Moonlight Wins Best Picture @ Oscars After Warren Beatty Pulls a Steve Harvey

someone is getting fired.gif Reply

who let this happen? It's the fucking oscars Reply

wasn't faye the one who said it? poor warren i feel like is taking all the blame. i thought he knew the card was fucked up and then faye just came in and said what she saw on the card. Reply

exactly. faye was the one who said it. Reply

lmao faye the chaotic evil Reply

I know, I think he showed her it so she could see it was the wrong card and she just read it out. I would hate to be in their position then. Reply

Faye fucking ran, lol. She was like oop, bye! Reply

LMAO seriously. girl was nowhere to be seen in the aftermath. Reply

lol Reply

lmao Reply

yeah she fucked up she's the new steve harvey and she bounced from the stage. Reply

Yeah, he didn't communicate to her the issue so she didn't catch on. I feel like his heart must have stopped when she blurted that out lol Reply

Yes, I don't get why people keep saying that it was him, it was Dunaway who read the wrong card and thought that he was playing around. It still was an amazing twist after having to watch Casey Affleck and Emma Stone win. Reply

i've worked out my conspiracy theory:

1) Faye was blacklisted after making Joan Crawford look bad

2) She saw how all these male assholes were being forgiven

3) she read the wrong name to fuck up the show and throw everything into chaos

4) watch The Feud Reply

uh-mazing. My twitter feed is all a buzz rn :D Reply

Link





who is getting fired for this messup? who hands emma's envelope again!!



Edited at 2017-02-27 05:24 am (UTC) who is getting fired for this messup? who hands emma's envelope again!! Reply

Link

I can't believe I missed it!





As soon as Best Pic was announced, I left to go get dinner.



Also... Warren should have known as soon as he saw it said EMMA STONE that something was wrong and it wasn't the right envelope. Reply

Link

yes, it is wrong that emma stone won.



jk i know what you meant Reply

Omg, this sounds incredible! LMAO! Reply

Link

that was fucking amazing Reply

Link

lol feelings be hurt Reply

Link

lmao. my mom sent me a text like "i'm still confused over viola's speech and now this" Reply

Link

What happened with Viola's speech? Reply

she said "we're the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life". i personally didnt really care for that part but maybe i misunderstood what she was trying to say. Reply

im fucking losing my mind over this



first because YES MOONLIGHT GOD IS REAL



second because omg this actually happened. this is gonna be an iconic moment of tv history and im glad i saw it happen live. Reply

Link

Man! The first Oscars I haven't watched in forever because I figured it would be a paint by numbers snooze fest. Reply

LMFAO GURL SAME SAME SAME SAME



I WAS IN LITERAL SHOCK I AM LIKE SOMETHING IS WRONG AND THIS BEAUTY HAPPENED WE ARE SOOOO BLESSED TO HAVE WITNESSED THIS LIVE Reply

Such a mess. But at least there was something entertaining about this show. Reply

Link

Usually the winners keep the envelopes, don't they? So I guess there was a fuck up and Emma didn't take it after she won? Reply

Link

it wasn't already opened was it? so they probably printed out two by accident and put the duplicate in the wrong envelope Reply

this is all shady af Reply

i think it got printed twice Reply

There are always two envelopes, apparently.



The unopened one with Emma somehow made it out on stage for BP. Reply

