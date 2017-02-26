Natalie Dormer kisses D&D's asses one last time
Natalie Dormer addresses Margaery Tyrell’s final moments of GAME OF THRONEShttps://t.co/uAvK9OIJHv pic.twitter.com/RoC8ADdJYF— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) February 27, 2017
-Says at least she "went out with a [Spoiler (click to open)]bang".
-"You’ve got to give credit to [D&D] —the creators of the show—they just keep coming up with new ways of killing people." [Spoiler (click to open)]
-Says at least [Spoiler (click to open)]Margaery didn't suffer in the end.
(Unlike Emilia and Kit tbh.)
they might get "bigger" roles based on hype (at the moment, we'll see what happens when they don't have GOT hype), but she'll have longevity.
That Terminator and Pompeii messes were so terrible.
Emilia got lucky getting cast in the Han Solo movie, but then again, she's not leading it in the same way she did Terminator.
And her character was sort of generic in the sense that while she was a big character, she wasn't one known for some shtick. Emilia probably has the steepest hill, considering she's "the hot blonde leader chick". Everyone I know who sees her out of costume doesn't even recognize her. She does from being 100% distinguishable and distinct, to being another cute brunette.
Kit will be fine because he's handsome and White. He'll have far more opportunities to show how boring he is than Emilia.