The toys sell well, I guess Reply

have the cars ever fucked Reply

I bet you there is some fan drawn porn about them.

Once I got high with my friends and we googled some werid ass SpongeBob rule 34, like Plankton with Karen, Gary and SpongeBob. Shit was so funny I laughed for an hour straight Reply

Didn't someone post here a link to someone "art" of how cars would be pregnant or something? Reply

I'm sure they did. The worse the idea/execution, the funnier it ends up being Reply

that was me. we don't know whether or not it was an immaculate conception though. Reply

I somehow am fine not ever knowing... Reply

K I'm intrigued. Reply

Predictable but i'm still curious. Reply

I know Cars is their cash grab (it's really weird that's there is no effort in making a good storyline for these movies, considering every other Pixar creation) but I'm hoping there's some sort of moral or theme like growing old or being obsolete and learning how to overcome/deal with it. The trailer makes it look like the red car has a mid-life crisis after his accident.



The funniest thing from these movies is that my boyfriend and I took my little brother to see Planes and my BF caught that there are World War 2 planes that are characters so there was a cars version of WW2 in that universe. We were cracking up. Reply

lmao i'm into it :P Reply

I hate cars. I remember falling asleep during the second one (idek why I bothered) Reply

my 17 year old brother is so excited for this lol. he was 6 when the first one came out and OBSESSED with it. he had cars everything...which is probably why cars 2 & 3 exist. Reply

This is sf dramatic lmao



Also how does it make sense to make a children's movie that makes the new generation out to be boogymen Reply

