27 04:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah but la la land will always be that movie that won best picture for a sec. It will be remember because of this. Reply

Same. They didn't get their moment that they deserved. It didn't need this to be a memorable, historic win. Reply

you still ain't shit, steve harvey. Reply

mte Reply

ya this mr potatohead dumb fuck needs to shut the fuck up. warren was legit handed the wrong card and Reply

lol that bg graphic-- "MISS UNIVERSE: THE TRUTH". Reply

Yeah, also that thing was such a mess, colombians were being so awfull to Miss Filipinas and Steve Harvey (I'm colombian) so many racist things and then this girl started to show her ass with other things and nah son, I don't like her at all tbh. Reply

Seriously - the only good thing that came out of Steve Harvey was Kenan Thompson's impression of him. Reply

It wasn't Warrens fault tho. He didn't even read the name out lmao. Faye was like fuck it and said La La Land 😂. PWC is taking full responsibility for the fuck up. Reply

i don't blame him, the adrenaline and a bit of nervousness and trying to think on your feet, etc., but at the same time i'm like, how hard is it to just say-- i think we have the wrong envelope! why did he do that weird 'and the best picture goes to...' lmao? but yeah i don't blame him, i get it. Reply

Maybe he thought Emma Stone was also the producer hahaha "she was in the movie AND made this whole movie by herself?? Amazing!" Reply

I honesty think he was confused. You can hear him saying it said Emma Stone on the card and Faye was like what???!??? Reply

IA.



Not the same, but I remember Margot Robbie was presenting something at the Globes once and they put the wrong thing up on the teleprompter and right away she was like "Ummm, sorry guys something is wrong". Reply

I've seen somewhere he was confused and thought it could have been a problem in the printing Reply

Mte Reply

it's totally PWC's fault and someone is so getting fired for this mess



at the very least, i can't see AMPAS using PWC for their accounting/voting after this embarrassment Reply

If he was quick thinking he should have just said, "there is a person's name on here, this isn't right"... but old people 🌚 Reply

why is no one blaming faye? lol Reply

because warren was the vocal one out there, and even tried to explain the situation, so everyone assumed he was at fault from the start Reply

lmao "I wasn't trying to be funny" Reply

Probably because Faye bounced immediately and Warren was on stage being vocal about the mix up. Reply

because that bitch RAN SO FAST





and I FUCKING LOVE YOUR ICON and the ICON IN YOUR ICON AND THAT ICONIC PHOTO Reply

Because Faye was all "I would like to be excluded from this narrative".



She didn't even go back onstage to apologize! Someone tried to ask her about it and she's like "I'm not talking about that." Reply

Tbh is not her fault either lol Reply

because it wasn't her fault

It wasn't really her fault either, she just looked on the card for the name of the film, who would have thought to check that the right card had been given in the first place Reply

i'm so tired of people comparing both situations when they're nothing alike. Reply

It was russias fault Reply

imagine the shitstorm that would've happened if this fiasco happened the other way around (moonlight "won" but it was revealed la la land was the true winner). or even if the mix up happened with casey affleck's winning card and manchester by the sea was announced and they had to really prove that it wasn't a continuation of the matt damon bit Reply

i already thought of the horror of a 'take away from moonlight and give to LLL' situation but omg i didn't think of the manchester one. Reply

right? we would've been so pissed if it happened to Moonlight. They handled it really well tbh. If I was one of the producers, I prob would've melted down lmao. They handled it with class. Reply

I was just thinking that if any other Actress had won then the mistake would've been clearer because Emma was the only nominee whose film was nominated for Best Picture.



Though lol, could you imagine the confused clapping for Elle winning? And oh lord, I was thinking about the Manchester thing too and what if we'd gotten a redux of Matt and Ben jumping all over the stage only to have to give it back. I did love Matt's big ole grin last night while all the craziness was happening, and he was even whistling real hard for Moonlight and stuff. Reply

no one wants to listen to what this racist asshole has to say. Reply

my friends and i were watching the livestream over at work and we were slowly leaving to do our stuff after they announced LLL as winner. Then we heard someone yelled WAIT SOMETHING'S WRONG and the rest of the day was just us laughing our asses off.



i do feel for the LLL people but boy was it satisfying watching Moonlight win.



also denzel and huppert/portman should have won but blerghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.



Edited at 2017-02-27 04:20 pm (UTC) Reply

I can't believe I was so tired I turned the TV off after La La Land fake won and missed the entire fiasco. I'M SO PISSED AT MYSELF FOR MISSING THIS IN REAL TIME. Reply

don't give this ugly asshole any views Reply

LMFAOOOOOOOOO DRAG EM! Reply

lol I'm just learning about her via all these gifs. Reply

lmaooooo Reply

best picture winning masterpiece moonlight Reply

i sobbed last night. i'm so happy for them. Reply

i couldn't even cry, i was too in shock Reply

i was three mojitos in so for a second i thought they were joking and then they weren't and i fucking screamed.



like i know i know this fuck up hangs over moonlight's win but i feel so vindicated that an okay movie about straight white people had their dreams snatched by a movie about a gay black man from liberty city on live tv. i live i die i live again. Reply

