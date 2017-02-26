89th Academy Awards Viewing Post

Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences



Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals



Actress in a Leading Role

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins



Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harrie, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea



Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia



Cinematography

Arrival - Bradford Young

La La Land - Linus Sandgren

Lion - Greig Fraser

Moonlight - James Laxton

Silence - Rodrigo Pietro



Costume Design

Allied - Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle

Jackie - Madeline Fontaine

La La Land - Mary Zophres



Directing

Arrival - Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge - Mel Gibson

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Longergan

Moonlight - Barry Jenkins



Documentary (Feature)

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made In America

13th



Documentary (Short Subject)

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets



Film Editing

Arrival - Joe Walker

Hacksaw Ridge - John Glbert

Hell or High Water - Jake Roberts

La La Land - Tom Cross

Moonlight - Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon



Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine, Denmark

A Man Called Ove, Sweden

The Salesman, Iran

Tanna, Australia

Toni Erdmann, Germany



Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove - Eva von Bahr and Love Larson

Star Trek Beyond - Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo

Suicide Squad - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson



Musc (Original Score

Jackie - Mica Levi

La La Land - Justin Hurwitz

Lion - Dostin O'Halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight - Nicholas Britell

Passengers - Thomas Newman



Music (Original Song)

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)", La La Land - Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

"Can't Stop the Feeling", Trolls - Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

"City of Stars", La La Land - Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

"The Empty Chair", Jm: The James Foley Story - Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

"How Far I'll Go", Moana - Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda



Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight



Production Design

Arrival - Production Design: Patrice Vermett; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar! - Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

La La Land - Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Passengers - Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena



Short Film (Animated)

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper



Short Film (Live Action)

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode



Sound Editing

Arrival - Sylvain Bellemare

Deepwater Horizon - Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli

Hacksaw Ridge - Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright

La La Land - Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

Sully - Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman



Sound Mixing

Arrival - Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye

Hacksaw Ridge - Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace

La La Land - Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi - Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth



Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon - Craig Hammack, Jason Nell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton

Doctor Strange - Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould

The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon

Kubo and the Two Strings - Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould



Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Arrival - Screenplay by Eric Heisserer

Fences - Screenplay by August Wilson

Hidden Figures - Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Lion - Screenplay by Luke Davies

Moonlight - Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney



Writing (Original Screenplay)

Hell or High Water - Written by Taylor Sheridan

La La Land - Written by Damien Chazelle

The Lobster - Written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

Manchester by the Sea - Written by Kenneth Lonergan

20th Century Women - Written by Mike Mills