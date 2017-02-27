New Lorde Ad appears on NZ Television

look at lorde pulling an adele. Reply

The first thing I thought about. Classy. More people should do this. Reply

adele's was so iconic. didn't even show her face or name... everyone just knew Reply

I also loved the one Boards Of Canada did Reply

The only lorde is audre tbh Reply

She's playing at Governor's Ball this year so I best be getting a new album Ella Reply

i'm excited but i feel like i'll be disappointed as i think she's going for a new sound Reply

I trust her taste level and, tbh, It would be boring if she repeated the Pure Heroine sound, since labels launched a bunch of copies since then Reply

I doubt she'd be on SNL next week if she wasn't debuting a new song (or, at least, debuting it live)! Reply

I need this music to be Magnet vibes. Lorde sis pls. Reply

She's overrated but I'm still excited, her music is cute. Reply

Not with an Adele userpic sis Reply

Adele is also overrated...that fact and me loving Hello as a single are not mutually exclusive. Reply

lmao get ha Reply

Hello is overrated as a single too. Miss Adkins rehashed same tricks with no artistic merit.

Lorde is fairly rated. Especially for a Top 40 artist. The fact that she desided not to rerelease one album three times only proves my point. Reply

idk why pop stans are placing their faith in 1.5 hit wonder Lorde to come back after 4 years and have any sort of impact. i mean, i'm tentatively excited because i like her/her music, but idg all the hype. after Gaga and Katy flopped, i don't have much hope for someone far less known lol Reply

I feel like she's not as hyped as those girls you mentioned so that's why it'll be decent enough. I like her but idr know anyone who's checking for her irl lmao. And since she helped create a wave so many of these people were riding for the longest then there's no reason why she can't do it again. Reply

Lorde's album was good from start to finish. It's not about hits. She may have one, and may not, I, personally, don't really care. People I know are exctited for the music. It's not like people expected Carly Rae to save pop after 1,5 big singles, but she lowkey did. Reply

Joanne didn't flop. Reply

I'm ready Reply

