89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room photos of winners (REAL winners)

I appreciate Affleck being on the end so it will be easy to crop him out of photos.



If only we could also crop him out of existence. Reply

i'm sort of living for everyone standing away from casey assfleck in that first picture. cancel ha. Reply

Link





Oh Casey Affleck and Emma Stone actually won? Reply

Lalaland for best picture #alternativefacts Reply

lol that first picture Reply

Casey standing on the end in that first pic is giving me life. Fucker.



So happy for Moonlight, Mahershala, and Viola. I'm meh on Emma for this award/performance, but she's talented so I'm happy for her. Happy about Zootopia! And LLL deserved the music awards IMO, although I was secretly rooting for Moana. Reply

Lemme photoshop Emma and Casey outta that photo. Reply

emma and viola both look great Reply

Lmao at Kate sneaking in Reply

So far all of Emma's backstage interviews I've seen are just asking her about MoonlightGate. lol I don't think she deserved the win but I feel sorta bad that it is being overshadowed over what happened...



Edited at 2017-02-27 06:35 am (UTC) Reply

I don't, she got to accept her award at least. Reply

I feel worse for the moonlight winners. this overshadowed their whole moment. Reply

lol! I noticed that too. Oh well. Reply

Its so sad theyre overshadowing the first Asian actress to win that category smh. This racism Reply

So happy for lonergan he is just fantastic Reply

i found the blue eyed wife comment strange tbh Reply

Okay, I'm glad I'm not the only one. Something about the way he said it just pinged so wrong for me. Reply

lol i thought that was weird too Reply

Same Reply

no, that was really fucking weird. why would you point that out specifically, like some kind of fucking aryan? Reply

White people are weird af

Always describing how blue their eyes are or pale their skin is in the most awkward way possible Reply

ppl in general are weird af about eye color Reply

The conspiracy theories people are writing now, looks like it's a no sleep night for the alt right. Reply

Looks like the banished Trashleck to the side for being an unwashed dick. Reply

He probably smells the way he looks; I wouldn't stand next to him either. Reply

Best Picture and Best Director have now gone to the same film just once in five years. That's a huge shift from decades of Oscar history. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) 27. Februar 2017

Reply

i'll say it again: every category should use the preferential ballot tbh Reply

