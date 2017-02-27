Inside the Governors Ball

LMAO, Warren



Viggo's son Henry didn't get ANY of Viggo's good looks. Reply

to me they look exactly the same except the son is fat Reply

Lmao his hair is terrible. He wasn't a cute kid either. He's all over the LOTR behind the scenes extras. Reply

his hair is stupid but his dad isn't hot stuff either is what i'm saying lmao Reply

very attractive back in the day. His son is never gettin' to this status



His dad wasattractive back in the day. His son is never gettin' to this status Reply

wait WAIT



THIS IS ARAGORN?????????????????? Reply

God damnit. I'm dying from you just realizing this Reply

omg it just wasn't connecting lmao for some reason i thought he was toni erdmann and on top of that the picture in this post is of the crypt keeper and some chubby hair guy



time for me to go to bed tbh Reply

that's his SON? lol god i would kms Reply

I think he got Viggo's chin. Reply

Yea he does. Reply

He looks just like his mom. Reply

He really does. Reply

Michelle and Busy are so cute, I love that they're still best friends all these years later. Reply

It's really cute.



Busy was saying on her IG that Michelle would get an award one of these days and Michelle said 'I'll give you an Oscar for best leading friend' Reply

Stop omg I love them. Reply

Janelle is such a ray of sunshine. She's looked so HAPPY this whole awards season! Reply

Im so excited for her career, been a huge fan of hers since Many Moons, I'm excstatic that it's finally taking off. She deserves it! Reply

She was absolutely radiant. It was awesome to see her getting exposure for TWO nominated films. Reply

i only want to talk about moonlight Reply

Did y'all catch Samuel L Jackson wiping a tear from his eye when Moonlight won and was accepting on stage? He took a pic of the moment too, I thought that was really sweet Reply

linnkkkkk Reply

i wasn't sure if it was him since it cut away so quickly omg Reply

Here's the link to the gif, don't know how to embed sorry lol It was him, it was so sweet because he's always such a hardass that it was nice to see him tear up esp for a film like moonlight 😢Here's the link to the gif, don't know how to embed sorry lol https://twitter.com/meltdowncomics/stat us/836112179703107586 Reply

aw at him taking pics with the kids too



it's so sweet, i can't imagine how much this must mean to him Reply

Michelle & Busy are so cute, I love their friendship. I follow Busy on insta and she posts way too much but it's kind of fascinating. And she works out like every day, which is inspiring.



So I missed all the drama!!! I had to leave my apartment at 8:30 to go to an improv show. I saw the screenplays get awarded, then left the house. My sister and I had been texting during the whole show so I asked her to text me updates for the winners, which she did. When she texted me La La Land, I was like okay, we both wanted Moonlight to win but this is not surprising. She agreed, she asked if it was good, I said I liked it, she said she had to see it, we said goodnight. Then she texted me "WHAT. THEY READ THE WRONG CARD?!?!" and I'm like "lol", and she's like "MOONLIGHT WON?!?!?!" and I'm thinking, okay, you got me! Then before I can respond she is rapidfire texting "WHAT THE SHIT? I AM NOT KIDDING. I AM NOT KIDDING. WHAT THE FUCK. I AM NOT KIDDING. THEY MADE SPEECHES" and finally it dawns on me that she is NOT joking and I check twitter and HOLY SHIT YOU GUYS! YAAAAAY MOONLIGHT!



I am so sad I missed the end of the post here, it must have been insane. But I don't think I can bring myself to watch the event itself because I am sure it was just so awkward.



lmaooooo at warren beatty not giving up that envelope tho Reply

Ugh I am dying to see Hidden Figures, but is just made it to my country this weekend :/ Reply

acol @ that shady ass picture of warren clutching the card Reply

also samuel l jackson seems like such a genuine moonlight fan, it explains even more why he was so begrudging when he presented his award to LLL Reply

I'm still lowkey on a high from how surreal the ending was. Like, the fuck? And I hated LLL a *lot* so this was honestly the icing on the cake. Reply

