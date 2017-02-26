89th Academy Awards Viewing Post - Part 2!
It's the viewing post for the 89th Academy Awards!
The show is currently airing on ABC.
I'll try to keep an up to date winners list here -
[Academy Award Nominees / Winners]Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Actress in a Leading Role
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Actress in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harrie, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Cinematography
Arrival - Bradford Young
La La Land - Linus Sandgren
Lion - Greig Fraser
Moonlight - James Laxton
Silence - Rodrigo Pietro
Costume Design
Allied - Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle
Jackie - Madeline Fontaine
La La Land - Mary Zophres
Directing
Arrival - Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge - Mel Gibson
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Longergan
Moonlight - Barry Jenkins
Documentary (Feature)
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made In America
13th
Documentary (Short Subject)
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Film Editing
Arrival - Joe Walker
Hacksaw Ridge - John Glbert
Hell or High Water - Jake Roberts
La La Land - Tom Cross
Moonlight - Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon
Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine, Denmark
A Man Called Ove, Sweden
The Salesman, Iran
Tanna, Australia
Toni Erdmann, Germany
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove - Eva von Bahr and Love Larson
Star Trek Beyond - Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
Suicide Squad - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson
Musc (Original Score
Jackie - Mica Levi
La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
Lion - Dostin O'Halloran and Hauschka
Moonlight - Nicholas Britell
Passengers - Thomas Newman
Music (Original Song)
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)", La La Land - Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
"Can't Stop the Feeling", Trolls - Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
"City of Stars", La La Land - Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
"The Empty Chair", Jm: The James Foley Story - Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
"How Far I'll Go", Moana - Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Production Design
Arrival - Production Design: Patrice Vermett; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar! - Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
La La Land - Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
Passengers - Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena
Short Film (Animated)
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Short Film (Live Action)
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Sound Editing
Arrival - Sylvain Bellemare
Deepwater Horizon - Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli
Hacksaw Ridge - Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright
La La Land - Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
Sully - Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman
Sound Mixing
Arrival - Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye
Hacksaw Ridge - Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace
La La Land - Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi - Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth
Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon - Craig Hammack, Jason Nell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton
Doctor Strange - Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould
The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon
Kubo and the Two Strings - Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Arrival - Screenplay by Eric Heisserer
Fences - Screenplay by August Wilson
Hidden Figures - Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
Lion - Screenplay by Luke Davies
Moonlight - Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Hell or High Water - Written by Taylor Sheridan
La La Land - Written by Damien Chazelle
The Lobster - Written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
Manchester by the Sea - Written by Kenneth Lonergan
20th Century Women - Written by Mike Mills
For quick screencaps and gifs please refer to Tumblr!
You can find part one here.
I literally scream everytime the random porn pops up
making progress
He had a couple missteps, but this is easily, overall, the best hosting job in years.
this is ridiculous
but i have to say ryan gosling would even make my mum admit he seems like a super polite dude