Moonlight Wins Best Picture @ Oscars After Warren Beatty Pulls a Steve Harvey
Warren Beatty makes mistake, #Moonlight wins best picture. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zRZlTTeD2l— Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017
- Warren Beatty said he saw "Emma Stone - Best Actress" so he said La La Land won best picture
- Cast of La La Land made a couple speeches before they were stopped and told they did not win
- Technically Faye announced that La La Land won after Warren showed her the card, confused
- Moonlight actually won Best Picture
Watching the #Oscars producers slowly tell the #LaLaLand team they didn't win Best Picture is WILD. Keep your eyes on the background pic.twitter.com/3TRUWZAMjH— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 27, 2017
who is getting fired for this messup? who hands emma's envelope again!!
Also... Warren should have known as soon as he saw it said EMMA STONE that something was wrong and it wasn't the right envelope.
first because YES MOONLIGHT GOD IS REAL
second because omg this actually happened. this is gonna be an iconic moment of tv history and im glad i saw it happen live.
I WAS IN LITERAL SHOCK I AM LIKE SOMETHING IS WRONG AND THIS BEAUTY HAPPENED WE ARE SOOOO BLESSED TO HAVE WITNESSED THIS LIVE
The unopened one with Emma somehow made it out on stage for BP.