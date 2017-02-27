February 27th, 2017, 04:10 pm just444 Viola Davis Wins The Best Supporting Acress Oscar source 2 Tagged: award show - academy awards, viola davis Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9393 comments Add comment
But I hope it's the former.
between this and her constant side eye @ jared leto, it's confirmed to me why i love her so much.
Edited at 2017-02-27 04:12 pm (UTC)
She needs to do it, get the EGOT!
You can do it Viola!
I love her, but that was one of her worst speeches.
LLL won the awards it should've besides maybe BA and Best Director. But I'm not mad about those either. I'm happy with both wins in Supporting Actor/Actress and BP.
I will forever be pressed that Lana didn't even get a BOS nomination for young and beautiful. I also will never get over how Safe & Sound didn't get played first in the credits of the Hunger Games in order to get Taylor a nom.
I wonder if "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" will get a nomination next year haha
So happy she won, she deserved it. She looked gorgeous last night (but that's not a surprise) 😍
Hope that Barbara Jordan pic moves into production soon so she can come back to retain her crown as the black women with the most noms and become the second black woman to get a nom after winning.
I love her speeches, but that was one of the worst ones. I think the one she gave at SAG was better as was the one she gave when she won her Emmy.