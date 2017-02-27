Vanity Fair Oscar Party Arrivals

i will forever have a crush on jeff goldblum tbh Reply

im so glad this is the first comment lol. mte Reply

Him and Bruce Campbell until the day I die. Reply

Gabrielle Union...sis why would you do that to yourself? Reply

what the fuck is diane kruger wearing Reply

I wonder to which parties my faves are going. Reply

demi is looking on point lately Reply

She is. I wonder if she changed stylists. Reply

OP, did you miss the Sarah Hyland tag? Reply

I haven't seen her at anything yet surprisingly. Reply

Apparently once you get invited to this once you get to go back every year? That's the only thing that explains Kate Bosworths irrelevant ass being there. Reply

this naked dress trend has got me feeling like a prude

put on some damn clothes Reply

Kate Bosworth looks stunning Reply

this dudes twitter is so unfunny it makes me angry Reply

He's very hit or miss to me. Reply

lol Reply

they're probably trying to keep their distance to avoid his musty stink Reply

Amy looks so beautiful. Talented goddess who deserves better, etc. Reply

she came out there dressed as an oscar to show them what they're missing Reply

uhhhh whos the guy with stephen fry? his grandson? Reply

Husband I think. Reply

good lord Reply

It is indeed his husband. Reply

holy shit, i thought that was his son and wondered who carried his sperm Reply

Everyone but Amy Adams and Liberty Ross look awful. Reply

love kate bosworth's dress, i've never seen a dress that cut + material that still has that amount of structure. it's really fascinating. Reply

me too, it's magnificent Reply

Same Reply

i'm confused about mindy. is this due to the lighting/cameras, or does she bleach only her face and chest? i mean look at her arms... Reply

I think it's a combo of the lighting and her makeup maybe? Reply

