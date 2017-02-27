New Lorde Ad appears on NZ Television
A new ad featuring Lorde previewed in New Zealand with a date marked on it. Could we be getting new music soon. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ON7LyI5cOX— Pop Crave (@PopCravings) February 27, 2017
-Fresh on the heels of a new single allegedly being released March 7th a new Lorde ad has been shown on New Zealand TV.
-Features some piano music and the dates 3.2.17 NYC and 3.3.17 NZ leading some to speculate that she'll be releasing a single on those days.
-Lorde is supposed to perform at Coachella, Bonnaroo and Governor's Ball this year.
Source // Source
Are you ready ONTD?
She's playing at Governor's Ball this year so I best be getting a new album Ella
Lorde is fairly rated. Especially for a Top 40 artist. The fact that she desided not to rerelease one album three times only proves my point.