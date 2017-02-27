Oscar ceremony includes picture of still alive producer Jan Chapman in 'In Memorium' Segment
Another Oscar Screw-Up: 'In Memoriam' Segment Showed Still-Living Producer Jan Chapman https://t.co/oPNaULgFbP pic.twitter.com/IZH4tTx7e2— TheWrap (@TheWrap) February 27, 2017
- An image of Jan Chapman, a legendary Australian producer who made films like The Piano, Bright Star and The Babadook, was used with the name Janet Patterson
- Patterson was an Oscar winning Costume designer who also worked on Bright Star who died last year
- The confusion occured because there were limited photographs of Janet Patterson, and one of the few available featured both Chapman and Patterson standing together in the same photograph
- Chapman (who is very much alive!) issued this statement:
Someone needs to check to see if the "In Memoriam" people are really dead because I have lost all confidence. #Oscars2017 #oscars— Lisa (@mom2princessz) February 27, 2017
i'm so pissed i turned off my tv when they announced la la land got best picture. i would have loved to see the whole thing go down live
I understand how it happened but also know that someo
Thing as important as this should have been checked and double checked.
But the tribute was beautiful overall, though.
Get it together, award shows
Edited at 2017-02-27 02:15 pm (UTC)
it was amazing
yup, someone is getting fired or isn't going to be asked back for next years'. this was a pretty messy Oscars or at least definitely the most noticeable in terms of messiness since the Oscars are a pretty tight ran ship. however, the grammys were still messier despite the Oscars' two big flubs.
i'm a sucker for "people fucking up at work" stories tho, I get huuuge anxiety at work when little things go wrong for clients so I read Reddit threads about people who have cost their companies tens of thousands of dollars or fucked up a huge project and it brings me back down to earth
Seriously though, the montages (not just this one) were a rushed job