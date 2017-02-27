QUEEN OF ACTING AND ALSO BEING THE RIGHTFUL WINNER OF AWARDS Reply

Thread

Link

I love this comment because it sounds like something that I would tweet 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She gives good speech. She could say anything and I would be emotionally moved by it. Reply

Thread

Link

So happy for her Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO omg bless her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't tell if Emma was just as disgusted or that's her regular face bc u can't tell with her. She's wonky as fuck.



But I hope it's the former. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Emma has knowingly worked with a rapist and pedophile. She has no morals. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





I don't think she cares. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg, she's all of us. And Emma doesn't look thrilled, either. Lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao god bless her.



between this and her constant side eye @ jared leto, it's confirmed to me why i love her so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Emma's face is reminding me of those awkward premiere pics of Gangster Squad, where she was trying not to get too close to Sean Penn, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





hahaha and brie refusing to clap. yass i love it! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

BWAHAHHAH GO IN! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Perfection tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is a queen and I adore her...and her phenomenal upper body. Reply

Thread

Link

Viola Davis is everything and it is about damned time. Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-02-27 04:12 pm (UTC) Get ha some autotune and be an EGOT. If The Chainsmokers can win a Grammy so can she. Reply

Thread

Link

Sis knowing how to sing doesn't mean anything anymore! Go get that Grammy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she can win for an audiobook or something tho! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg she needs to get on that. i'd listen! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol this rule bending right now



She needs to do it, get the EGOT! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dude Kate Winslet won for an audiobook. Viola can get this easy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Viola coming for the best spoken word album!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everyone needs to tweet @ her that spoken word is a category.



You can do it Viola! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Neither can half of the recent Grammy winners but hey. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

viola has a great delivery and presence and i feel like that can mask that some speeches of hers like this one just aren't good... like i felt like i should be moved but yeah it was too self-gratifying and illogical. Reply

Thread

Link

YES I agree. I thought this speech was kind of off. Actors are the only professions that celebrate life? What about authors? Playwrights? NURSES?! Idk it didn't do it for me. I was moved by her love for her husband at the end though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I sort of tilted my head and blinked at that line. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can you imagine ontd's reaction if lena dunham said the exact same thing? I mean lbr how up your own ass as a celeb do you have to be to think that... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did she say 'actors' or 'artists'? Artists definitely is a bigger umbrella, but even that is just a ridiculous statement. Like you said, pretty sure nurses, doctors, teachers, scientists, etc also celebrate living life. And what does that even mean, anyway? Like, I'm sure Rupert Murdoch and 45 are celebrating their lives all the time? Idk, just a weird sentence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed. i adore ha but that speech was about a C+ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA.



I love her, but that was one of her worst speeches. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree, I didn't find it moving at all. She's a great actress though and I'm so glad she won! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, this was not one of her best...I was quite disappointed in it tbh. But, she still has some of the best winning speeches in terms of conveying a general message and not just reeling off a bunch of thank yous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This speech felt very off. I was getting teary-eyed she finally got the Oscar but was confused at what she was trying to say. Like you said, it sounded very self-gratifying. Definitely not her best speech Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I don't get the appeal of this one. She should've given her Emmy speech. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked that she won, but IA. The whole "only profession that celebrates life" is such self-serving actor bs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

😍😍😍



LLL won the awards it should've besides maybe BA and Best Director. But I'm not mad about those either. I'm happy with both wins in Supporting Actor/Actress and BP. Reply

Thread

Link

I really wanted Lin Manuel to win for his EGOT for best song, and I feel like "City of Stars" is such a short/forgettable song and the only memorable lyrics is the title haha



I will forever be pressed that Lana didn't even get a BOS nomination for young and beautiful. I also will never get over how Safe & Sound didn't get played first in the credits of the Hunger Games in order to get Taylor a nom.



I wonder if "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" will get a nomination next year haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love her sooo much ❤️

So happy she won, she deserved it. She looked gorgeous last night (but that's not a surprise) 😍 Reply

Thread

Link

love her but she's had better speeches. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Analise has had better speeches Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really loved this dress, especially the drapey cape thing in the back. Reply

Thread

Link

that color is wonderful on her. she looked gorgeous. Reply

Thread

Link

Queen of everything! Reply

Thread

Link