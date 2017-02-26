Taeyeon | My Voice

Moonlight Wins Best Picture @ Oscars After Warren Beatty Pulls a Steve Harvey



- Warren Beatty said he saw "Emma Stone - Best Actress" so he said La La Land won best picture
- Cast of La La Land made a couple speeches before they were stopped and told they did not win
- Technically Faye announced that La La Land won after Warren showed her the card, confused
- Moonlight actually won Best Picture




