Here's How The Stars Of Moonlight Reacted To Learning They'd Won The Best Picture Oscar Award
Off-air feed shows 'Moonlight' stars reacting to realizing the Oscars screwed up Best Picture & that they'd won https://t.co/QVGSG8cpSO pic.twitter.com/j1ri0BFSNl— Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 27, 2017
I am living!
and for anyone still confused, there are two sets of envelopes: one at either end of the stage. Warren and Faye were given the wrong one.
with tastedid too.
Lol at Isabelle and Charlize's reactions
everyone was tuning out and ready to change channels/go to sleep and then BAM got our attention
Why they blame warren tho he was hesitating Faye was the one who snatched it and read it lol
And the fuck up is already iconic.
It was made for $1.25 by a newbie distributor that only started releasing movies 4 years ago, and only managed to break through and get their first Oscar noms/wins last year.
It's the lowest grossing Best Picture winner since The Hurt Locker (it out earned it by a couple of mil).
And it's about a black gay man!!!
What an amazing upset.
It was the greatest and I rewatched it 3 times.
i would say i feel bad for steve harvey that his fuck up has basically become a cultural reference point but he's a shithead so sux