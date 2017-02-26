89th Academy Awards Viewing Post - Part 2!

As mentioned in the last post my notifications are off (and as mentioned in several mod posts paging usernames does not work on LJ anymore) so if you need something respond to this thread :) Reply

Whoah, how long has tagging people not sent a notification?? Is this part of LJ's general brokenness? (Like how half the tags on ONTD no longer send notifs?) Reply

I feel like it's been that way for a year or two Reply

Like two years now? We've mentioned it in multiple mod posts and round ups and have asked people to report it so maybe LJ fixes it but instead people just throw fits over why I don't answer the tagging that I don't get notifications of. Reply

aw baby Auli'i Reply

Jimmy and Jennifer Aniston are friends so I bet they planned that in advance to give her sunglasses away Reply

she probs got em for two bucks like i ain't giving my pradas away Reply

i'll take jen's 2 dollar sunglasses tho Reply

Even if they were designer, I'm sure she can afford more. :P Reply

she probably didn't pay for them anyway Reply

those def weren't designer sunglasses Reply

that whole thing was staged Reply

her friends in general have weird boundaries. One of my old bosses was her friend and once commented to us that he was going to hang out in her bedroom and tell us about it. Reply

I enjoyed that bit but then also felt bad cause it felt like bringing us peasants on parade at the zoo. Reply

bless your gif choice op Reply

Gay porn in my stream Reply

god bless Reply

I'm screaming!



I literally scream everytime the random porn pops up Reply

yeah i got that too Reply

lmao mte Reply

i know omg im glad im not watching this with my dad Reply

lol the youtube stream?! i scream every time hahaha Reply

Yea, it's too funny! Reply

What's the name of the stream, sis? Mine is fucking up Reply

It was cracking me up Reply

no way hahahhaa Reply

deep commercial~ Reply

she handled getting bumped in the head very well lol Reply

Seriously!! So much grace and poise. Reply

That was awkward. Meh. Reply

i liked that pete had his name tag on his hat Reply

Pete's the wild card. Reply

only an hour left if we end on time (which we wont) but still



making progress Reply

Nope. It's finishing at 2330. Reply

😩 nvm Reply

i thought you meant the year 2330 and i was like GOOD ill just snack here until I DIE Reply

Lol it's not ending then either Reply

i think kimmel's doing great tbh, i feel like he's naturally witty which is an advantage he has over someone like fallon Reply

im put off by those name jokes but otherwise he's doin alright Reply

Fallon can do anything off the cuff besides giggle at himself. Reply

Honestly besides the random ass montages it's not bad. Reply

i enjoy his mean humor minus the name joke Reply

Ia,he doesn't look nervous at all Reply

I agree and I normally don't care for him that much.



He had a couple missteps, but this is easily, overall, the best hosting job in years. Reply

If he eased off the name jokes, he'd be completely fine. Reply

IA! I thought he did a good job with the Emmy's too. Reply

I agree and he also doesn't care if he offends the delicate celebrities. Jimmy Fallon kisses to much ass for it to work. Reply

he's not bad, but it's not a good gauge of talent to compare to fallon, who is a complete and total hack. Reply

so they definitely knew walking in, right? Reply

Definitely, everyone had their cameras ready lol. They should have told them no photography to keep it more realistic Reply

100%, you cannot get anywhere near the theater tonight Reply

tourists don't know that Reply

oh for sure. they showed them on tv before it happened! if even one of those people got a text from their families/friends watching the oscars the cat was out of the bag. Reply

Yep. That whole area is closed off. Reply

For sure. They showed them on the backstage camera ~20 minutes before letting them in. I'm sure anyone who knew them would have texted immediately. Even if they took a bunch of precautions to come in on odd roads and cover all signs, they gave up the ghost way too early. Reply

the oscars already go over when it is just the ceremony

this is ridiculous Reply

that was awkward



but i have to say ryan gosling would even make my mum admit he seems like a super polite dude Reply

mte i was just saying how great he was being Reply

what did he give out? Reply

He politely stood and shook everyone's hands. Reply

heroin Reply

He seems so darn sweet and genuine. He got up and greeted everyone and looked like he was actually talking to all the plebes, like what a decent guy. Reply

polite canadian lol Reply

Yeah, he seems like a decent guy Reply

