89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room photos of winners (REAL winners)


Acting winners: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight); Emma Stone (La La Land); Viola Davis (Fences); Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)



Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski, Barry Jenkins, Best Picture of the Year - MOONLIGHT


Damien Chazelle, Best Director - La La Land


Tarell Alvin McCraney, Barry Jenkins, Best Adapted Screenplay - Moonlight


Emma Stone, Best Actress - La La Land


Viola Davis, Best Supporting Actress - Fences


Casey Affleck, Best Actor - Manchester by the Sea


Mahershala Ali, Best Supporting Actor - Moonlight


Best Foreign Language Film - The Salesman


Sylvain Bellemare, Best Sound Editing - Arrival


Justin Hurwitz, Best Original Score & Song - La La Land


Best Original Song, 'City of Stars' - La La Land


Colleen Atwood, Best Costume Design - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them


Best Documentary - OJ: Made in America


Best Hair/Makeup - Suicide Squad


Best Sound Mixing - Hacksaw Ridge



Alan Barillaro, Marc Sondheimer, Best Animated Short - Piper


Best Visual Effects - The Jungle Book


Best Production Design - La La Land


Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Clark Spencer, Best Animated Feature - Zootopia


John Gilbert, Best Editing - Hacksaw Ridge


Kristof Deak, Anna Udvardy, Best Live Action Short


Linus Sandgren, Best Cinematography - La La Land


Kenneth Lonergan, Best Original Screenplay - Manchester by the Sea


Orlando von Einsiedel, Joanna Natasegara, Best Documentary Short

BONUS AWKWARD ACTING WINNERS GROUPSHOT:



Source: http://www.gettyimages.com/search/events/695240667?excludenudity=true&family=editorial&sort=newest&phrase=#license
