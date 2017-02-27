Oscar ceremony includes picture of still alive producer Jan Chapman in 'In Memorium' Segment

so many ppl are getting fired this year Reply

That's awful Reply

i'm so pissed i turned off my tv when they announced la la land got best picture. i would have loved to see the whole thing go down live Reply

Someone's getting fired tonight.gif goes here.





I understand how it happened but also know that someo

Thing as important as this should have been checked and double checked. Reply

Why is Oscars looking more and more like Peoples Choice Awards? Reply

what do you mean?

oh, i thought u mean like production design

But the tribute was beautiful overall, though. Reply

Why are all these award shows such a damn mess. The Grammys were the exact same



Get it together, award shows

so after actors win the oscars what happens next for them? do they get better offer roles? are they referred now as oscar winning viola davis and emma stone? do they get a better team or do they just do what they regular do and be who they are?

I mean... the young white ones get offered better roles. like unfortunately what has lupita been in lately? Reply

She was in Star Wars as that old alien lady and then that Disney movie about stuff!



Edited at 2017-02-27 02:15 pm (UTC)

ia, but next year she's gonna blow up again with black panther and I can't wait! Reply

but ya in general they are pretty much elevated to a list, get billed as academy award winners for marketing too Reply

Is this your first time experiencing the oscars? Reply

no its not. its a question, if you dont like it then scroll away.

Public forum... you can ask your questions, I can ask mine. Reply

whatever, but no its not my first time and i asked a question, no need to ask is this your first time on a public forum. gez

Reply

I mean Jennifer Hudson hosts the voice in the UK now so... no Reply

depends on their agents? Reply

They get nominated for Razzies Reply

that's so awful...yikes Reply

Were multiple people at the oscars asleep yesterday? Reply

omg what a messy show





it was amazing Reply

lmao probably the same person who gave the wrong card Reply

lmao. oh god.



yup, someone is getting fired or isn't going to be asked back for next years'. this was a pretty messy Oscars or at least definitely the most noticeable in terms of messiness since the Oscars are a pretty tight ran ship. however, the grammys were still messier despite the Oscars' two big flubs. Reply

I feel terrible for cackling at this but omg the oscars fucked up so bad this year. such a dumpster fire lmao. happy for the moonlight folks, they deserve the win and deserved to have their moment but this was literally so embarrassing I can't imagine how it felt to be in the room, even if I were in La La Land I probably would've started cracking up on stage lmao. and I feel so bad for warren beatty omg. now this poor lady has to be like "ding dong fuckers I'm still alive and this is awful" and my brain just cannot handle it!!!!!



i'm a sucker for "people fucking up at work" stories tho, I get huuuge anxiety at work when little things go wrong for clients so I read Reddit threads about people who have cost their companies tens of thousands of dollars or fucked up a huge project and it brings me back down to earth Reply

honestly my mentality is always "what's the worst thing that can happen" and because i'm not a doctor nor do i drive a vehicle the answer is not "death". Reply

lmao ok this is so stupid and Elizabethtown is not a good movie but the scene where she's like "ok you fucked up a shoe design, it's not the end of the world" speaks to me because yeah dude made his company lose millions but in the grand scheme of things who cares? Reply

Omg who was in charge of the show this year??? I'd expect mistakes like this at the MTV Awards but not the freaking Oscars. Reply

The thing is this show in general looked like disorganised mess but it somehow because of that felt more natural? Like it was awkward but in a good way?



Seriously though, the montages (not just this one) were a rushed job Reply

i agree and because of mess it wasn't dragging this much?



Og i lol'ed. I didn't even know the oscars too place,yesterday? Just woke up to a pic to emma with her oscar. So how was it? Fun? Reply

