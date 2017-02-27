February 27th, 2017, 01:14 am vehiclesshockme Inside the Governors Ball Embed from Getty ImagesMahershala AliEmbed from Getty ImagesWarren BeattyEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesDamien ChazelleEmbed from Getty ImagesViola DavisEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesBarry JenkinsEmbed from Getty ImagesJanelle MonáeEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesViggo Mortensen and Henry MortensenEmbed from Getty ImagesEmma StoneEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesGroup PhotosEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesSourceI'll update as more arrive Tagged: actor / actress, andrew garfield, award show - academy awards, black celebrities, david oyelowo, emma stone, film director, janelle monáe, michelle williams, octavia spencer, pharrell / n.e.r.d / neptunes, ruth negga, samuel l. jackson, viggo mortensen, viola davis Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3434 comments Add comment
That's a great photo of Emma
THIS IS ARAGORN??????????????????
time for me to go to bed tbh
Busy was saying on her IG that Michelle would get an award one of these days and Michelle said 'I'll give you an Oscar for best leading friend'
Here's the link to the gif, don't know how to embed sorry lol https://twitter.com/meltdowncomics/stat
it's so sweet, i can't imagine how much this must mean to him
So I missed all the drama!!! I had to leave my apartment at 8:30 to go to an improv show. I saw the screenplays get awarded, then left the house. My sister and I had been texting during the whole show so I asked her to text me updates for the winners, which she did. When she texted me La La Land, I was like okay, we both wanted Moonlight to win but this is not surprising. She agreed, she asked if it was good, I said I liked it, she said she had to see it, we said goodnight. Then she texted me "WHAT. THEY READ THE WRONG CARD?!?!" and I'm like "lol", and she's like "MOONLIGHT WON?!?!?!" and I'm thinking, okay, you got me! Then before I can respond she is rapidfire texting "WHAT THE SHIT? I AM NOT KIDDING. I AM NOT KIDDING. WHAT THE FUCK. I AM NOT KIDDING. THEY MADE SPEECHES" and finally it dawns on me that she is NOT joking and I check twitter and HOLY SHIT YOU GUYS! YAAAAAY MOONLIGHT!
I am so sad I missed the end of the post here, it must have been insane. But I don't think I can bring myself to watch the event itself because I am sure it was just so awkward.