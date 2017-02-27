Here's How The Stars Of Moonlight Reacted To Learning They'd Won The Best Picture Oscar Award

This is so amazing!!!!!! HISTORY WAS MADE TONIGHT



and for anyone still confused, there are two sets of envelopes: one at either end of the stage. Warren and Faye were given the wrong one.

you don't think this was a stunt?

Why would it be a stunt? It's an embarrassment for the people in charge.

i think the oscars takes itself way too seriously for this to be planned

Nah, you can hear Warren tell Faye "It says Emma Stone" when they cut to La La Land getting up out of their seats

No? What benefit would that have? Making them look incompetent?

I wouldn't be surprised if this was planned to make the oscars more 'interesting' but they probably only intended the presenters to realise they had the wrong envelope before reading out any names

Wait, Leo never gave Emma Stone the envelope when she won for Best Actress....so is this whole #LaLaLand mishap his fault?! 🤔😂 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/mMZ4xVYUMF — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 27, 2017

It was Leo's fault!

Why would they create two set of envelopes? I'm amazed this is the first time they've messed up. Seem like it would be wise to at least put the categories on the front.

Happy for them but forever bitter the movie's full moment to shine was overshadowed by this (very entertaining) mess. I wanted to see their reactions on TV and the boys/Chiron and Kevin actors light up, and them being given the full time to devote to their speeches.

omg seriously! i turned off the tv when they said la la land because i was so mad and i'm sure plenty of other people with taste did too.



Edited at 2017-02-27 06:28 am (UTC)

I do feel bad for everyone involved but these Oscars also had me like:

MEEEE

Lmaoooo

I'm so happy for Moonlight! Trevante Rhodes' reaction ❤️



Lol at Isabelle and Charlize's reactions Reply

YES Trevante! <3

He was amazing, I'm so happy for him (and for everyone of course)

Shirley Maclaine looked like she was about to die

kinda sad their moment was over thrown by a goof

i'm meryl at 0:57

still think this was on purposed



everyone was tuning out and ready to change channels/go to sleep and then BAM got our attention Reply

this literally happens at every award show. people get tired and are ready to be done. how is this any different? there is no way this was staged

Why would it be on purpose? Like why would anyone want to create that kind of awkward and even humiliating moment?

So they could tune in for literally two more minutes? That makes no sense.

i actually don't care. its a stupid comment about a stupid awards show, it doesn't need replies

Why would they do it at the end of the show though? If they wanted to keep people's attention, they would've done it for supporting actor or actress at the beginning.

lol keep reaching. yeah, everyone was ready to change channels because it was the end of the show

literally shut up LMAO

I still can't believe this shit happened but I'm so happy for the Moonlight folks, and Jordan Horowitz handled that shit like a boss.

I genuinely thought that producer going was going to pull an Adele moment at first lol



Why they blame warren tho he was hesitating Faye was the one who snatched it and read it lol



Edited at 2017-02-27 06:26 am (UTC)

Because he at least tried to do something about it, even if he could have done more, while she made herself scarce. She's the one who read out the name so I don't know why Warren's getting all the blame.

But seriously though, I would've loved to see Moonlight's people have their real moment and not this. Their big win is already overshadowed by the fuck up. But at least they won.

And the fuck up is already iconic.



And the fuck up is already iconic. Reply

I think more people will now know about Moonlight and maybe go see it and remember because of the snafu, not in spite of. (trying to be positive here.)

I hope so!

Any Moonlight screeners out there yet?

It leaked awhile ago.

Yes

It's been on primewire for a while.

You can buy it on VOD/iTunes now :)

you da real MVP

Thanks sis!

Aside from the fuckup Moonlight was the biggest shocker since Crash. I know it won the drama GG, but it didn't win the PGA (producer's Guild Awards), it lost the BAFTA, it didn't win the SAG ensemble award which is also considered a precursor for Best Picture.



It was made for $1.25 by a newbie distributor that only started releasing movies 4 years ago, and only managed to break through and get their first Oscar noms/wins last year.



It's the lowest grossing Best Picture winner since The Hurt Locker (it out earned it by a couple of mil).



And it's about a black gay man!!!



What an amazing upset. Reply

I honestly only expected it to win supporting actor. really shocked it managed to get best picture.

And Adapted Screenplay!

this surprises me that they lost those awards since nearly all the reviews for the movie basically says it is near perfect filmmaking.

It's also the first Best Picture winner with an all-black ensemble.

After it won best adapted screenplay I was sure it was going to lose BP.

I can't imagine how they feel, from thinking you lost to winning is such an emotional whiplash.

ia! honestly, it must have felt awful for everyone on both ends. la la land thinks they won and they celebrate only to find out they lost and it's all a mistake in front of such a huge audience... that's so humiliating... and then moonlight feels dejected, thinking they lost, but then they find out they won and it's like 'wait, what, is this even real? don't fuck with my emotions right now please D:' and they never got that special moment of hearing their name called out by the presenters... idk. sucks for everyone tbh. i mean, the reactions and memes are hilarious, but i do feel bad for everyone involved, even if i am glad moonlight won.

I was texting my friend the whole time and we both turned off our streams/tvs when LLL won. Then a couple minutes later, she texted 'something happened' and I RAN TO MY TV.

It was the greatest and I rewatched it 3 times.



It was the greatest and I rewatched it 3 times. Reply

