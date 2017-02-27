89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room photos of winners (REAL winners)
Acting winners: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight); Emma Stone (La La Land); Viola Davis (Fences); Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski, Barry Jenkins, Best Picture of the Year - MOONLIGHT
Damien Chazelle, Best Director - La La Land
Tarell Alvin McCraney, Barry Jenkins, Best Adapted Screenplay - Moonlight
Emma Stone, Best Actress - La La Land
Viola Davis, Best Supporting Actress - Fences
Casey Affleck, Best Actor - Manchester by the Sea
Mahershala Ali, Best Supporting Actor - Moonlight
Best Foreign Language Film - The Salesman
Sylvain Bellemare, Best Sound Editing - Arrival
Justin Hurwitz, Best Original Score & Song - La La Land
Best Original Song, 'City of Stars' - La La Land
Colleen Atwood, Best Costume Design - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Best Documentary - OJ: Made in America
Best Hair/Makeup - Suicide Squad
Best Sound Mixing - Hacksaw Ridge
Alan Barillaro, Marc Sondheimer, Best Animated Short - Piper
Best Visual Effects - The Jungle Book
Best Production Design - La La Land
Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Clark Spencer, Best Animated Feature - Zootopia
John Gilbert, Best Editing - Hacksaw Ridge
Kristof Deak, Anna Udvardy, Best Live Action Short
Linus Sandgren, Best Cinematography - La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Best Original Screenplay - Manchester by the Sea
Orlando von Einsiedel, Joanna Natasegara, Best Documentary Short
BONUS AWKWARD ACTING WINNERS GROUPSHOT:
If only we could also crop him out of existence.
So happy for Moonlight, Mahershala, and Viola. I'm meh on Emma for this award/performance, but she's talented so I'm happy for her. Happy about Zootopia! And LLL deserved the music awards IMO, although I was secretly rooting for Moana.
Edited at 2017-02-27 06:35 am (UTC)
Always describing how blue their eyes are or pale their skin is in the most awkward way possible
We're also in a period of BP winners with very low win tallies. No BP since 2011 has won more than 4 Oscars, and last year it was as low as 2.