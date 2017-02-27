Steve Harvey tweets about Best Picture fiasco
Steve Harvey, who crowned the wrong Miss Universe in 2015, tweeted about last night's mess.
sources: 1 2 3
Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So... what I miss? #Oscars— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017
Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this! #Oscars— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017
Tune in to @SteveHarveyFM at 8 AM ET today for my response to last night's #Oscars . YOU KNOW I have something to say 😂— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017
sources: 1 2 3
it had the most iconic win of all time
Edited at 2017-02-27 04:55 pm (UTC)
Not the same, but I remember Margot Robbie was presenting something at the Globes once and they put the wrong thing up on the teleprompter and right away she was like "Ummm, sorry guys something is wrong".
at the very least, i can't see AMPAS using PWC for their accounting/voting after this embarrassment
and I FUCKING LOVE YOUR ICON and the ICON IN YOUR ICON AND THAT ICONIC PHOTO
She didn't even go back onstage to apologize! Someone tried to ask her about it and she's like "I'm not talking about that."
Though lol, could you imagine the confused clapping for Elle winning? And oh lord, I was thinking about the Manchester thing too and what if we'd gotten a redux of Matt and Ben jumping all over the stage only to have to give it back. I did love Matt's big ole grin last night while all the craziness was happening, and he was even whistling real hard for Moonlight and stuff.
i do feel for the LLL people but boy was it satisfying watching Moonlight win.
also denzel and huppert/portman should have won but blerghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.
Edited at 2017-02-27 04:20 pm (UTC)
like i know i know this fuck up hangs over moonlight's win but i feel so vindicated that an okay movie about straight white people had their dreams snatched by a movie about a gay black man from liberty city on live tv. i live i die i live again.