Inside the Governors Ball

Michelle & Busy are so cute, I love their friendship. I follow Busy on insta and she posts way too much but it's kind of fascinating. And she works out like every day, which is inspiring.



So I missed all the drama!!! I had to leave my apartment at 8:30 to go to an improv show. I saw the screenplays get awarded, then left the house. My sister and I had been texting during the whole show so I asked her to text me updates for the winners, which she did. When she texted me La La Land, I was like okay, we both wanted Moonlight to win but this is not surprising. She agreed, she asked if it was good, I said I liked it, she said she had to see it, we said goodnight. Then she texted me "WHAT. THEY READ THE WRONG CARD?!?!" and I'm like "lol", and she's like "MOONLIGHT WON?!?!?!" and I'm thinking, okay, you got me! Then before I can respond she is rapidfire texting "WHAT THE SHIT? I AM NOT KIDDING. I AM NOT KIDDING. WHAT THE FUCK. I AM NOT KIDDING. THEY MADE SPEECHES" and finally it dawns on me that she is NOT joking and I check twitter and HOLY SHIT YOU GUYS! YAAAAAY MOONLIGHT!



I am so sad I missed the end of the post here, it must have been insane. But I don't think I can bring myself to watch the event itself because I am sure it was just so awkward.