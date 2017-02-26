Natalie Dormer kisses D&D's asses one last time

She quite literally went out with a bang. Reply

I liked that Margaery went down smart, at least. She tried to warn them all.

She was fired?

I mean, she was killed off with a literal fire lol.

Lol that's amazing

lol

nah sis, she gon Season-1-finale Dany out that fire tbh!111!!!!

She's the one person I think will always have a great career despite GoT.

(Unlike Emilia and Kit tbh.)

Reply

she's much more talented imo

they might get "bigger" roles based on hype (at the moment, we'll see what happens when they don't have GOT hype), but she'll have longevity.



Edited at 2017-02-27 04:38 am (UTC)

I mean I think Natalie and Sophie are the only ones who have been in big action-adventure stuff that hasn't tanked either because they're smart enough to not be the main focus of them.



That Terminator and Pompeii messes were so terrible.

Reply

Oh definitely.



Emilia got lucky getting cast in the Han Solo movie, but then again, she's not leading it in the same way she did Terminator.

I mean, it doesn't hurt that she was sort of established prior to the show.



And her character was sort of generic in the sense that while she was a big character, she wasn't one known for some shtick. Emilia probably has the steepest hill, considering she's "the hot blonde leader chick". Everyone I know who sees her out of costume doesn't even recognize her. She does from being 100% distinguishable and distinct, to being another cute brunette.



Kit will be fine because he's handsome and White. He'll have far more opportunities to show how boring he is than Emilia.

I so wanted the Tyrells to make it to the end and interact with Dany. I could see Margaery trying to seduce Dany and become her Queen lol.

At least we still have Queen of Thorns.



Reply

I love the Tyrells, I agree.

I still don't understand the need for margaery to be a pedo. That was some gross shit.

I loved her final moments with Loras.

