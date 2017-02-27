Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Oscar ceremony includes picture of still alive producer Jan Chapman in 'In Memorium' Segment



  • An image of Jan Chapman, a legendary Australian producer who made films like The Piano, Bright Star and The Babadook, was used with the name Janet Patterson

  • Patterson was an Oscar winning Costume designer who also worked on Bright Star who died last year

  • The confusion occured because there were limited photographs of Janet Patterson, and one of the few available featured both Chapman and Patterson standing together in the same photograph

  • Chapman (who is very much alive!) issued this statement:

I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson. I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up. I am alive and well and an active producer.

source 1 2

Tagged: , , ,